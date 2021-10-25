GTA Trilogy release date: Remaster gets trailer as pre-orders go live

Three big games from the past have been remastered for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, although everyone is just calling it the GTA Trilogy for ease.

The wait for GTA 6 may still be ongoing, and likely will be for some time, so it’s good we do still have some major GTA content on the way.

The GTA Trilogy has been rumoured for some time and we finally got word of it earlier this year with the release date coming sooner than we expected it to.

But what games are included in this remaster, when do we get to play it, and what changes are there?

Here is all we know so far about the GTA trilogy remaster.

GTA Trilogy release date

The GTA Trilogy release date is Tuesday, 7th December if you want the physical edition, but those who are after the digital version will get it quite a bit earlier. The digital GTA Trilogy release date is Thursday, 11th November – so only a couple of weeks away.

Can you pre-order GTA Trilogy?

You can pre-order the GTA Trilogy remaster and you will find it at all the usual haunts. As for how much does the GTA Trilogy cost? Well, GAME currently has the game listed at a price of £54.99 which is about the cost you will find it for everywhere else too.

Which consoles and platforms can play GTA Trilogy on?

The GTA Trilogy will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. You can also buy it on the older consoles, the PS4 and the Xbox One, and a release for PC has also been confirmed. While made to run best on current-gen consoles, at least those asking, ‘will GTA trilogy be on PS4’ have got a positive answer.

A release is also coming for the Nintendo Switch.

What games are in the GTA Trilogy?

Get ready to play through three huge games that will take some time to get through. The question of what comes in the GTA trilogy has been answered and it will be comprised of GTA 3, GTA San Andreas and the sun-soaked GTA Vice City.

GTA Trilogy Remaster changes

We know the answer to the question, has the GTA trilogy been remastered? Yes, it has, but how good does it look? The remaster has been done through the Unreal engine and while it is not the remake that many were hoping for, imagine Vice City with GTA 5 level graphics, they still look far better than they did originally.

The colour is the main thing you will notice at first as the games look brighter and more vibrant than ever. Camera angles have been changed, a huge relief with how clunky they feel now, and the gameplay itself has had something of a revamp to bring it more in line with how GTA 5 plays.

Is the GTA Trilogy on Game Pass?

This is where things get a little bit complicated. No is the official answer – you won’t be able to play the entire GTA Trilogy remaster on Xbox Game Pass or any other membership club, but you will be able to experience part of it.

Xbox Game Pass users will be able to play the remaster of San Andreas on 11th November, while PlayStation owners who have signed up to PS Now will be able to get GTA 3 remastered on the same day.

Those who love Vice City will have no option but to buy the bundle as that is not showing up on any Game Pass like service – for now at least.

GTA Trilogy trailer

Experience the enhanced versions of three of the biggest games ever below with the GTA Trilogy trailer! Take a look below and feel your hype levels building, while we all wait for that release date to roll around.

