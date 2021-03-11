Call of Duty update (11th March): Release time, patch notes, playlist changes

If you are a fan of the Call of Duty games then you do not need us to tell you how much has been going on with the franchise lately. There has been the recent release of Black Ops Cold War and the free to play online Warzone has been getting more and more popular as the months go by.

One of the main reasons for that, other than being able to play it for free, is the continual updates that Warzone gets that adds things from new missions to new cosmetic items – there is always something to do and it is always evolving.

Another update is on the way now and there are sure to be many exciting new features for us to start playing. If you want the lowdown on what is coming and when you can play it, here is all we know so far!

CoD Warzone and Cold War update time: When does the weekly update drop?

The next update will roll out today, Thursday, March 11th, and players in the UK can expect it to land at 18:00. It would be wise to get your console of choice booted up for around that time as it can take a while for some updates to install and there is nothing worse in gaming than wanting to play and having to wait for an install update to process.

Predicted Patch Notes: What’s new in CoD Warzone and Cold War

One thing we know for sure is that with this update comes an end as Call of Duty Outbreak will come to a close when the patch is deployed. Other than that, Activision is keeping their cards close to their chest but we do have an idea of some of the things that will be added.

St. Patricks Stockpile is on the way to mark the Irish celebrations and while we would normally be dashing about collecting Kill Confirmed Tags, this time we will be grabbing shamrocks and dropping them off into pots o’ gold – very in keeping with the season! This mode will run between March 11th and March 18th and after that, the regular version of Stockpile will come back into play.

3V3 gunfight mode is also continuing, for a while at least, while Face-Off is being moved from the Featured Playlists tab to the Quick Play menu which means that there may well be new features coming imminently. We know that plague mode is on the way although that seems to be still a few weeks away.

There are also rumours that the Warzone map may be about to have a significant, yet limited time, update that will see players trying to eliminate the undead before a nuclear strike obliterates the area – which will certainly add an exciting level of urgency to the game!

Teasing the update, Activision has said: “We find ourselves in Season Two, where Verdansk is primed for a reckoning. A cursed vessel known as the Vodianoy crash-landed and spilled its otherworldly cargo out into the city, with Operators desperately attempting to contain this new threat within the ship’s hull. It seems that after a year of smooth sailing, Warzone may have to prepare for a threat never before seen in Verdansk, and any Operators who wish to survive might need to save the celebration for another time and get back in the fight before it’s too late.”

Consider us very intrigued – more as we have it!

