Call of Duty ’80s Action Heroes Event: Can you play the Rambo and Die Hard content for free?

The Call of Duty gaming franchise is launching a special ’80s Action Heroes event, full of content that’s sure to delight fans of Rambo, Die Hard and mullets in general. And some of this fun stuff you can get for free!

CoD’s ’80s Action Heroes event is a crossover between Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty Mobile and Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War. It’s also known as Call of Duty: Season 3 Reloaded, marking the halfway point in the current series of CoD content.

But what exactly does the CoD ’80s Action Heroes event entail, and how many of its Rambo and Die Hard goodies can you get without breaking the bank? Read on for all the essential details.

What is the CoD ’80s Action Heroes event?

Activision’s official Call of Duty blog describes this event as “an unmissable and explosive blockbuster”, and one thing we know for sure is that it will bring Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo and Bruce Willis’ John McClane into the bullet-sprayed world of Call of Duty. The easiest way to get a taste for the event is probably to watch this trailer…

In Warzone, the ’80s Action Heroes event will see Die Hard’s Nakatomi Plaza added to the Verdansk map as a new location. There will also be new Survival Camps, a CIA Outpost, an ‘Action-Themed’ loot table and a new limited-time mode called Power Grab.

In Black Ops – Cold War multiplayer, there will be three new modes (Die Hardpoint, Rambo’s Gun Game and the Action Hero Moshpit) and two new maps (Standoff 6V6 and Duga Multi-Team), as well as new challenges, medals and rewards.

In Zombies, there will be a new main quest in the Outbreak mode, a new limited-time mode called Cranked 2, a new world event called the Orda Encounter, and heaps of new intel. And in CoD Mobile, there will be a limited-time mode called Guns Blazing.

In the store, you’ll find two new tracer pack bundles – the Die Hard Operator Bundle and the Rambo Operator Bundle, each of which will let you dress up as an iconic movie character. Rambo comes complete with his iconic mullet, you’ll be glad to know.

Can you play the CoD Rambo and Die Hard content for free?

Similar to how the original Zombies Outbreak event played out, you can expect a few parts of this CoD event to be free, while other parts require you to fork out some cash.

Warzone remains free-to-play, so you should be able to visit Verdansk’s Nakatomi Plaza and try the new Power Grab LTM without paying anything extra.

All of the bits that reside within Black Ops – Cold War, though, including the Die Hardpoint and Rambo’s Gun Game modes, will require you to buy a copy of that game as well as the Season 3 Battle Pass.

And of course, if you want the Die Hard Operator Bundle or the Rambo Operator Bundle, these are things that you’ll have to pay extra for.

When is the CoD 80s Action Heroes event start date and end time?

The Call of Duty ’80s Action Hero event kicks off at 9pm PT on 19th May – here in the UK, that equates to 5am in the morning of 20th May. That’s when the new modes and bundles should become available, following a hefty update being downloaded.

The end date appears to be 18th June, with the event slated to wrap up at 5pm PT on that date. Here in the UK, that’s 1am on 19th June. You have until then to play out all your ’80s action hero fantasies, so have fun!

