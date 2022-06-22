As with the first game, there are lots of things that you can craft in the sequel. And if you thought there were many of them before, that number is far bigger in the second of the series.

The Little Alchemy games remain super popular, and for good reason. The original was an addiction of ours that we didn't see coming and that goes double for Little Alchemy 2 which was everything that we hoped it would be.

For the items and recipes you need, and what you can craft in Little Alchemy 2 - read on!

Full list of Little Alchemy 2 cheats

If you love stupidly long lists then you are in luck as we have a hefty one here for you.

On the left is the resulting element, and on the right are the ingredients you will need to craft them - and be warned, some need a lot!

Acid Rain rain, smoke / rain, smog / rain, sickness / cloud, smoke / cloud, smog / cloud, sickness / rain, city Air Available from start. Airplane metal, bird / steel, bird / bird, machine / bird, steam engine / bird, train / bird, car / bird, boat / bird, steamboat / bird, sailboat / metal, owl / steel, owl / steam engine, owl / metal, vulture / steel, vulture / metal, duck / steel, duck / metal, seagull / steel, seagull / metal, bat / steel, bat / metal, eagle / steel, eagle / steel, pigeon / metal, pigeon / metal, hummingbird / steel, hummingbird / metal, crow / steel, crow / owl, machine / vulture, machine / duck, machine / seagull, machine / bat, machine / eagle, machine / pigeon, machine / hummingbird, machine / crow, machine / pilot, container Alarm Clock clock, sound / clock, dawn / clock, bell / sound, watch / watch, dawn / watch, bell Alchemist human, gold / gold, philosophy Alcohol time, juice / wheat, fruit / wheat, juice / fruit, sun Algae water, plant / grass, pond / grass, lake / water, grass Alien life, space / life, galaxy / life, galaxy cluster / life, solar system / life, Mars / life, Venus / life, Mercury / life, Jupiter / life, Saturn Allergy dust, human / human, pollen Alligator lizard, river / swamp, lizard / lizard, lake Alpaca mountain, sheep / sheep, mountain range / sheep, mountain goat Ambulance car, hospital / car, doctor Angel bird, human / human, light Angler human, fishing rod / sailor, fishing rod Animal life, land / life, forest / life, mountain / life, mountain range / life, beach / life, desert Ant grass, animal / grass, spider Ant Farm farm, ant / ant, jar / glass, ant / farm, anthill / jar, anthill Antarctica desert, snow / desert, ice / snow, continent / ice, continent Anthill house, ant / ant, container / ant, hill / earth, ant / ant, land / ant, soil Apron fabric, cook / baker, fabric Aquarium water, glass / glass, fish / glass, puddle / glass, pond / fish, container / small, swimming pool Archeologist human, ruins / ruins, science Archipelago island, island / sea, island / ocean, island Arctic ocean, cold / sea, cold Armadillo animal, armor / armor, dog / armor, cat Armor metal, fabric / steel, fabric Arrow bullet, wood / wood, bow Ash fire, mineral / fire, plant / fire, tree / water, campfire / time, campfire / rain, campfire / storm, campfire / fire, grass / phoenix, paper / campfire, paper / fire, paper / sun, vampire / vampire, dawn Astronaut human, space / human, spaceship / human, space station / human, rocket / human, moon / human, Mars / human, solar system / human, Mercury / human, Jupiter / human, Saturn / human, Venus / human, moon rover Atmosphere air, planet / air, sky Atomic Bomb energy, explosion / explosion, big / explosion, explosion Aurora electricity, atmosphere / electricity, Antarctica / sky, Antarctica / sky, electricity / electricity, arctic / sky, arctic / sun, atmosphere Avalanche earthquake, snow / wave, glacier / earthquake, glacier / earthquake, mountain / wave, mountain / earthquake, mountain range / wave, mountain range / glacier, sound / mountain, sound / gun, glacier / gun, mountain / gun, mountain range Axe blade, wood / tool, wood / stone, wood / tool, lumberjack Bacon fire, pig / campfire, pig / fire, ham / campfire, ham Bacteria life, primordial soup / life, small / mud, life Baker human, bakery / human, bread / human, banana bread / human, pizza / human, toast / human, batter / human, pie / human, donut / human, cookie / human, cookie dough / human, dough Bakery house, bread / house, baker / house, donut / house, cake / bread, city / baker, city / city, donut / city, cake / bread, village / baker, village / village, donut / village, cake / baker, container Banana fruit, monkey Banana Bread bread, banana / dough, banana Bandage blood, fabric / sword, fabric / blade, fabric Bank house, gold / skyscraper, gold / house, safe / skyscraper, safe / house, money / skyscraper, money / city, gold / city, safe / city, money / money, container / house, vault Barn house, cow / house, livestock / house, hay / house, farm / field, house / livestock, container / cow, container / horse, container / pig, container / hay, container / house, sheep / sheep, container / hay bale, container / house, goat / goat, container Bat sky, mouse / air, mouse / atmosphere, mouse / bird, mouse / mouse, hummingbird Batter milk, flour / flour, coconut milk Battery electricity, container / energy, container / electricity, mineral / electricity, ore Bayonet blade, gun / gun, sword / axe, gun BBQ metal, campfire / steel, campfire / campfire, garden / campfire, house / campfire, meat Beach ocean, sand / sea, sand / sand, lake / water, sand / sand, wave Beaver wood, animal / animal, dam / animal, river / animal, stream Bee animal, flower / animal, garden Beehive house, bee / tree, bee / forest, bee / wall, bee / wood, bee / bee, container Beekeeper human, beehive / farmer, beehive / human, bee / farmer, bee Beer wheat, alcohol Bell metal, sound / steel, sound / wood, sound / metal, hammer / steel, hammer Bicycle wheel, wheel / wheel, chain / wheel, machine Big universe, philosophy / galaxy, philosophy / galaxy cluster, philosophy / solar system, philosophy / sun, philosophy / planet, philosophy Bird sky, animal / air, animal / animal, airplane / sky, egg / air, egg / egg, airplane / time, dinosaur / time, pterodactyl Birdcage bird, container / bird, wall / bird, safe Birdhouse bird, house / bird, wall / egg, container Black Hole pressure, star / pressure, sun / star, darkness / sun, darkness Blade stone, metal / stone, steel / metal, rock / steel, rock Blender glass, blade / blade, electricity / blade, windmill / blade, wind turbine / blade, motion Blizzard storm, snow / snow, hurricane / tornado, snow / wind, snow / snow, snow / snow, big Blood human, blade / sword, warrior Blood Bag blood, container / blood, sack / blood, bottle Boat water, wood / ocean, wood / sea, wood / wood, lake / wood, river Boiler pressure, metal / pressure, tool / steam, metal / steam, tool / pressure, container Bone time, corpse / corpse, vulture / corpse, wolf / meat, wolf / meat, vulture Bonsai Tree tree, scissors / tree, pottery / tree, small / tree, wire Book paper, legend / wood, paper / newspaper, newspaper / story, container / fairy tale, container / legend, container / idea, container Bottle milk, container / water, container / coconut milk, container / juice, container / oil, container / alcohol, container / wine, container / beer, container / chocolate milk, container / soda, container / perfume, container / liquid, container Boulder big, rock / small, hill / rock, rock / stone, rock / earth, rock / stone, big Bow wood, rope / wood, wire Box pizza, container / pencil, container / cookie, container / cereal, container / donut, container / cake, container / crayon, container Bread fire, dough / dough, warmth / energy, dough Brick fire, mud / mud, sun / fire, clay / clay, sun / stone, clay Bridge wood, river / metal, river / steel, river / wood, stream / metal, stream / steel, stream Broom wood, hay Bucket wood, container / yogurt, container / river, bottle / paint, container / paint, bottle / chicken wing, container / chicken wing, box Bullet gunpowder, metal / gunpowder, steel / gunpowder, tool / gunpowder, container Bulletproof Vest bullet, armor / gun, armor Bus car, car / train, car / car, city / car, big Butcher human, meat / human, ham Butter pressure, milk / energy, milk / milk, motion / tool, milk Butterfly animal, flower / animal, garden / rainbow, animal / double rainbow!, animal Butterfly Net butterfly, net / bee, net Cable Car car, mountain / wire, mountain / car, mountain range / wire, mountain range / mountain, rope / rope, mountain range Cactus plant, sand / sand, tree / plant, desert / tree, desert Cage metal, wolf / steel, wolf / wolf, wall / metal, fox / steel, fox / wall, fox / metal, lion / steel, lion / wall, lion / hamster, container / house, hamster / wall, hamster Cake dough, candle / donut, candle / bread, sugar Camel desert, horse / desert, animal / livestock, desert / cow, desert / desert, saddle / desert, horseshoe / sand, horse / sand, livestock / sand, cow / dune, horse / livestock, dune / cow, dune / animal, dune Campfire fire, wood / wood, flamethrower Candle thread, wax / fire, wax / light, wax / flashlight, wax / lamp, wax Candy Cane Christmas tree, sugar / sugar, Christmas stocking / sugar, Santa / sugar, reindeer Cannon gunpowder, pirate ship / gunpowder, castle / gun, castle / gun, pirate ship Canvas fabric, paint Car metal, wheel / steel, wheel / bicycle, bicycle / wheel, bicycle / motorcycle, motorcycle / wheel, motorcycle / motorcycle, machine / wagon, combustion engine / cart, combustion engine Caramel sugar, heat Carbon Dioxide human, oxygen / plant, night / tree, night / grass, night / animal, oxygen / fish, oxygen / bird, oxygen Carrot snowman, vegetable / sun, snowman / grass, vegetable / garden, vegetable Cart wood, wheel Cashmere tool, mountain goat / thread, mountain goat / fabric, mountain goat / scissors, mountain goat / wool, mountain goat Castle stone, knight / knight, wall / house, knight / stone, warrior / warrior, wall / house, warrior / knight, container / house, vampire / vampire, wall / monarch, container / house, monarch / wall, monarch Cat milk, animal / animal, coconut milk / night, animal Catnip plant, cat / grass, cat / cat, flower Cauldron metal, witch / steel, witch / fireplace, witch / campfire, witch / metal, pottery / steel, pottery Cave house, wolf / house, lion / house, fox / house, bat / bat, container / wolf, container / lion, container / fox, container Caviar roe, salt / roe, cook Centaur human, horse / horse, story Cereal milk, wheat / wheat, chocolate milk / wheat, coconut milk Chain metal, rope / steel, rope / metal, wire / steel, wire Chainsaw axe, machine / axe, electricity / lumberjack, machine / lumberjack, electricity / axe, motion Chameleon lizard, rainbow / lizard, double rainbow! / rainbow, snake / double rainbow!, snake / turtle, rainbow / turtle, double rainbow! Charcoal fire, wood / fire, tree / fire, corpse / fire, organic matter Cheese tool, milk / time, milk / milk, cook / milk, bacteria Cheeseburger cheese, hamburger / cheese, sandwich Chicken bird, domestication / bird, livestock / bird, farmer / egg, domestication / egg, livestock / egg, farmer / bird, barn / egg, barn / bird, farm / egg, farm Chicken Coop house, chicken / chicken, wall / chicken, barn / chicken, container Chicken Soup water, chicken / water, chicken wing / chicken, liquid / chicken wing, liquid Chicken wing chicken, bone / chicken, BBQ Chill air, cold / human, cold / human, ice Chimney house, fireplace / smoke, brick / fireplace, brick / smoke, fireplace / house, smoke / stone, smoke / stone, fireplace Chocolate milk, sugar / oil, sugar / sugar, seed / coconut milk Chocolate Milk milk, chocolate / coconut milk, chocolate Christmas Stocking fireplace, wool / Christmas tree, wool / wool, reindeer / wool, Santa Christmas Tree tree, light bulb / tree, star / tree, candle / tree, light / tree, gift Cigarette tobacco, paper City village, village / skyscraper, skyscraper / village, skyscraper / skyscraper, container / bank, container / skyscraper, bank / bank, post office / skyscraper, post office / village, big Clay mud, sand / stone, liquid / sand, mineral / liquid, rock / stone, mineral / rock, mineral / mud, stone Clock time, electricity / time, wheel / time, tool / time, machine / sundial, machine / tool, sundial / wheel, sundial / electricity, sundial / cuckoo, container / watch, big Closet broom, container / container, toolbox / umbrella, container / vacuum cleaner, container / robot vacuum, container Cloud atmosphere, mist / water, atmosphere / sky, mist / water, sky Coal pressure, organic matter / earth, peat / stone, peat / rock, peat / time, peat / pressure, peat Coconut fruit, palm / palm, nuts / palm, vegetable / meat, palm / fruit, beach / beach, vegetable Coconut Milk milk, coconut / tool, coconut / coconut, hammer / sword, coconut / blade, coconut / axe, coconut Coffin wood, corpse / corpse, container / vampire, container Cold rain, human / human, mountain range / human, mountain / human, snow / wind, human / storm, human / space, thermometer Combustion Engine machine, petroleum / steam engine, petroleum / wheel, petroleum / explosion, machine / explosion, steam engine Computer tool, hacker / electricity, hacker / wire, hacker / hacker, machine / email, container Computer Mouse computer, mouse / animal, computer Confetti paper, scissors / blade, paper Constellation star, star Container safe, philosophy / pottery, philosophy / house, philosophy / philosophy, box / philosophy, bottle / philosophy, bucket Continent big, land / land, land / mountain range, mountain range / earth, land Cook human, fruit / human, campfire / human, vegetable / human, nuts Cookbook recipe, recipe / book, cook Cookie cookie dough, heat / fire, cookie dough / baker, cookie dough / cookie dough, cookie cutter / dough, cookie cutter Cookie Cutter blade, dough / blade, cookie dough Cookie Dough dough, sugar / dough, chocolate / dough, cookie Coral ocean, tree / sea, tree / ocean, fossil / sea, fossil / ocean, bone / sea, bone Corpse bullet, human / human, blade / human, death / human, grim reaper / time, human / explosion, human / human, arrow Cotton cloud, plant / plant, fabric / plant, thread / plant, wool / plant, sheep Cotton Candy air, sugar / sugar, thread / cloud, sugar Cow livestock, barn / field, livestock / livestock, grass / farmer, livestock Crayon rainbow, pencil / double rainbow!, pencil / rainbow, wax / double rainbow!, wax / pencil, paint / wax, paint Crow bird, scarecrow / bird, field / scarecrow, pigeon / field, pigeon / owl, scarecrow / field, owl / scarecrow, hummingbird / field, hummingbird Crystal Ball glass, witch / glass, wizard / glass, magic / witch, snow globe / wizard, snow globe / snow globe, magic Cuckoo bird, clock / clock, owl / clock, hummingbird / bird, alarm clock / owl, alarm clock / alarm clock, hummingbird Cup smoothie, container / tea, container / milkshake, container / smoothie, bottle / tea, bottle / milk shake, bottle Current ocean, motion / sea, motion / ocean, heat / sea, heat / ocean, cold / sea, cold / ocean, science / sea, science Cutting Board wood, cook Cyborg human, robot / engineer, robot / lumberjack, robot / robot, sailor / robot, baker / robot, cook / doctor, robot / farmer, robot / firefighter, robot / robot, pilot / astronaut, robot / electrician, robot Cyclist human, bicycle / human, wheel Dam beaver, river / wall, river / tree, beaver / beaver, stream / wall, stream / house, beaver / beaver, lake / water, beaver Darkness sky, night / sky, twilight Dawn time, night / day, night Day sky, sun / sun, night / time, sun / time, dawn Death time, life / corpse, philosophy / skeleton, philosophy / grave, philosophy / graveyard, philosophy Desert sand, sand / sand, land / sand, cactus / sand, lizard / sand, vulture Dew grass, fog / water, grass / plant, fog / tree, fog / grass, dawn / plant, dawn / tree, dawn / water, dawn / fog, dawn Diamond pressure, coal Dinosaur time, lizard / lizard, big Diver human, scuba tank / swimmer, scuba tank / ocean, scuba tank / sea, scuba tank / lake, scuba tank Doctor human, hospital / human, stethoscope Dog wolf, domestication / farmer, wolf / wolf, farm / barn, wolf / field, wolf / wolf, bone / campfire, wolf Doge dog, internet / dog, computer Doghouse house, dog / dog, wall / dog, container / house, husky / wall, husky / husky, container Domestication farmer, animal / human, animal / animal, science / farmer, science Don Quixote windmill, knight / windmill, story / windmill, legend / windmill, hero Donut dough, oil / oil, cookie dough / wheel, dough / wheel, cookie dough Double Rainbow! rainbow, rainbow Dough water, flour / flour, puddle / rain, flour Dragon fire, lizard / air, lizard / sky, lizard / lizard, airplane / lizard, legend / lizard, story Drone airplane, robot / robot, helicopter / robot, paper airplane / robot, seaplane Drum wood, leather / wood, fabric / wood, music Drunk human, alcohol / human, wine / human, beer Dry Ice cold, carbon dioxide / ice, carbon dioxide Duck water, bird / bird, pond / bird, lake / time, duckling / duckling, big / water, owl / owl, pond / owl, lake / water, pigeon / pond, pigeon / pigeon, lake / water, chicken / chicken, pond / chicken, lake Duckling egg, duck Dune wind, desert / wind, sand / wind, beach / sand, desert / desert, sandstorm Dust earth, air / air, soil / air, land Dynamite gunpowder, wire / gunpowder, pipe / gunpowder, container Eagle bird, mountain / bird, mountain range Earth Available from start. Earthquake earth, motion / motion, continent Eclipse moon, sun Egg bird, bird / turtle, turtle / lizard, lizard / vulture, vulture / phoenix, phoenix / chicken, chicken / dragon, dragon / penguin, penguin / owl, owl / dinosaur, dinosaur / duck, duck / seagull, seagull / eagle, eagle / scorpion, scorpion / spider, spider / pigeon, pigeon / fish, fish / piranha, piranha / parrot, parrot / peacock, peacock / hummingbird, hummingbird / chameleon, chameleon / ostrich, ostrich / woodpecker, woodpecker / bee, bee / crow, crow / frog, frog / pterodactyl, pterodactyl / ant, ant / tyrannosaurus rex, tyrannosaurus rex / moth, moth / life, container / butterfly, butterfly / snake, snake / flying fish, flying fish Egg Timer egg, clock / egg, alarm clock / egg, watch Electric Car electricity, car / electricity, wagon / car, wind turbine / wagon, wind turbine / solar cell, car / solar cell, wagon Electric Eel fish, electricity Electrician human, electricity / human, wire Electricity wind, wind turbine / wind turbine, motion / storm, wind turbine / sandstorm, wind turbine / sun, solar cell / light, solar cell / solar cell, star / metal, lightning / steel, lightning / storm, science Email computer, letter / letter, internet / letter, computer mouse / electricity, letter Energy fire, atmosphere / fire, science / heat, science / fire, fire Engineer human, machine / human, steam engine Eruption pressure, volcano / lava, pressure / volcano, time Excalibur stone, sword / sword, legend / sword, story / sword, monarch / sword, lake / sword, fairy tale Explosion fire, gunpowder / gunpowder, electricity / gunpowder, lightning / pressure, volcano / fire, petroleum / explosion, petroleum / pressure, petroleum / heat, petroleum / lava, petroleum / volcano, petroleum Fabric thread, machine / tool, thread / wheel, thread Fairy Tale story, monarch / story, castle / knight, story / dragon, story / unicorn, story Family human, human / human, house / love, container Family tree tree, family / tree, village / time, family Farm farmer, house / farmer, barn / house, barn / farmer, container / house, tractor Farmer plant, human / human, grass / human, pitchfork / human, field / human, barn / human, plow Faun human, goat / human, mountain goat / goat, legend / mountain goat, legend / goat, wizard / wizard, mountain goat / goat, magic / mountain goat, magic Fence wood, wall / wood, field / field, wall / grass, wall / garden, wall / wood, garden Field earth, farmer / farmer, land / earth, tool / tool, land / earth, plow / land, plow / farmer, soil / tool, soil / soil, plow Fire fire, alcohol / fire, coal Fire Extinguisher fire, carbon dioxide / pressure, carbon dioxide / metal, carbon dioxide / steel, carbon dioxide / boiler, carbon dioxide Firefighter fire, human / human, firetruck / human, fire extinguisher Fireplace campfire, house / campfire, brick / campfire, wall / wood, container / campfire, container Firestation house, firefighter / house, firetruck / firefighter, land / firefighter, village / firefighter, city Firetruck firefighter, car / firefighter, wagon / fire, car / fire, wagon / car, fire extinguisher / wagon, fire extinguisher Fireworks sky, explosion / explosion, atmosphere Fish water, animal / animal, lake / sea, animal / ocean, animal / water, egg / egg, lake / sea, egg / ocean, egg Fishing Rod tool, fish / wood, fish / fish, wire / tool, swordfish / wood, swordfish / wire, swordfish / tool, piranha / wood, piranha / wire, piranha / fish, thread / swordfish, thread / piranha, thread Flamethrower fire, gun / volcano, gun / campfire, gun Flashlight tool, light / tool, light bulb / human, lamp / tool, lamp Flood rain, rain / rain, river / rain, lake / rain, big / rain, time / house, river / river, city / tsunami, city / house, tsunami Flour wheat, wheat / stone, wheat / wheat, windmill / wheel, wheat / wheat, rock Flower plant, garden / grass, garden / grass, seed / garden, seed / plant, rainbow / plant, double rainbow! / grass, rainbow / grass, double rainbow! Flute wind, wood / air, wood Flying Fish bird, fish / sky, fish / air, fish Flying Squirrel bird, squirrel / squirrel, hummingbird / squirrel, pigeon / seagull, squirrel / air, squirrel / airplane, squirrel / squirrel, seaplane / squirrel, helicopter Fog earth, cloud / cloud, hill / cloud, mountain / cloud, city / cloud, field / cloud, forest Force Knight human, light sword / warrior, light sword / knight, light sword Forest tree, tree / plant, tree / tree, land / earth, tree / tree, container Fortune Cookie paper, cookie / paper, cookie dough / paper, gingerbread man Fossil earth, dinosaur / stone, dinosaur / dinosaur, rock / time, dinosaur / time, bone / earth, bone / stone, bone / stone, corpse / time, grave / bone, rock / corpse, rock / earth, skeleton / stone, skeleton / skeleton, rock / time, skeleton Fountain water, statue / statue, stream Fox chicken, animal / chicken, wolf / chicken, dog / wolf, chicken coop / animal, chicken coop / dog, chicken coop Frankenstein’s Monster corpse, legend / corpse, lightning / corpse, electricity / corpse, story / zombie, electricity / zombie, lightning / story, monster / corpse, monster / story, monster / corpse, monster French Fries oil, vegetable / oil, potato / fire, potato Fridge metal, cold / steel, cold / cold, machine / metal, ice / steel, ice / electricity, cold / cold, container / ice, container / ice cream, container Frog animal, pond / egg, pond / egg, puddle / animal, puddle Frozen Yogurt cold, yogurt / ice, yogurt Fruit time, flower / water, flower / rain, flower / tree, flower / tree, farmer / farmer, orchard Fruit Tree tree, fruit / wood, fruit / plant, fruit Galaxy solar system, solar system / star, star / star, solar system / space, space / space, solar system / star, space / solar system, container / supernova, container / star, container Galaxy Cluster galaxy, galaxy / galaxy, container Garage house, car / house, ambulance / house, motorcycle / house, bus / car, container / ambulance, container / motorcycle, container / bus, container / car, wall / wall, ambulance / wall, motorcycle / wall, bus / barn, car / barn, ambulance / barn, motorcycle / barn, bus / house, sleigh / sleigh, container / wall, sleigh / barn, sleigh / house, electric car / electric car, container / wall, electric car / barn, electric car / house, snowmobile / snowmobile, container / wall, snowmobile / barn, snowmobile / house, tractor / tractor, container / wall, tractor / barn, tractor / house, RV / RV, container / wall, RV / barn, RV / house, ice cream truck / ice cream truck, container / wall, ice cream truck / barn, ice cream truck Garden plant, grass / plant, house / flower, flower / grass, flower / plant, flower / house, flower / flower, lawn / plant, lawn / flower, container Gardener human, garden / farmer, garden Gas air, idea / air, science / energy, liquid Geyser earth, steam / steam, hill / steam, mountain / steam, pressure Ghost graveyard, night / grave, night / night, gravestone / night, castle / graveyard, story / graveyard, legend / grave, legend / grave, story / gravestone, legend / gravestone, story / night, story / night, legend Gift Christmas tree, Santa / Santa, Christmas stocking / Santa, chimney / fireplace, Santa / cookie, Santa / milk, Santa / Santa, wrapping paper / Christmas tree, wrapping paper / Christmas stocking, wrapping paper / fireplace, wrapping paper Gingerbread House house, gingerbread man / house, dough / house, cookie dough / house, cookie / house, donut / house, cake Gingerbread Man life, dough / dough, magic / life, cookie / cookie, magic / story, cookie / life, cookie dough / cookie dough, magic / story, cookie dough / dough, story Glacier ice, mountain / snow, mountain / ice, mountain range / snow, mountain range / time, ice Glass fire, sand / sand, heat / sand, electricity / sand, lightning Glasses glass, metal / glass, steel / glass, glass / glass, human / human, lens / lens, lens Gnome garden, statue / garden, story / garden, fairy tale / garden, legend Goat livestock, mountain / livestock, hill / livestock, mountain range / cow, mountain / cow, hill / cow, mountain range Gold metal, sun / steel, sun / metal, rainbow / steel, rainbow / metal, butter / steel, butter / sand, metal / sand, steel / metal, light / steel, light / metal, alchemist / steel, alchemist Golem clay, story / clay, legend / life, statue / story, statue / statue, legend Granite lava, pressure / pressure, stone / pressure, rock Grass earth, plant / plant, land Grave earth, coffin / field, coffin / earth, corpse / field, corpse / forest, corpse / forest, coffin / grave, gravestone / coffin, gravestone / coffin, container Gravestone stone, grave / grave, rock / stone, death / rock, death / stone, graveyard / graveyard, rock Graveyard grave, grave / field, grave / grave, land / gravestone, gravestone / field, gravestone / gravestone, land / gravestone, container Greenhouse plant, glass / glass, grass / glass, tree / plant, aquarium / aquarium, grass / aquarium, tree / plant, container / glass, garden Grenade explosion, metal / explosion, steel / explosion, warrior Grilled Cheese cheese, toast Grim Reaper human, scythe / corpse, scythe / zombie, scythe / scythe, death / boat, scythe / scythe, river / death, deity / death, deity Gun metal, bullet / bullet, steel / metal, bow / steel, bow / bullet, bow / gunpowder, bow / bullet, container Gunpowder charcoal, mineral / fire, dust / energy, mineral / energy, charcoal / energy, dust Gust wind, small / air, small Hacker human, computer / human, computer mouse / human, glasses / human, internet Hail cloud, ice / rain, ice / storm, ice / wind, ice / steam, ice / sky, ice Ham meat, smoke / smoke, pig Hamburger bread, meat / cheese, meat Hammer metal, tool / steel, tool / stone, tool / tool, rock / tool, woodpecker Hamster wheel, mouse / mouse, domestication / rat, domestication / wheel, rat Hangar airplane, container / house, airplane / airplane, wall / airplane, barn / seaplane, container / house, seaplane / wall, seaplane / barn, seaplane / helicopter, container / house, helicopter / wall, helicopter / barn, helicopter / rocket, container / house, rocket / wall, rocket / barn, rocket / spaceship, container / house, spaceship / wall, spaceship / barn, spaceship Harp angel, music / angel, musician / wire, angel / wire, music Hay grass, scythe / farmer, grass / grass, sun / grass, grass / grass, barn / grass, farm / grass, pitchfork / barn, pitchfork / pitchfork, farm / farmer, pitchfork Hay Bale hay, hay / hay, tractor / barn, hay / hay, machine Heat fire, idea / fire, science / lava, philosophy / air, energy Hedge plant, fence / leaf, fence / garden, fence / plant, wall / wall, leaf / garden, wall Hedgehog animal, needle / mouse, needle / needle, rat Helicopter blade, airplane / windmill, airplane / airplane, wind turbine / blade, seaplane / windmill, seaplane / seaplane, wind turbine Hero human, legend / dragon, knight / human, story / human, lightning Hill big, boulder / mountain, small / earth, boulder / stone, boulder / boulder, boulder Hippo horse, river / water, horse / cow, river / water, cow Honey flower, bee / bee, beehive / time, bee / bee, bee / beehive, beekeeper Horizon earth, sky / sky, continent / sky, land / ocean, sky / sea, sky / sky, lake Horse field, animal / livestock, hay / animal, land / livestock, barn / livestock, horseshoe / animal, horseshoe / animal, saddle / livestock, saddle Horseshoe metal, horse / steel, horse Hospital house, sickness / house, ambulance / house, doctor / sickness, wall / wall, ambulance / doctor, wall / doctor, container Hot Chocolate chocolate milk, heat / chocolate, heat Hourglass sand, glass / sand, time / glass, time / sand, container / time, container House wall, wall / human, wall / tool, wall / fireplace, container / family, container Human time, animal / life, clay / time, monkey / tool, animal / tool, monkey Hummingbird bird, flower / owl, flower / pigeon, flower / seagull, flower / bird, garden / owl, garden / garden, pigeon / garden, seagull / bird, small / bird, bee / bird, butterfly Hurricane ocean, tornado / sea, tornado / ocean, storm / sea, storm Husky snow, dog / ice, dog / Antarctica, dog / dog, arctic / blizzard, dog / dog, glacier Ice water, cold / water, solid / cold, puddle / puddle, solid Ice Cream milk, cold / milk, ice / milk, snow Ice Cream Truck car, ice cream / ice cream, bus / ice cream, wagon Ice Sculpture ice, statue Iceberg sea, ice / ocean, ice / sea, Antarctica / ocean, Antarctica / sea, arctic / ocean, arctic Iced Tea ice, tea / cold, tea / snow, tea Idea human, light bulb / light bulb, engineer / light bulb, science / science, science / engineer, engineer / hacker, hacker / lumberjack, lumberjack / farmer, farmer / firefighter, firefighter / electrician, electrician / astronaut, astronaut / warrior, warrior / butcher, butcher / doctor, doctor / pilot, pilot / baker, baker / sailor, sailor / surfer, surfer / swimmer, swimmer / cyclist, cyclist / knight, knight / monarch, monarch / angler, angler / mailman, mailman / gardener, gardener / philosophy, philosophy / science, philosophy / skier, skier / diver, diver / librarian, librarian / alchemist, alchemist Igloo house, ice / house, snow / house, cold / house, snowman Internet computer, computer / wire, computer / computer, web / computer, net Island volcano, ocean / volcano, sea Ivy plant, wall / grass, wall Jack-O-Lantern fire, pumpkin / pumpkin, candle / light, pumpkin / night, pumpkin / ghost, pumpkin / skeleton, pumpkin / skeleton, vegetable / ghost, vegetable / night, vegetable Jam juice, sugar / fruit, machine / fruit, juice / juice, machine / fruit, heat Jar jam, container / jam, bottle / glass, jam / jam, bucket Jerky meat, sun / sun, steak / meat, heat / steak, heat Juice pressure, fruit / earth, fruit / stone, fruit / fruit, rock / explosion, fruit / water, fruit / pressure, vegetable / stone, vegetable / vegetable, rock / explosion, vegetable / water, vegetable Jupiter cloud, planet / storm, planet / planet, big / planet, gas / big, Saturn Kaiju dinosaur, city / dinosaur, skyscraper / dinosaur, legend / dinosaur, story Katana blade, heat / blade, shuriken / sword, shuriken / blade, ninja / sword, ninja Kite wind, paper / sky, paper / air, paper Knife blade, cook / sword, cook Knight human, armor / warrior, armor / warrior, hero / warrior, horse Lake water, pond / pond, big / sea, small / pond, pond Lamp metal, light bulb / steel, light bulb Land soil, soil / big, soil / earth, earth / earth, stone / small, continent Laptop computer, small Lasso cow, rope / horse, rope / pig, rope / wild boar, rope / sheep, rope / goat, rope Lava fire, earth / earth, heat / earth, liquid Lava Lamp lava, lamp / fire, lamp / volcano, lamp Lawn grass, container / house, grass / field, lawn mower / grass, lawn mower Lawn Mower tool, grass / electricity, scythe / scythe, helicopter / scythe, windmill / field, helicopter / tool, scythe / scythe, machine / grass, machine / scythe, motion Leaf wind, tree / wind, flower / wind, orchard / wind, forest Leather blade, cow / blade, pig / blade, sheep / cow, sword / sword, pig / sword, sheep / tool, cow / tool, sheep / tool, pig Legend time, story / story, big / story, story / story, fairy tale / time, fairy tale / big, fairy tale Lens glass, tool / glass, engineer Letter paper, pencil Librarian human, library / human, book Library book, container / house, book Life electricity, primordial soup / time, primordial soup / storm, primordial soup / volcano, primordial soup / ocean, electricity / sea, electricity / electricity, lake / ocean, lightning / sea, lightning / lake, lightning / primordial soup, lightning Light electricity, light bulb / electricity, flashlight Light Bulb glass, electricity / glass, light / light, container Light Sword light, sword / energy, sword / electricity, sword / sword, space / sword, force knight Lighthouse ocean, light / sea, light / house, light / beach, light / ocean, spotlight / sea, spotlight / house, spotlight / beach, spotlight Lightning cloud, electricity / storm, electricity / rain, electricity / energy, storm / energy, cloud / energy, rain / storm, land Lion animal, cat / blood, cat / cat, big / cat, monarch Liquid water, idea / water, science / energy, solid Little Alchemy small, alchemist Livestock field, animal / farmer, animal / animal, domestication / animal, barn Lizard stone, animal / animal, rock / stone, egg / egg, rock / dinosaur, small / swamp, animal / swamp, egg / blood, cold Log cabin wood, house Love human, human Lumberjack human, axe / human, chainsaw / human, wood / tree, human Mac and Cheese cheese, pasta Machine tool, wheel / tool, tool / boiler, wheel / boiler, tool / boiler, chain / tool, chain / tool, engineer Magic life, rainbow / life, double rainbow! / energy, wizard / energy, witch Magma lava, science / volcano, science Mailbox letter, box / mailman, box / metal, letter / steel, letter / wood, letter / metal, mailman / steel, mailman / wood, mailman Mailman human, letter / human, newspaper / letter, mailbox Manatee sea, cow / ocean, cow / fish, cow / cow, lake / cow, river Map paper, land / paper, hill / mountain, paper / paper, mountain range / paper, continent / ocean, paper / sea, paper / paper, lake / paper, river / paper, city / paper, village Maple Syrup heat, sap / sugar, sap Mars rust, planet / desert, planet Marshmallows campfire, sugar Mayonnaise egg, oil Meat tool, livestock / tool, chicken / tool, pig / tool, cow / tool, animal / tool, fish / tool, swordfish / tool, flying fish / tool, shark / tool, frog / axe, livestock / axe, chicken / axe, pig / axe, cow / axe, animal / axe, fish / axe, swordfish / axe, flying fish / axe, shark / axe, frog / livestock, sword / chicken, sword / sword, pig / cow, sword / animal, sword / sword, shark / livestock, butcher / chicken, butcher / pig, butcher / cow, butcher / animal, butcher / fish, butcher / butcher, swordfish / butcher, flying fish / butcher, shark / butcher, frog / fish, net / swordfish, net / shark, net / piranha, net / flying fish, net Medusa human, snake / snake, legend / snake, story / snake, hero Mercury planet, small / planet, heat Mermaid human, fish / fish, legend / fish, magic / swimmer, magic / fish, swimmer Metal fire, ore / heat, ore / tool, ore Meteor atmosphere, meteoroid / sky, meteoroid / air, meteoroid / night, meteoroid / day, meteoroid Meteoroid stone, space / space, rock / space, boulder / stone, solar system / solar system, rock / solar system, boulder / sun, rock / stone, sun / sun, boulder Microscope glass, bacteria / bacteria, glasses / bacteria, safety glasses / tool, lens / bacteria, lens Milk farmer, cow / tool, cow / water, cow / farmer, goat / tool, goat / water, goat / cow, liquid / goat, liquid Milk Shake milk, ice cream / ice cream, yogurt / water, ice cream Mineral stone, organic matter / rock, organic matter / earth, organic matter / boulder, organic matter / hill, organic matter / mountain, organic matter Minotaur human, cow / cow, werewolf / cow, story / cow, legend Mirror glass, metal / glass, steel / glass, wood Mist water, air / air, steam / air, rain Mold time, bread / bread, bacteria / bacteria, vegetable / fruit, bacteria / time, vegetable / time, fruit Monarch human, castle / human, Excalibur Money paper, gold / diamond, paper / paper, bank Monkey tree, animal Moon sky, cheese / sky, planet / sky, stone / night, planet / stone, night / earth, night / cheese, night / sky, time Moon Rover moon, car / moon, electric car Moss plant, stone / stone, grass / stone, algae / plant, rock / grass, rock / algae, rock / plant, boulder / grass, boulder / algae, boulder Moth moon, butterfly / night, butterfly / butterfly, candle / light, butterfly / lamp, butterfly / flashlight, butterfly Motion wind, science / wind, idea / wind, philosophy / tornado, science / tornado, philosophy / stream, science / stream, philosophy / river, philosophy / river, science Motorcycle bicycle, machine / steel, bicycle / metal, bicycle / steam engine, bicycle / bicycle, combustion engine Mountain big, hill / earth, earthquake / earth, hill / hill, hill / earthquake, hill / earth, big Mountain Goat mountain, goat / goat, mountain range Mountain Range mountain, mountain / mountain, continent Mouse cheese, animal / cheese, barn / house, cheese / cheese, farm / cheese, wall Mousetrap wood, cheese / metal, cheese / steel, cheese / blade, mouse Mud water, earth / water, soil Mummy corpse, pyramid / pyramid, fabric / corpse, fabric / human, pyramid Music flute, musician / sheet music, musician / drum, musician / musician, pan flute Musician human, flute / human, music / human, sheet music / human, drum / human, pan flute Narwhal fish, unicorn / ocean, unicorn / sea, unicorn / water, unicorn / unicorn, shark / unicorn, swordfish / unicorn, flying fish Needle metal, thread / steel, thread / tool, thread Nessie lake, legend / story, lake / dinosaur, legend / dinosaur, story Nest tree, bird / bird, hay / egg, hay / tree, egg / bird, grass / egg, grass / bird, house / egg, container Net angler, rope / fish, rope / swordfish, rope / fishing rod, rope / flying fish, rope Newspaper paper, paper / paper, story / letter, letter Night sky, moon / time, day / time, moon / time, twilight Ninja human, shuriken / human, katana Ninja Turtle turtle, ninja / turtle, shuriken / turtle, katana Nuts tree, farmer / tree, domestication / tree, field Oasis water, desert / desert, puddle / desert, pond / desert, lake / desert, river / desert, stream / tree, desert / desert, palm Obsidian water, lava / lava, cold / lava, glass Ocean water, sea / sea, big / tide, container / sea, sea Oil pressure, sunflower / stone, sunflower / wheel, sunflower / sunflower, windmill Omelette fire, egg / egg, heat / egg, tool Optical Fiber wire, light / light, rope / light, internet Orchard fruit tree, fruit tree / field, fruit tree / tree, fruit tree / farmer, fruit tree / fruit tree, farm / forest, fruit tree / fruit tree, container Ore hammer, boulder / earth, hammer / hammer, rock / stone, hammer / hammer, hill / mountain, hammer Organic Matter life, death / life, science / bacteria, death / corpse, science Origami bird, paper / animal, paper / paper, eagle / paper, seagull / owl, paper / paper, pigeon / cow, paper / horse, paper / dog, paper / paper, cat / paper, lion / paper, hummingbird / chicken, paper / penguin, paper / duck, paper / paper, vulture Ostrich earth, bird / sand, bird / earth, eagle / sand, eagle / earth, chicken / sand, chicken / bird, big Owl bird, night / bird, wizard / bird, twilight / bird, moon Oxygen plant, sun / tree, sun / grass, sun / sun, algae / plant, carbon dioxide / tree, carbon dioxide / grass, carbon dioxide / algae, carbon dioxide Ozone oxygen, oxygen / electricity, oxygen / electricity, atmosphere / air, electricity Paint water, rainbow / water, double rainbow! / water, pencil / pottery, rainbow / tool, rainbow / pottery, double rainbow! / tool, double rainbow! / rainbow, liquid / double rainbow!, liquid / pencil, liquid Painter human, paint / human, canvas / human, painting Painting canvas, painter / paint, canvas Paleontologist human, dinosaur / human, fossil / dinosaur, science / fossil, science Palm tree, beach / island, tree / sand, tree Pan Flute flute, flute Paper pressure, wood / water, wood / wood, machine / wood, blender Paper Airplane airplane, paper Paper Cup paper, cup Parachute pilot, fabric / pilot, umbrella / airplane, fabric / airplane, umbrella / sky, umbrella / atmosphere, umbrella Park forest, city / forest, village / garden, city / garden, village / grass, city / grass, village / field, city / field, village Parrot bird, pirate / bird, pirate ship / pirate, pigeon / pigeon, pirate ship Pasta egg, flour Peacock bird, leaf / bird, double rainbow!, bird, rainbow Peanut Butter butter, nuts / pressure, nuts Peat plant, swamp / pressure, swamp / time, swamp / time, grass Pebble stone, small / earth, small / small, rock Pegasus bird, horse / sky, horse / bird, unicorn / sky, unicorn Pencil wood, charcoal / coal, wood Pencil Sharpener blade, pencil / pencil, blender / sword, pencil Penguin bird, Antarctica / bird, cold / bird, ice / bird, snow / animal, Antarctica Penicillin doctor, mold / mold, science / idea, mold / hospital, mold Perfume water, flower / steam, flower / alcohol, flower / water, rose / steam, rose / alcohol, rose / water, sunflower / steam, sunflower / sunflower, alcohol Petroleum pressure, fossil / time, fossil / fossil, liquid / water, fossil Philosophy human, idea / human, story / egg, chicken Phoenix fire, bird / fire, death / fire, life / fire, egg Picnic grass, sandwich / sandwich, beach / sandwich, fabric / sandwich, lawn / sandwich, garden Pie dough, fruit / fruit, cookie dough / dough, meat / fruit, baker / fruit, bakery Pig mud, livestock / mud, animal / mud, cow Pigeon bird, letter / bird, city / bird, statue / bird, skyscraper / bird, village Piggy Bank pig, money / pottery, pig / pig, gold Pilot human, airplane / human, seaplane Pinocchio life, wood / golem, story / wood, story Pipe wood, tobacco / tool, tobacco / tobacco, container Piranha fish, blood / fish, wolf Pirate sword, sailor / sailor, pirate ship / gun, sailor / bayonet, sailor Pirate Ship sailboat, pirate / boat, pirate / steam engine, pirate / pirate, container / house, pirate Pitchfork tool, hay / metal, hay / steel, hay Pizza cheese, dough / cheese, bread / cheese, wheel Planet continent, continent / ocean, continent / earth, space / earth, solar system / earth, sky Plankton water, life / ocean, life / sea, life / water, bacteria / ocean, bacteria / sea, bacteria Plant tree, small / water, seed / soil, seed / land, seed / earth, seed / grass, big / algae, land / earth, algae / life, soil / rain, soil Plasma star, science / sun, science / pressure, heat / heat, heat Platypus beaver, duck / bird, beaver / beaver, seagull Plow earth, metal / metal, field / earth, steel / steel, field / earth, wood / wood, field / tool, field Polar Bear animal, ice / animal, arctic Pollen dust, plant / wind, plant / dust, flower / wind, flower Pond water, puddle / puddle, big / lake, small / puddle, puddle Popsicle ice, juice / cold, juice / wood, juice / snow, juice Post Office house, mailman / wall, mailman / mailman, container / house, letter / wall, letter / letter, mailman / letter, letter Potato earth, vegetable Potter human, pottery / human, clay Pottery clay, wheel / clay, tool Pressure air, air / atmosphere, atmosphere / air, atmosphere / geyser, science / ocean, ocean Primordial Soup lava, ocean / lava, sea / ocean, planet / earth, ocean / sea, planet / earth, sea Printer paper, computer / newspaper, computer Prism glass, rainbow / glass, double rainbow! / rainbow, crystal ball / double rainbow!, crystal ball Pterodactyl air, dinosaur / sky, dinosaur / airplane, dinosaur / bird, dinosaur / dinosaur, eagle / dinosaur, vulture Puddle water, water / pond, small Pumpkin field, vegetable / farmer, vegetable / vegetable, jack-o-lantern / plant, jack-o-lantern Pyramid stone, desert / grave, desert / graveyard, desert / desert, mountain / desert, hill / desert, gravestone / mummy, container Quicksand sand, swamp Quicksilver metal, liquid Rabbit animal, carrot / rabbit, rabbit Rain cloud, heat / cloud, pressure / cloud, water Rainbow rain, sun / rain, light / water, light / cloud, light / water, sun / sun, prism / light, prism Rainforest rain, forest Rat animal, pirate ship / sailboat, animal / mouse, pirate ship / sailboat, mouse / mouse, city / mouse, skyscraper / mouse, village / mouse, big Recipe flour, paper / meat, paper / paper, baker / paper, bakery / paper, vegetable / fruit, paper / flour, newspaper / meat, newspaper / newspaper, baker / newspaper, vegetable / newspaper, bakery / newspaper, vegetable / fruit, newspaper / paper, cook Reed plant, pond / plant, puddle / grass, pond / grass, puddle / swamp, grass / plant, swamp / plant, river / grass, river Reindeer animal, Santa / livestock, Santa / Christmas tree, animal / livestock, Christmas tree / animal, Christmas stocking Ring diamond, metal / diamond, gold / diamond, steel / love, gold / diamond, love / metal, love / steel, love / love, gold River lake, motion / big, stream / water, mountain / rain, mountain / rain, hill Rivulet puddle, motion / stream, small Robot life, armor / metal, life / steel, life / metal, golem / steel, golem / golem, armor Robot Vacuum robot, vacuum cleaner / robot, broom / computer, vacuum cleaner / computer, broom Rock big, pebble / small, boulder / pebble, pebble / stone, pebble / earth, pebble Rocket airplane, atmosphere / metal, atmosphere / steel, atmosphere / train, atmosphere / atmosphere, machine / boat, atmosphere / steamboat, atmosphere / atmosphere, car / atmosphere, pirate ship Roe egg, fish / water, egg / ocean, egg / sea, egg / egg, lake / egg, flying fish Roller Coaster train, park / car, park / cart, park / wagon, park Rope thread, thread / wire, thread / tool, wire / tool, sailboat / tool, pirate ship / tool, boat Rose plant, love / love, flower / blade, flower / plant, blade Ruins time, castle / time, house / time, village / time, city / time, skyscraper / time, farm / time, hospital Ruler wood, pencil Rust air, metal / air, steel / wind, metal / wind, steel / metal, oxygen / steel, oxygen RV house, car / house, bus Sack flour, container / salt, container / letter, container Saddle horse, leather / tool, horse / horse, fabric Safe metal, money / steel, money / metal, gold / steel, gold / gun, container / gold, container Safety Glasses tool, glasses / explosion, glasses / engineer, glasses / glasses, bulletproof vest / armor, glasses Sailboat wind, boat / boat, fabric / wind, steamboat / steamboat, fabric Sailor human, boat / human, sailboat / human, steamboat / ocean, human / sea, human / human, lake Salt ocean, sun / sea, sun / fire, ocean / fire, sea / ocean, mineral / sea, mineral Sand air, stone / wind, stone / air, rock / wind, rock / air, pebble / wind, pebble Sand Castle sand, castle / beach, castle / desert, castle / dune, castle Sandpaper sand, paper / sand, fabric Sandstone stone, sand / sand, rock / earth, sand Sandstorm storm, sand / tornado, sand / sand, motion / storm, desert / tornado, desert / wind, desert / desert, motion Sandwich bread, meat / bread, bacon / cheese, bread / bread, vegetable / bread, ham Santa human, Christmas tree / human, Christmas stocking / Christmas tree, legend / Christmas stocking, legend / Christmas tree, story / story, Christmas stocking Sap tree, blade Saturn ring, planet / small, Jupiter Scalpel blade, doctor / blade, hospital / blade, ambulance / sword, doctor / sword, hospital / sword, ambulance Scarecrow human, hay / hay, statue / golem, hay / statue, farm / barn, statue / pumpkin, sack / jack-o-lantern, sack / hay, sack Science human, telescope / human, microscope / human, universe Scissors blade, blade / sword, sword / blade, sword / blade, paper / sword, paper Scorpion animal, dune / sand, animal / dune, spider / sand, spider / desert, spider Scuba Tank air, container / atmosphere, container / oxygen, container Scythe blade, grass / blade, wheat / grass, sword / wheat, sword / axe, grass / axe, wheat Sea water, lake / lake, big / ocean, small / lake, lake Seagull sea, bird / ocean, bird / bird, beach / sea, pigeon / ocean, pigeon / beach, pigeon / sea, rat / ocean, rat / beach, rat Seahorse ocean, horse / sea, horse / water, horse / fish, horse / horse, lake Seal sea, dog / ocean, dog / dog, arctic / dog, lake / water, dog Seaplane sea, airplane / ocean, airplane / airplane, lake / water, airplane Seasickness boat, sickness / steamboat, sickness / sailboat, sickness / ocean, sickness / sea, sickness / sickness, lake Seaweed ocean, plant / sea, plant / plant, lake / ocean, grass / sea, grass Seed plant, pollen / bee, pollen / time, flower Sewing Machine needle, machine / electricity, needle / robot, needle / thread, machine / electricity, thread / robot, thread Shark ocean, blood / sea, blood / ocean, wolf / sea wolf / fish, blood / fish, wolf Sheep livestock, wool / livestock, hill / livestock, land / cloud, livestock / goat, domestication / mountain goat, domestication Sheet Music paper, music / music, book Shovel tool, gardener Shuriken blade, star / sword, star / metal, star / steel, star / blade, ninja Sickness human, bacteria / swamp, human / human, sickness Silo wheat, container / house, wheat / wheat, barn / wheat, wall / wheat, farm / wheat, safe / wheat, bank Skateboard wheel, snowboard / wheel, skier / wheel, ski goggles Skeleton time, corpse / bone, bone / corpse, bone Ski Goggles snow, glasses / snow, sunglasses / cold, glasses / cold, sunglasses / glasses, glacier / glacier, sunglasses / glasses, skier / sunglasses, skier Skier human, ski goggles / human, mountain / human, mountain range Sky air, cloud / sun, atmosphere / light, atmosphere / moon, sun Skyscraper sky, house / sky, village / house, big / cloud, house Sleigh snow, cart / snow, wagon / ice, cart / ice, wagon / cart, arctic / wagon, arctic / Antarctica, cart / Antarctica, wagon Sloth time, animal / tree, manatee Small bacteria, philosophy / oxygen, philosophy / carbon dioxide, philosophy / ozone, philosophy / pebble, philosophy / rivulet, philosophy / ant, philosophy / spider, philosophy / bee, philosophy / confetti, philosophy / scorpion, philosophy / seahorse, philosophy Smog smoke, fog / fog, city / smoke, city / atmosphere, city / air, city Smoke earth, gas / water, campfire / time, campfire / storm, campfire / fire, plant / fire, grass / fire, tree / fire, wood / fire, air Smoke Signal campfire, fabric / smoke, fabric / smoke, letter Smoothie fruit, blender / fruit, ice / fruit, cold Snake animal, rope / wire, animal / electric eel, land Snow rain, cold / steam, cold / rain, mountain / rain, mountain range Snow Globe snow, crystal ball / snowman, crystal ball / snowball, crystal ball / crystal ball, snowmobile / Santa, crystal ball / Christmas tree, crystal ball / Christmas stocking, crystal ball / blizzard, crystal ball / ice, crystal ball / cold, crystal ball / glass, snow / glass, snowman / glass, snowball / glass, snowmobile / glass, Santa / glass, Christmas tree / glass, Christmas stocking / glass, blizzard Snowball stone, snow / snow, rock / earth, snow / human, snow Snowboard wood, snow / snow, surfer / wood, ice / ice, surfer / mountain, surfer / surfer, mountain range Snowboarder human, snowboard Snowman human, snow / snow, carrot / snowball, carrot / coal, snow / coal, snowball / snowball, snowball Snowmobile snow, motorcycle / snow, car / glacier, motorcycle / car, glacier / ice, motorcycle / ice, car Soap ash, oil / ash, wax / oil, wax / clay, wax / clay, oil Soda water, carbon dioxide / juice, carbon dioxide / carbon dioxide, tea Soil earth, life / earth, organic matter / life, land / land, organic matter Solar Cell tool, sun / tool, light / sun, machine / sun, electricity / energy, sun Solar System planet, planet / sun, planet / sun, container / planet, container / Mars, container / Mercury, container / Venus, container / Jupiter, container / Saturn, container Solid earth, idea / earth, science Sound air, wave / human, wave / wave, wolf / wave, animal Space sky, star / sun, star / moon, star / night, solar system / sky, solar system Space Station house, space / space, wall / space, village / house, atmosphere / atmosphere, wall / atmosphere, village Spaceship airplane, space / metal, space / steel, space / space, pirate ship / boat, space / steamboat, space / car, space / astronaut, container Spaghetti thread, pasta / wire, pasta / pasta, rope Sphinx lion, statue / desert, statue / statue, pyramid / stone, lion Spider animal, thread / animal, web / animal, net Spotlight light, machine / metal, light / steel, light Sprinkles sugar, confetti / rainbow, sugar / double rainbow!, sugar / sugar, paint Squirrel tree, mouse / plant, mouse / mouse, nuts / animal, nuts Star sky, night / night, telescope / space, telescope / sky, space / night, space / sun, space Starfish fish, star / sea, star / ocean, star Statue stone, hammer / hammer, boulder / human, medusa / hacker, medusa / engineer, medusa / lumberjack, medusa / pilot, medusa / sailor, medusa / firefighter, medusa / farmer, medusa / surfer, medusa / astronaut, medusa / butcher, medusa / doctor, medusa / baker, medusa / drunk, medusa / mirror, medusa Steak meat, BBQ / fire, cow / cow, BBQ / fire, meat Steam water, heat / water, fire / water, lava / water, gas Steam Engine steam, machine / steam, wheel / boiler, wheel Steamboat steam engine, boat / steam engine, sailboat / steam engine, pirate ship / ocean, steam engine / sea, steam engine Steel metal, charcoal / coal, metal / metal, mineral / ash, metal Steel Wool steel, wool / metal, wool / wire, wool Stethoscope tool, doctor / doctor, drum / doctor, sound / tool, sound / tool, hospital Stone earth, solid / earth, pressure / air, lava Storm cloud, electricity / electricity, atmosphere / cloud, cloud / rain, wind Story human, campfire / human, hero Stream pond, motion / big, rivulet / river, small String Phone wire, paper cup / thread, paper cup / wire, cup / thread, cup Stun Gun gun, electricity / electricity, bow / energy, gun / energy, bow / gun, wire Sugar fire, juice / energy, juice / energy, fruit / fire, fruit / fire, alcohol / energy, alcohol / fire, beer / energy, beer / fire, wine / energy, wine Sun sky, light / fire, sky / day, space / sky, day / fire, planet / light, planet / light, day Sundial wheel, sun / wheel, day / wheel, light / tool, sun / tool, day / tool, light / sun, watch / sun, clock / light, watch / clock, light Sunflower plant, sun / sun, flower Sunglasses sun, glasses / beach, glasses / day, glasses / sky, glasses / light, glasses Supernova explosion, star / explosion, sun / explosion, galaxy / explosion, space Surfer human, wave / human, beach Sushi fish, seaweed / caviar, seaweed Swamp mud, grass / mud, tree / algae, lake / algae, pond / lake, reed / pond, reed / tree, lake Sweater tool, wool / human, wool Swim Goggles water, glasses / water, sunglasses / glasses, lake / sunglasses, lake / sea, glasses / sea, sunglasses / ocean, glasses / ocean, sunglasses / glasses, river / sunglasses, river Swimmer water, human / human, swim goggles / human, pond / human, swimming pool Swimming Pool house, lake / house, swimmer / aquarium, big Sword blade, wood / metal, blade / steel, blade Swordfish fish, sword / blade, fish / sword, shark / blade, shark Syringe doctor, needle / tool, needle Tablet laptop, small Tailor human, sewing machine / human, needle / human, thread Tank armor, car / gun, car / metal, car / steel, car Tea water, leaf / human, leaf / leaf, heat Telescope sky, glass / glass, star / glass, space / glass, moon / glass, planet / glass, Mercury / glass, Mars / glass, Jupiter / glass, Saturn / glass, galaxy / glass, galaxy cluster / glass, universe / glass, supernova Tent wood, fabric / house, fabric / village, fabric / wall, fabric The One Ring volcano, ring / ring, magic Thermometer glass, quicksilver / tool, quicksilver / engineer, quicksilver Thread tool, cotton / cotton, cotton / wheel, cotton / cotton, machine Tide ocean, moon / sea, moon / ocean, time / sea, time Time Unlocked through progression. Titanic steamboat, iceberg / boat, iceberg / iceberg, legend / steamboat, legend Toast fire, bread / fire, sandwich / bread, warmth / sandwich, warmth Tobacco plant, smoke / grass, smoke / fire, plant Tool metal, human / steel, human / human, wood / stone, human / human, rock / metal, wood / steel, wood / stone, wood / wood, rock Toolbox tool, container / tool, safe / hammer, container / hammer, box / tool, box / ruler, container / ruler, box / steel wool, container / steel wool, box / chain, box / chain, container Tornado storm, storm / storm, wind / storm, motion / wind, big / wind, wind / wind, motion Toucan bird, rainbow / bird, palm / palm, seagull / palm, pigeon / palm, owl / bird, double rainbow! Tractor farmer, car / field, car / farmer, wagon / field, wagon / cow, car / cow, wagon Train steel, steam engine / metal, steam engine / steam engine, wheel / steam engine, wagon Trainyard train, container / train, house / train, wall / train, garage Treasure pirate, treasure map / pirate ship, treasure map / island, treasure map / sailor, treasure map Treasure Map pirate, map / map, pirate ship / map, treasure / island, map Tree plant, big / plant, wood / nest, container Treehouse tree, house / tree, wood Trojan Horse wood, horse / horse, machine / horse, statue Tsunami ocean, earthquake / sea, earthquake / ocean, explosion / sea, explosion / ocean, meteor / sea, meteor Tunnel engineer, mountain / engineer, mountain range / engineer, hill / train, mountain / train, mountain range / train, hill / mountain, cave / hill, cave / mountain range, cave Turtle sand, egg / beach, animal / lizard, beach / egg, beach Twilight day, night / time, day Tyrannosaurus Rex meat, dinosaur / blood, dinosaur / dinosaur, monarch UFO rocket, alien / airplane, alien / alien, spaceship / alien, space station / sky, alien / alien, container Umbrella rain, tool / rain, fabric / storm, fabric / storm, tool Unicorn horse, legend / rainbow, horse / double rainbow!, horse / horse, story / horse, magic Universe galaxy cluster, galaxy cluster / space, container / galaxy cluster, container Vacuum Cleaner electricity, broom / broom, machine Vampire human, blood / human, vampire / human, bat Vase plant, pottery / pottery, flower / rose, container / flower, container / pottery, rose / rose, bottle / flower, bottle / plant, bottle Vault safe, big Vegetable field, farmer / forest, farmer / plant, farmer / plant, field / plant, domestication Venus acid rain, planet / planet, smog / volcano, planet Village house, house / family, family / house, container / bakery, container / house, bakery Vine rope, rainforest / thread, rainforest / wire, rainforest Vinegar wine, oxygen / air, wine / time, wine Volcano lava, mountain / fire, mountain / pressure, mountain / earth, lava / lava, hill / fire, hill / pressure, hill / lava, container Vulture bird, corpse / corpse, eagle / corpse, hummingbird / corpse, owl / corpse, pigeon / corpse, penguin / chicken, corpse / corpse, duck / bird, desert / desert, eagle / desert, hummingbird / desert, owl / desert, pigeon / desert, penguin / desert, duck Wagon horse, cart / cart, fabric / house, cart / cart, wall / cow, cart Wall brick, brick / wood, wood / stone, stone Wand wood, wizard / sword, wizard / tool, wizard / pencil, wizard Warmth air, heat / human, heat Warrior human, sword / human, bow Watch human, clock / clock, small Water ice, heat / snow, heat Water Gun water, gun / gun, stream / gun, puddle Water Lily pond, flower / flower, puddle / flower, lake / flower, stream Water Pipe water, pipe Waterfall mountain, river / river, mountain range / river, hill / mountain, lake / mountain range, lake / lake, hill Wave ocean, wind / ocean, storm / sea, wind / sea, storm / wind, lake / storm, lake / ocean, hurricane / sea, hurricane / lake, hurricane Wax bee, beehive / wall, beehive / blade, beehive / sword, beehive / tool, beehive / beehive, beekeeper Web thread, spider / cotton, spider / fabric, spider / spider, net Werewolf human, wolf / human, werewolf Wheat grass, domestication / farmer, grass / field, grass Wheel tool, motion / stone, motion / metal, motion / steel, motion / water, tool / tool, stream / tool, river Wild Boar animal, pig / forest, pig / pig, hill Wind air, motion / atmosphere, motion / air, pressure Wind Turbine electricity, windmill / windmill, machine / electrician, windmill / electricity, wind Windmill wind, house / wind, wheel / wind, wheat / wind, flour / wheel, wall Windsurfer wind, surfer Wine fruit, alcohol Wire metal, electricity / steel, electricity / electricity, rope / metal, rope / steel, rope Witch wizard, broom / human, broom / broom, legend / story, broom / broom, magic / broom, cauldron / cauldron, legend / story, cauldron Wizard human, magic / human, rainbow / human, double rainbow! / human, unicorn Wolf moon, animal / animal, dog / forest, dog / blood, dog Wood tree, tool / tree, axe / tree, chainsaw / tree, sword / tree, lumberjack / tool, forest / axe, forest / forest, chainsaw / forest, lumberjack Woodpecker bird, wood / tree, bird / bird, forest Wool tool, sheep / scissors, sheep / blade, sheep Wrapping Paper paper, gift / Christmas tree, paper / paper, Christmas stocking / paper, Santa Yeti mountain, story / story, mountain range / glacier, story / Antarctica, story / mountain, legend / mountain range, legend / glacier, legend / Antarctica, legend / Yogurt milk, bacteria / bacteria, ice cream Zombie life, corpse / corpse, story / corpse, bacteria / human, zombie Zoo animal, container / animal, cage

