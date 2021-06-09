The E3 2021 schedule is now up, so we know which showcases are taking place at this week’s big gaming conference. And the Warner Bros show, all about Back 4 Blood, is certainly one to look forward to.

And while the event is online only this year, it is taking place, which is a step up from 2020 when E3 was cancelled altogether – although many studios took it upon themselves to do their own presentations last year, so we still had some gaming events to enjoy.

But what is happening with Warner Bros Interactive this year, and what can we expect to hear about when the show starts? Here is all we know so far, including how you can watch it.

How to watch Warner Bros Back 4 Blood event at E3 2021 online

This year’s E3 conference is free to watch at home, so you may well be wondering how to tune in and watch as WB take to the stage for this year’s event.

To make sure you do not miss the presentation, head over to the official Warner Bros Games YouTube channel, subscribe and be ready to press play just before 10pm UK time on June 13th – not long to go now!

There are some massive titles coming from WB games and two of the biggest are surely the DC-related Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. We were expecting to be hearing more about these two, and hopefully we’ll see a lot of gameplay from them too.

But Back 4 Blood has been singled out in the showcase name, indicating that it would be the only game shown by Warners at E3 this year.

WB has since confirmed this to be the case – which is a little disappointing. Don’t get us wrong, we can’t wait to play Back 4 Blood but we were hoping for a bit more from WB in 2021, considering what they have coming out – where’s Hogwarts Legacy, for example?

You can also sign up for E3 which will, we assume, make it easier to keep track of what is happening when, as well as giving you a place to watch everything. So just follow the link, complete the form, and you will be all set for the E3 fun.

