Call of Duty Season 3 release date: What time does the new Warzone and Black Ops Cold War season start?

Change is afoot in the ever-popular duo that is Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War, with the much-anticipated launch of Season 3 right around the corner – not to mention the weekly CoD updates that always give us new things to do.

The game has been giving rivals like Fortnite, a game that has also seen many changed including a new primal map, a run for its money and continues to soar in popularity with no signs that it is to slow down any time soon.

Rumours have been swirling for some time now about what to expect when season 3 starts and there has long been talk of a nuke playing a large role in the changes that are on the way – something that now seems to have been confirmed.

We’ll break down all we know about season 3 below, including when you can expect to start playing it – and it really is not far off now at all.

When does Call of Duty: Cold War and Warzone season 3 start?

It is coming way sooner than you might expect! The official Twitter account for the game has given us not only the date of when it is all kicking off – but a start time too.

So that’s April 21st at 12:00 PT – which means we should be playing the update here in the UK at around 8pm.

What is happening to the Verdansk map in Call of Duty?

Activision is keeping their cards close to their chest with a lot of the details of what we will experience when the game starts – it’s nice to be surprised sometimes, right? But saying that, there are some things that we can say with almost certainty that are on the way.

Such as the destruction of Verdansk with the aforementioned nuclear weapon looking like it’s heading right for it – and likely leaving a very different playing field for us to battle on in its wake. As for what the new map will look like, well that’s unconfirmed with many thinking that we will see an 80’s themed map in its place – which does match the Cold War setting quite nicely.

The current word is that the fateful collision between the nuke and Verdansk will see players gathered at the dam, but that’s all we know so far. Whatever happens though, with the countdown due to hit zero in a weeks time, we don’t have long to wait to find out – and we do hope that it is kept a surprise.

What else is new in Call of Duty Season 3?

As we say, not a lot has been revealed ahead of time, but we have some theories about what we could be in for.

A pickup truck, police car, and “big bird” are among the new vehicles that we should be seeing make an appearance – and thank you to Zesty over on Twitter for spotting those in the game files. And good old Zesty’s intel does not end there as he has also uncovered the names of three new potential game modes on the way.

Bodycount

BRZ

Hunt

We do not know exactly what these modes will be just yet but all indications are that they will be limited-time modes. We also may well be getting a new Payload mode and Rebirth Island is rumoured to get a Night mode.

As for new weapons, well we turn to Zesty once again as they have given us details of new weapons that they have found in the game files and while they are yet to be confirmed, here is what they are:

Fast Burst Assault Rifle

Ballistic Knife

Spray: SMG

But we are pretty confident that we are only scratching the surface here and there is likely to be far more new and exciting things on the way. And with the release of season 3 now only a week away, we should learn more any day now – and we’ll keep this page updated with all the latest info so keep it bookmarked!

