CoD Warzone new map: When is the Nuke event and what will it change?

There are exciting developments on the way for those gamers who are committed to Call of Duty Warzone, the free-to-play online version of the war shooter that has been steadily growing in popularity over recent months.

And while there are always updates – some big and some small – to keep people coming back for more, there is a particularly exciting one that looks to be on the way which could add a whole new level of excitement to the game.

As you may have seen rumoured on many a Warzone-obsessed forum, the Verdansk map looks set to get an overhaul. And if you want all the details – read on!

When is the Call of Duty Warzone Nuke event?

Warzone fans have long been expecting some sort of Nuke event, also known as The Plague, but exactly when this will happen remains a mystery. Rumours suggest that a map-altering event like could happen during the weekly CoD update on the 19th March, which is due to drop at around 6pm GMT.

This would coincide nicely with the Warzone Outbreak event coming to its end, but it’s still just a rumour for now. For now, then, it’s just a matter of waiting for the official word to come down from the developers at Activision.

What will the Call of Duty Warzone Nuke event change?

Warzone fans are expecting this nuke to trigger to some big changes, with players being forced to fight for their lives to try to make it out in one piece.

Leaks from a Twitter user named ZestyCODLeaks seem to include dialogue lines, which have pointed to this update being called Plague Mode. And by all accounts, players will be fighting off zombie hordes with the added wrinkle of an incoming nuclear bomb which will cause untold damage and devastation to the area.

A sandbox area, safe zones, vehicles, and obstacle races are also rumoured to be included. The aim of the game seems to be clearing out the zombies – who have featured in Warzone for a while – before the nuke hits.

How this all plays out remains to be seen as, despite it seeming almost certain that all this is on the way, we have yet to have any official confirmation from Activision that is happening – although we imagine that will change any day now.

The plan does make sense, as it would seem Activision has seen the success of Fortnite and is plotting a similar sort of structure for their own game. An in-game event where Verdansk gets blown up does remind us of the sort of storytelling Fortnite has been working into its narrative, and it would be a welcome addition to this iteration of CoD.

Regardless of how all this plays out, we should know one way or another what we are in for very soon, and we can’t wait to find out how many of the leaks have been accurate!

