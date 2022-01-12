LEGO DC Super-Villains cheats: Full list of cheat codes and how to use them
Break the rules in LEGO DC Super-Villains with these cheats!
Published:
The LEGO games show no sign of slowing down any time soon – in fact, the franchise remains just as popular as ever and that goes double for the Batman games that have come along.
The latest though is not about Batman, it is about all the characters that don’t like him, and can you blame them? Batman is known for ruining the fun that the villains of the world try to have.
And considering villains love to break the rules, it seems only fitting that we have a whole bunch of cheats that we can use in LEGO DC Super-Villains. So if you want to know what these LEGO DC Super-Villains cheats are, here are the details!
How to use LEGO DC Super-Villains cheats
You will need to head to a certain place to use the LEGO DC Super-Villains cheats, so make your way to the Amusement Mile – the cheats will be able to be used once you have completed the first mission.
Once there, go to the Joker’s hideout and you will want to go to the far left of the first room. One important thing to note here is that you can get all these characters throughout the game via normal play, if you have the patience! Using cheat codes in LEGO DC Super-Villains will not mean that achievements and trophies are blocked off, so have your fun and don’t worry about that!
If you’re more of a visual learner, take a look at the video below to see how to use LEGO DC Super-Villains cheats.
LEGO DC Super-Villains cheats list
Ready to have fun with LEGO DC Super-Villains cheats? Below is your full list of cheat codes that you can use in LEGO DC Super-Villains. The question now is which one you are going to use first – we’re eyeing up Mr. Mxyzptik.
- Adam Strange – QF7NT
- Atrocitus – 9RHJJ
- Black Canary – ND6AL
- Blue Beetle – 8VV5Q
- Clock King – Z6AU7
- Detective Chimp – BQWSG
- Dex-Starr – KFLQM
- Doctor Fate – KPTCC
- Doctor Light – 6NWX5
- Doctor Poison – GWWBS
- Firestorm – HFMHM
- General Zod – D8577
- Green Lantern (John Stewart) – KNJ2P
- Hawkgirl – LNSB9
- Jessica Cruz – S5DB6
- Lady Shiva – XQP2L
- Martian Manhunter – Y7MFR
- Monsieur Mallah – GM9MX
- Mr. Mxyzptik – NURPU
- Plastic Man – E6HUY
- Ravager – UVWHS
- Red Robin – JNLPY
- Red Tornado – CKDRF
- Star Stapphire – QD2GY
- Terra – F79GU
- Trickster – YRZMS
- Toyman – VB5AS
If any more cheats get added to the game over time, we will be sure to get them added here so you are fully up to date. For now, that was your full list of LEGO DC Super-Villains cheats!
Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.