CoD Warzone Nuke Event Part 2: What time is The Destruction of Verdansk Part 2? What to expect
It is a rough time to be in Verdansk!
Published:
The nuke has hit Verdansk, with Call of Duty: Warzone players taking part in a live event last night, dubbed The Destruction of Verdansk Part 1. But if there is a Part 1, there must be a Part 2, and that’s what everyone is wondering about right now.
There have been some issues with the event, namely the servers not being quite up to task enough to handle the massive influx of players that an event of this scale brings, but even if you are having trouble right now, there is still the promise of some exciting new developments on the way as we roll into Call of Duty season 3.
But for all we know so far about the Destruction of Verdansk, and what time the next set of events will launch, read on!
What time is the Destruction of Verdansk Part 2?
The Destruction of Verdansk Part 1 played out yesterday, and it seems very likely that a follow-up will take place at 8pm UK time on Thursday 22nd April 2021. Or if you’re over in the USA, that time will be 12pm PT.
Activision has confirmed that some sort of event is taking place in that time slot tonight, but it hasn’t explicitly been dubbed The Destruction of Verdansk Part 2 as of yet. We’d be surprised if it was anything else though!
You’ll want to boot up Warzone tonight, then, and see for yourself what’s going on.
From the ashes. Updated protocol:— Call of Duty 🌑 (@CallofDuty) April 22, 2021
🕘 9P PT: Update your comms (console) and investigate Rebirth Island
🕛 12:00P PT: Return tomorrow to Rebirth for updated instructions pic.twitter.com/t2aruD39V9
What is next for Call of Duty: Warzone?
While we know that exciting things are coming to the game, a lot of the specifics are being kept under wraps, but one thing that’s certain is that the map will look very different by the time that the nuke event comes to a close – with it seeming likely that it will have a new ’80s vibe.
New operators, Wraith, Knight and Antonov are meant to be coming to the game as well as new weapons. As for what those new weapons will be, here is the list.
- PPSh-41: SMG
- Swiss K31: Sniper Rifle
- Ballistic Knife: Melee
- CARV.2: Tactical Rifle
- AMP63: Pistol
- Baseball Bat
The first two you will be able to get by playing and levelling up in season 3, while the rest can be purchased in a bundle with a blueprint or by completing challenges.
And while we wait for a new trailer, we do have an awesome cinematic outro for season 2 that is definitely worth a watch.
