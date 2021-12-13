Black PS5 release date: Sony confirms coloured console covers for 2022

More than a year on from the launch of the PS5, Sony has confirmed that it will start selling the hugely popular PlayStation 5 console in a variety of other colours, including a Midnight Black version that would match your old PS4 much better than the current two-tone console.

Advertisement

Sony announced on the PlayStation Blog that it will sell special ‘console covers’ for the PS5 in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple from early next year. These are essentially face plates, which you will be able to swap onto your console however you wish.

So if you’ve already been lucky enough to pick up a white and black version of the PS5, you’ll be able to remove the white plating and replace it with whichever other colour you’d prefer from that lineup. It’s good to see Sony offering this in an official capacity, considering that third-party retailers have been trying to sell unofficial ones for a while now.

But when will the black PS5 release date be? Or to put that another way, when will you be able to pick up the Midnight Black console cover – or whichever other colour you want – to transform your PS5 on a visual level? Keep on reading to find out.

When is the black PS5 release date?

The black PS5 release date will fall on 21st January 2022 here in the UK, Sony has confirmed. On that day, while stocks last, you should be able to buy the PS5 console covers in either Midnight Black or Cosmic Red from the PlayStation Direct store.

Other UK retailers will be able to sell black PS5 console covers, and the red ones, from 18th February 2022, so Sony’s PlayStation Direct store will be the only official stockist for almost a full month.

We’ve been told to “stay tuned” for more information. One thing we’d still like to know is when all the other colours will become available. We’ll be sure to update this page when we can.

How do you get a black PS5?

Sony

Sony has confirmed on the PlayStation Blog that the console covers “will be available for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition and are sold separately from the PS5 console and DualSense controller”.

This means that, if you want to buy a black PS5, you will need to buy a plain PS5 (the original white version) and the black PS5 console covers separately. Then you’ll be able to follow the instructions on the console covers and swap them onto the machine, effectively making your own black PS5.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

How much will the Black PS5 plates cost?

The black PS5 price has not been confirmed yet. Sony has not yet revealed how much the Midnight Black console covers will cost, but we’ll be sure to update this page when that information becomes available.

The PS5 console on its own still costs £449 for the disc-drive version or £359.99 for the digital version. And considering that the black face plates will be sold separately, you’ll need to pay a bit more on top of that. When we know the exact number, we’ll let you know.

Until then, it’s exciting to know that more colourful PS5 consoles will soon be out in the wild. This may not be the black PS5 release date we imagined, but it’s still very welcome indeed.

Latest deals

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.