CoD Warzone Nuke Event Part 2: What time is The Destruction of Verdansk Part 2? What to expect

The nuke has hit Verdansk, with Call of Duty: Warzone players taking part in a live event last night, dubbed The Destruction of Verdansk Part 1. But if there is a Part 1, there must be a Part 2, and that’s what everyone is wondering about right now.

Advertisement

There have been some issues with the event, namely the servers not being quite up to task enough to handle the massive influx of players that an event of this scale brings, but even if you are having trouble right now, there is still the promise of some exciting new developments on the way as we roll into Call of Duty season 3.

But for all we know so far about the Destruction of Verdansk, and what time the next set of events will launch, read on!

What time is the Destruction of Verdansk Part 2?

The Destruction of Verdansk Part 1 played out yesterday, and it seems very likely that a follow-up will take place at 8pm UK time on Thursday 22nd April 2021. Or if you’re over in the USA, that time will be 12pm PT.

Activision has confirmed that some sort of event is taking place in that time slot tonight, but it hasn’t explicitly been dubbed The Destruction of Verdansk Part 2 as of yet. We’d be surprised if it was anything else though!

You’ll want to boot up Warzone tonight, then, and see for yourself what’s going on.

From the ashes. Updated protocol:



🕘 9P PT: Update your comms (console) and investigate Rebirth Island

🕛 12:00P PT: Return tomorrow to Rebirth for updated instructions pic.twitter.com/t2aruD39V9 — Call of Duty 🌑 (@CallofDuty) April 22, 2021

Read more:

What is next for Call of Duty: Warzone?

While we know that exciting things are coming to the game, a lot of the specifics are being kept under wraps, but one thing that’s certain is that the map will look very different by the time that the nuke event comes to a close – with it seeming likely that it will have a new ’80s vibe.

New operators, Wraith, Knight and Antonov are meant to be coming to the game as well as new weapons. As for what those new weapons will be, here is the list.

PPSh-41: SMG

Swiss K31: Sniper Rifle

Ballistic Knife: Melee

CARV.2: Tactical Rifle

AMP63: Pistol

Baseball Bat

The first two you will be able to get by playing and levelling up in season 3, while the rest can be purchased in a bundle with a blueprint or by completing challenges.

And while we wait for a new trailer, we do have an awesome cinematic outro for season 2 that is definitely worth a watch.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.