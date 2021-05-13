PS5 controller black and red versions announced: Release date, price, details

Sony has announced that PS5 will soon be launching red and black controllers, the first non-white colour options for owners of the powerful next-gen console.

Advertisement

Along with some snazzy names (Midnight Black and Cosmic Red), they’ll have the same next-gen features as the original PlayStation 5 DualSense controller – that means you’ll get adaptive triggers, haptic feedback and a built-in microphone, as well as a nice lick of paint.

Getting into granular detail, the company says in an official PlayStation blog post, “Midnight Black features two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky, and Cosmic Red offers a striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos.”

You can read on for all the essential details on the red and black PS5 controllers, which are sure to be popular items!

When is the red and black PS5 controller release date?

An exact release date for the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 controllers has not yet been confirmed, but Sony did say in the blog that it’ll be “next month” when these eye-catching gamepads arrive on shop shelves. That means it’ll be June 2021 when you can buy one for yourself, and we’ll be sure to give you a more precise date as soon as it’s revealed.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

How much is the red and black PS5 controller price?

Sony has not confirmed the exact price for the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black PS5 controllers, but we’d expect it to be around the same as the standard white PS5 controller. Judging by Amazon and GAME, the going rate for a PS5 controller is still around £60, and we’d be surprised if the new colour variants veered too far from that path.

If you’re wondering why these exact colours were chosen, Sony’s blog says, “Our goal is to always find designs that will surprise and entice our fans, and these new colors are the result of an extensive selection process. We wanted the new controller colors to complement each other, as well as the original DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console, so we designed the colors around the theme of ‘galaxy’ as it felt like a natural progression from the original PS5 and accessories designs.”

As and when more details on the red and black PS5 controller options are confirmed, we’ll be sure to let you know! It won’t be long before product pages begin to appear.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.