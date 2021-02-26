CoD Outbreak event: How to play the new Zombies mode for free

Zombies have long been associated with the Call of Duty video game franchise, and CoD fans have long been hoping for a new undead experience in Activision’s iconic shooter series. Now that wish has come true, with a special zombie-filled event called Outbreak kicking off this week.

As part of the Season 2 crossover event between the free Call of Duty: Warzone game and its full-price big brother Call Of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, the Outbreak zombies experience is live now, and players are rushing into both games to try it out for the first time.

As Activision explained to us in a big email full of details; “The objective based [Oubreak] game is set across multiple regions in the Ural Mountains of Russia and encourages exploration and risk-taking to maximise the spoils of these zombie-infested territories, with teamwork and coordination being essential to completing missions.”

But what exactly do you need to know before jumping in, and can you play Outbreak for free? Keep on reading and we’ll explain everything.

What is CoD Zombies Outbreak?

The second season of content linking together Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War, Outbreak is described as “a brand-new way to experience Zombies on a massive scale”. You can expect guns, guts and opportunities for glory.

Activision explains that Outbreak “will task squads of up to four Operators with aiding Requiem in their biggest undertaking yet: Operation Threshold. […] A typical Outbreak mission begins with a Requiem strike team entering via helicopter, armed with a custom starting weapon and Field Upgrade. A waypoint in the overworld, which also appears on the main map and mini-map, marks the location of Requiem’s primary objective with a star.”

What are the mission types in CoD Zombies Outbreak?

Activision tells us there are five main mission types that you could come up against while playing Outbreak. Some of the objectives will be fairly familiar to hardened fans of the franchise, but of course there’s a zombie-stuffed twist.

In Defend missions, your task is to claim a fully intact scientific sample, place it in a device to study, and defend the machine while it uploads data.

In Escort missions, you'll have to protect a rover vehicle (which contains a zombie specimen) on its way to a dimensional portal.

In Retrieve missions, the goal is to locate Aetherium Canisters and carry them to rockets for extraction.

In Eliminate missions, players will have to locate and take out high-value targets and elite enemies.

In Holdout missions, the goal is to survive as long as the on-screen timer states, while zombies flow into a confined space.

Is there a trailer for CoD Zombies Outbreak?

Yes, there is a trailer for Call Of Duty’s brand new Outbreak event. Take a look at the Season Two Gameplay Trailer below.

What is the CoD Zombies Outbreak release date and time?

Outbreak launched into the world on 25th February, with players of both Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War being able to jump into the action from 10am PT. Although the game seemed to encounter some day-one problems with reports of the servers going down, those issues now seem to be resolved. The Outbreak content has gone live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

You should be able to try out Outbreak right now, then, or whenever you can next carve out some time for a good gaming session. Just remember that you will need to install the latest update first. And CoD updates do sometimes take a long while to download, so you might want to boot up your console or computer and get the download started a while before you actually want to play.

How to play CoD Zombies Outbreak for free

Warzone is free and Black Ops: Cold War is a full-price game, so you might be wondering whether you need to pay for Outbreak. The answer to that question is a slightly convoluted one: Outbreak is free for now, but it won’t always be.

As Activision explained on the official Call of Duty website, “From the launch of Season Two on Thursday, February 25 at 10 am PT to Thursday, March 4 at 10 am PT, you can play a selection of Multiplayer and Zombies content, including the all-new Outbreak experience, for free as part of the game’s new Free Access Week.

“This is a perfect opportunity to enjoy the next generation of global combat if you have yet to own Black Ops Cold War, as this Free Access Week serves up some of the new maps, modes, weapons, and more that will be released at the launch of Season Two.”

Do you need Cold War to play Outbreak?

For now, you do not need the full Black Ops: Cold War game in order to play Outbreak, with players of the free Warzone game getting a week-long teaser. But that situation will only last until 4th March, when the Outbreak mode’s Free Access Week will end at 1oam PT. After this Free Access Week is over, you’ll need to buy Black Ops: Cold War if you want to keep playing the Outbreak content.

CoD Cold War Outbreak Easter egg

Whenever new content drops, Call of Duty fans always go on the hunt for Easter eggs, and a fun one was already been found in the Outbreak event. It involves a Dragon Relic which will look very familiar to longterm fans of CoD and its zombie events.

As you can see in the YouTube video below, machines housing dragons are dotted around the map during Outbreak, harking back to the zombie-eating dragons found in Call of Duty Black Ops 3’s Zombies mode. If you pay to activate the machine, a ring of fire will appear around your character, and your new dragon friend will eat any of the zombies you defeat within that ring of fire. Once you’ve fed the dragon to its satisfaction, it will fly off, leaving you with a chest of precious loot.

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

