LEGO DC Super-Villains cheats: Full list of cheat codes and how to use them

The latest though is not about Batman, it is about all the characters that don’t like him, and can you blame them? Batman is known for ruining the fun that the villains of the world try to have.

The LEGO games show no sign of slowing down any time soon – in fact, the franchise remains just as popular as ever and that goes double for the Batman games that have come along.

And considering villains love to break the rules, it seems only fitting that we have a whole bunch of cheats that we can use in LEGO DC Super-Villains. So if you want to know what these LEGO DC Super-Villains cheats are, here are the details!

How to use LEGO DC Super-Villains cheats

You will need to head to a certain place to use the LEGO DC Super-Villains cheats, so make your way to the Amusement Mile – the cheats will be able to be used once you have completed the first mission.

Once there, go to the Joker’s hideout and you will want to go to the far left of the first room. One important thing to note here is that you can get all these characters throughout the game via normal play, if you have the patience! Using cheat codes in LEGO DC Super-Villains will not mean that achievements and trophies are blocked off, so have your fun and don’t worry about that!

If you’re more of a visual learner, take a look at the video below to see how to use LEGO DC Super-Villains cheats.

LEGO DC Super-Villains cheats list

Ready to have fun with LEGO DC Super-Villains cheats? Below is your full list of cheat codes that you can use in LEGO DC Super-Villains. The question now is which one you are going to use first – we’re eyeing up Mr. Mxyzptik.

Adam Strange – QF7NT

– QF7NT Atrocitus – 9RHJJ

– 9RHJJ Black Canary – ND6AL

– ND6AL Blue Beetle – 8VV5Q

– 8VV5Q Clock King – Z6AU7

– Z6AU7 Detective Chimp – BQWSG

– BQWSG Dex-Starr – KFLQM

– KFLQM Doctor Fate – KPTCC

– KPTCC Doctor Light – 6NWX5

– 6NWX5 Doctor Poison – GWWBS

– GWWBS Firestorm – HFMHM

– HFMHM General Zod – D8577

– D8577 Green Lantern (John Stewart) – KNJ2P

– KNJ2P Hawkgirl – LNSB9

– LNSB9 Jessica Cruz – S5DB6

– S5DB6 Lady Shiva – XQP2L

– XQP2L Martian Manhunter – Y7MFR

– Y7MFR Monsieur Mallah – GM9MX

– GM9MX Mr. Mxyzptik – NURPU

– NURPU Plastic Man – E6HUY

– E6HUY Ravager – UVWHS

– UVWHS Red Robin – JNLPY

– JNLPY Red Tornado – CKDRF

– CKDRF Star Stapphire – QD2GY

– QD2GY Terra – F79GU

– F79GU Trickster – YRZMS

– YRZMS Toyman – VB5AS

If any more cheats get added to the game over time, we will be sure to get them added here so you are fully up to date. For now, that was your full list of LEGO DC Super-Villains cheats!

