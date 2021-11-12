GTA 3 cheats: Full list of codes for PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5, Switch & mobile

Get your fingers at the ready for some GTA 3 cheat codes! The GTA Trilogy Remastered release date is now behind us, so it’s time to dust off those trusty old cheats for the shiny new Definitive Edition ports.

Grand Theft Auto III included a decent number of cheat codes, and it should be fun to try them out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC (or even on mobile if you’re still playing the iPhone or Android version).

Rather than trying to input your favourite codes from memory, take a look at our handy guide below and you should be cheating away in no time. Use the links below to jump to your chosen platform.

Jump to:

How to use GTA 3 Remastered cheat codes

It’s the usual drill here. If you want to use a GTA 3 cheat code in the remastered Definitive Edition, the process is the same as it always has been: while you’re in the game, simply press the relevant buttons without pausing the game. Just let your character stand there on the screen while you input the cheat code of your choice.

GTA 3 Xbox cheat codes

If you’re playing GTA 3 on an Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, these are the cheat codes you’ll want to try out:

All Weapons RT, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

RT, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Change Costumes →, ↓, ←, ↑, LB, LT, ↑, ←, ↓, →

→, ↓, ←, ↑, LB, LT, ↑, ←, ↓, → Clear Weather LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y

LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y Cloudy Weather LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X

LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X Destroy All Cars LT, RT, LB, RB, LT, RT, Y, X, B, Y, LT, ←

LT, RT, LB, RB, LT, RT, Y, X, B, Y, LT, ← Fast Motion Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, LB, LT

Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, LB, LT Flying Vehicle →, RT, B, RB, LT, ↓, LB, RB.

→, RT, B, RB, LT, ↓, LB, RB. Foggy Weather LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y

LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y Full Armour RT, RT, LB, LT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

RT, RT, LB, LT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Full Health RT, RT, LB, RB, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

RT, RT, LB, RB, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Improve Driving Skill RB, LB, RT, LB, ←, RB, RB, Y

RB, LB, RT, LB, ←, RB, RB, Y Increased Gore X, LB, B, ↓, LB, RB, Y, →, LB, A

X, LB, B, ↓, LB, RB, Y, →, LB, A Lower Wanted Level RT, RT, LB, RT, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓

RT, RT, LB, RT, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓ Money Cheat RT, RT, LB, LB, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

RT, RT, LB, LB, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Pedestrians Fight Each Other ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, A, LT, LB, ↑, ↓

↓, ↑, ←, ↑, A, LT, LB, ↑, ↓ Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, ↑, ↓

RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, ↑, ↓ Pedestrians Hate You ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, A, RB, RT, LB, LT

↓, ↑, ←, ↑, A, RB, RT, LB, LT Rainy Weather LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B

LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B Raise Wanted Level RT, RT, LB, RT, ←, →, ←, →, ←

RT, RT, LB, RT, ←, →, ←, →, ← Riot Mode ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, A, RB, RT, LT, LB

↓, ↑, ←, ↑, A, RB, RT, LT, LB Slow Motion Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, RB, RT

Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, RB, RT Spawn Rhino Tank B, B, B, B, B, B, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y

B, B, B, B, B, B, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y Speed Up Time B, B, B, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y

B, B, B, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y Turn Vehicle Invisible LB, LB, X, RT, Y, LB, Y

GTA 3 iPhone and Android mobile cheat codes

If you’re trying to use GTA 3 cheats on a mobile device like an iPhone, iPad or Android phone/tablet, you might have noticed that the lack of a physical keyboard is a bit of a stumbling block.

However, cheat codes do work in the GTA 3 mobile version – you should be able to type them in with help from a third-party app like Hacker’s Keyboard, or you could buy a physical keyboard that connects to your phone.

Once you get a keyboard working with your phone or tablet, the GTA 3 cheat codes for iOS and Android should be the same as the PC ones listed below.

GTA 3 PC cheat codes

If you’re playing GTA 3 on PC, these are the cheat codes you’ll want to deploy:

All Weapons GUNSGUNSGUNS

GUNSGUNSGUNS Change Costumes ILIKEDRESSINGUP

ILIKEDRESSINGUP Clear Weather SKINCANCERFORME

SKINCANCERFORME Cloudy Weather ILIKESCOTLAND

ILIKESCOTLAND Destroy All Cars BANGBANGBANG

BANGBANGBANG Fast Motion TIMEFLIESWHENYOU

TIMEFLIESWHENYOU Flying Vehicle CHITTYCHITTYBB

CHITTYCHITTYBB Foggy Weather PEASOUP

PEASOUP Full Armour TORTOISE or TURTOISE

TORTOISE or TURTOISE Full Health GESUNDHEIT

GESUNDHEIT Improve Driving Skill CORNERSLIKEMAD

CORNERSLIKEMAD Increased Gore NASTYLIMBSCHEAT

NASTYLIMBSCHEAT Lower Wanted Level NOPOLICEPLEASE

NOPOLICEPLEASE Money Cheat IFIWEREARICHMAN

IFIWEREARICHMAN Pedestrians Fight Each Other ITSALLGOINGMAAAD

ITSALLGOINGMAAAD Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons WEAPONSFORALL

WEAPONSFORALL Pedestrians Hate You NOBODYLIKESME

NOBODYLIKESME Rainy Weather ILOVESCOTLAND

ILOVESCOTLAND Raise Wanted Level MOREPOLICEPLEASE

MOREPOLICEPLEASE Slow Motion BOOOOORING

BOOOOORING Spawn Rhino Tank GIVEUSATANK

GIVEUSATANK Speed Up Time MADWEATHER

MADWEATHER Turn Vehicle Invisible ANICESETOFWHEELS

GTA 3 PlayStation cheat codes

On PS4 or PS5, the GTA 3 cheat codes look like this:

All Weapons R2, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

R2, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Change Costumes →, ↓, ←, ↑, L1, L2, ↑, ←, ↓, →

→, ↓, ←, ↑, L1, L2, ↑, ←, ↓, → Clear Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE

L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE Cloudy Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, SQUARE

L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, SQUARE Destroy All Cars L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, ←

L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, ← Fast Motion TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, L1, L2

TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, L1, L2 Flying Vehicle →, R2, Circle, R1, L2, ↓, L1, R1.

→, R2, Circle, R1, L2, ↓, L1, R1. Foggy Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE

L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE Full Armour R2, R2, L1, L2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

R2, R2, L1, L2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Full Health R2, R2, L1, R1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

R2, R2, L1, R1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Improve Driving Skill R1, L1, R2, L1, ←, R1, R1, TRIANGLE

R1, L1, R2, L1, ←, R1, R1, TRIANGLE Increased Gore SQUARE, L1, CIRCLE, ↓, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, →, L1, X

SQUARE, L1, CIRCLE, ↓, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, →, L1, X Lower Wanted Level R2, R2, L1, R2, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓

R2, R2, L1, R2, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓ Money Cheat R2, R2, L1, L1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

R2, R2, L1, L1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Pedestrians Fight Each Other ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓

↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓ Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons R2, R1, TRIANGLE, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓

R2, R1, TRIANGLE, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓ Pedestrians Hate You ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L1, L2

↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L1, L2 Rainy Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, CIRCLE

L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, CIRCLE Raise Wanted Level R2, R2, L1, R2, ←, →, ←, →, ←

R2, R2, L1, R2, ←, →, ←, →, ← Riot Mode ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L2, L1

↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L2, L1 Slow Motion TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, R1, R2

TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, R1, R2 Spawn Rhino Tank CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Speed Up Time CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Turn Vehicle Invisible L1, L1, SQUARE, R2, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

GTA 3 Switch cheat codes

Or if you’re playing GTA 3 on Nintendo Switch, treat yourself to some of these cheat codes:

All Weapons ZR, ZR, L, ZR, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

ZR, ZR, L, ZR, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Change Costumes →, ↓, ←, ↑, L, ZL, ↑, ←, ↓, →

→, ↓, ←, ↑, L, ZL, ↑, ←, ↓, → Clear Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, X

L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, X Cloudy Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, Y

L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, Y Destroy All Cars ZL, ZR, L, R, ZL, ZR, X, Y, A, X, ZL, ←

ZL, ZR, L, R, ZL, ZR, X, Y, A, X, ZL, ← Fast Motion X, ↑, →, ↓, Y, L, ZL

X, ↑, →, ↓, Y, L, ZL Flying Vehicle →, ZR, A, R, ZL, ↓, L, R.

→, ZR, A, R, ZL, ↓, L, R. Foggy Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, X

L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, X Full Armour ZR, ZR, L, ZL, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

ZR, ZR, L, ZL, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Full Health ZR, ZR, L, R, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

ZR, ZR, L, R, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Improve Driving Skill R, L, ZR, L, ←, R, R, X

R, L, ZR, L, ←, R, R, X Increased Gore Y, L, A, ↓, L, R, X, →, L, B

Y, L, A, ↓, L, R, X, →, L, B Lower Wanted Level ZR, ZR, L, ZR, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓

ZR, ZR, L, ZR, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓ Money Cheat ZR, ZR, L, L, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

ZR, ZR, L, L, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Pedestrians Fight Each Other ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, B, ZL, L, ↑, ↓

↓, ↑, ←, ↑, B, ZL, L, ↑, ↓ Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, ↑, ↓

ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, ↑, ↓ Pedestrians Hate You ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, B, R, ZR, L, ZL

↓, ↑, ←, ↑, B, R, ZR, L, ZL Rainy Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, A

L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, A Raise Wanted Level ZR, ZR, L, ZR, ←, →, ←, →, ←

ZR, ZR, L, ZR, ←, →, ←, →, ← Riot Mode ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, B, R, ZR, ZL, L

↓, ↑, ←, ↑, B, R, ZR, ZL, L Slow Motion X, ↑, →, ↓, Y, R, ZR

X, ↑, →, ↓, Y, R, ZR Spawn Rhino Tank A, A, A, A, A, A, R, ZL, L, X, A, X

A, A, A, A, A, A, R, ZL, L, X, A, X Speed Up Time A, A, A, Y, Y, Y, L, X, A, X

A, A, A, Y, Y, Y, L, X, A, X Turn Vehicle Invisible L, L, Y, ZR, X, L, X

