How to watch the Take-Two showcase at E3 2021: Will GTA 6 be revealed?

We had a whole year free of E3 in 2020 thanks to the pandemic and while we had several of the gaming studios do their own thing, we did miss the thrill of having it all take place in one week.

The E3 2021 schedule is now out and fans of the GTA franchise certainly took notice when Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, were announced as one of the companies hosting their own showcase.

All the big hitters will be there this year, aside from PlayStation who has decided to once again do their own thing, but for all you need to know about Take-Two at E3, including how and when to watch, here is all the information you need.

How to watch the Take-Two Showcase at E3 2021 online

This year’s E3 conference is free to watch at home, so you may well be wondering how to tune in and watch as Nintendo, hopefully, wow us with what they have to show us for 2021.

Of course, when Rockstar is involved, albeit indirectly, a lot of the buzz will be on a game that could still be years away from an official announcement for all we know – GTA 6. It would be biggest talking point of E3 if it were announced, but we think a focus on the upcoming GTA 5 remaster is more likely if Rockstar content features at all.

Many are also expecting another remaster to be officially announced and shown off – Red Dead Redemption. We would love it if this were to be revealed and while we suspect it will not be, that is something we would be delighted to be proven wrong on.

To make sure you do not miss the presentation, head over to the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel, subscribe and be ready to press play on June 14th – we’re still waiting on the start time for this one.

You can also sign up for E3 which will, we assume, make it easier to keep track of what is happening when, as well as giving you a place to watch everything. So just follow the link, complete the form, and you will be all set for the E3 fun.

As for what else could be announced, well it has been a while since we have heard anything about new Borderlands content – and there is a movie on the way! Also, look for Metroid Prime 4 and Elden Ring to be featured as we are definitely due to learn more about them.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

