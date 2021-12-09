Is Warzone Pacific free? Price details for new map, battle pass & season

Is Warzone Pacific free? That’s a question you might be asking yourself as Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 rolls out and the new Warzone map release date arrives.

With this fresh season of Call of Duty content serving as a crossover between the paid Vanguard game and the free Warzone game, it’s only natural to wonder whether or not you need to fork out some cold hard cash to get involved with it.

Before you get your wallet out, then, keep on reading and we’ll tell you whether Warzone Pacific is free, and what you can get extra if you do splurge some shekels.

Is Warzone Pacific free?

Activision

We’re pleased to report that Warzone Pacific is free, much like the previous incarnation of Warzone was.

As well as giving players free access to the new Warzone map from 5pm today (9th November), Activision has also promised new weapons, two new perks and some new equipment at the free level of Warzone. There will also be a free version of the Warzone Pacific battle pass.

A new Gulag and a new version of Rebirth Island will also be available in Warzone Pacific for free, alongside new modes called Vanguard Resurgence and Vanguard Royale.

That being said, there are optional micro-transactions if you want to buy some extra goodies in Warzone Pacific. And there is a premium version of the battle pass that comes with a cost associated.

But if you just want to take part in some standard battle-royale matches on the new Pacific Caldera map, that will not cost you a penny.

What do you get in the paid Warzone Pacific battle pass?

When you purchase the paid version of the Warzone Pacific battle pass, you will receive these items:

Season One XP Boost (10%)

45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

“Battleprepped” Polina Petrova Skin

“Alleyway” Arthur Kingsley Skin

You will also get access to 100 tiers of progression in the paid battle pass, only 20 of which will be available in the free version of the battle pass.

As for the Warzone Pacific battle pass price, the official Call of Duty website will sell you this paid level for 1,000 CoD points.

What do CoD Vanguard players get extra?

Activision

It’s also worth noting that loads of new multiplayer content is coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard, the recent full-priced CoD game, to coincide with Warzone Pacific.

As you can see in the image above, Vanguard owners will be enjoying two new maps (Paradise and Radar) during this new season of content, as well as a new mode (Control) and lots of new zombies content.

Vanguard players also got 24 hours of early access to the new Warzone map, which unlocked for those paying customers at 5pm yesterday (8th December).

And so, if you find that the free level of Warzone Pacific isn’t quite enough for you, it might be time to think about buying Vanguard or upgrading to the paid Warzone battle pass!

