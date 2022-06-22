The Radio Times logo
Little Alchemy 2 cheats: Full list of combinations, recipes and elements

There are no shortage of things to make here!

By
Published: Wednesday, 22nd June 2022 at 11:54 am
The Little Alchemy games remain super popular, and for good reason. The original was an addiction of ours that we didn't see coming and that goes double for Little Alchemy 2 which was everything that we hoped it would be.

As with the first game, there are lots of things that you can craft in the sequel. And if you thought there were many of them before, that number is far bigger in the second of the series.

For the items and recipes you need, and what you can craft in Little Alchemy 2 - read on!

Full list of Little Alchemy 2 cheats

If you love stupidly long lists then you are in luck as we have a hefty one here for you.

On the left is the resulting element, and on the right are the ingredients you will need to craft them - and be warned, some need a lot!

Acid Rainrain, smoke / rain, smog / rain, sickness / cloud, smoke / cloud, smog / cloud, sickness / rain, city
AirAvailable from start.
Airplanemetal, bird / steel, bird / bird, machine / bird, steam engine / bird, train / bird, car / bird, boat / bird, steamboat / bird, sailboat / metal, owl / steel, owl / steam engine, owl / metal, vulture / steel, vulture / metal, duck / steel, duck / metal, seagull / steel, seagull / metal, bat / steel, bat / metal, eagle / steel, eagle / steel, pigeon / metal, pigeon / metal, hummingbird / steel, hummingbird / metal, crow / steel, crow / owl, machine / vulture, machine / duck, machine / seagull, machine / bat, machine / eagle, machine / pigeon, machine / hummingbird, machine / crow, machine / pilot, container
Alarm Clockclock, sound / clock, dawn / clock, bell / sound, watch / watch, dawn / watch, bell
Alchemisthuman, gold / gold, philosophy
Alcoholtime, juice / wheat, fruit / wheat, juice / fruit, sun
Algaewater, plant / grass, pond / grass, lake / water, grass
Alienlife, space / life, galaxy / life, galaxy cluster / life, solar system / life, Mars / life, Venus / life, Mercury / life, Jupiter / life, Saturn
Allergydust, human / human, pollen
Alligatorlizard, river / swamp, lizard / lizard, lake
Alpacamountain, sheep / sheep, mountain range / sheep, mountain goat
Ambulancecar, hospital / car, doctor
Angelbird, human / human, light
Anglerhuman, fishing rod / sailor, fishing rod
Animallife, land / life, forest / life, mountain / life, mountain range / life, beach / life, desert
Antgrass, animal / grass, spider
Ant Farmfarm, ant / ant, jar / glass, ant / farm, anthill / jar, anthill
Antarcticadesert, snow / desert, ice / snow, continent / ice, continent
Anthillhouse, ant / ant, container / ant, hill / earth, ant / ant, land / ant, soil
Apronfabric, cook / baker, fabric
Aquariumwater, glass / glass, fish / glass, puddle / glass, pond / fish, container / small, swimming pool
Archeologisthuman, ruins / ruins, science
Archipelagoisland, island / sea, island / ocean, island
Arcticocean, cold / sea, cold
Armadilloanimal, armor / armor, dog / armor, cat
Armormetal, fabric / steel, fabric
Arrowbullet, wood / wood, bow
Ashfire, mineral / fire, plant / fire, tree / water, campfire / time, campfire / rain, campfire / storm, campfire / fire, grass / phoenix, paper / campfire, paper / fire, paper / sun, vampire / vampire, dawn
Astronauthuman, space / human, spaceship / human, space station / human, rocket / human, moon / human, Mars / human, solar system / human, Mercury / human, Jupiter / human, Saturn / human, Venus / human, moon rover
Atmosphereair, planet / air, sky
Atomic Bombenergy, explosion / explosion, big / explosion, explosion
Auroraelectricity, atmosphere / electricity, Antarctica / sky, Antarctica / sky, electricity / electricity, arctic / sky, arctic / sun, atmosphere
Avalancheearthquake, snow / wave, glacier / earthquake, glacier / earthquake, mountain / wave, mountain / earthquake, mountain range / wave, mountain range / glacier, sound / mountain, sound / gun, glacier / gun, mountain / gun, mountain range
Axeblade, wood / tool, wood / stone, wood / tool, lumberjack
Baconfire, pig / campfire, pig / fire, ham / campfire, ham
Bacterialife, primordial soup / life, small / mud, life
Bakerhuman, bakery / human, bread / human, banana bread / human, pizza / human, toast / human, batter / human, pie / human, donut / human, cookie / human, cookie dough / human, dough
Bakeryhouse, bread / house, baker / house, donut / house, cake / bread, city / baker, city / city, donut / city, cake / bread, village / baker, village / village, donut / village, cake / baker, container
Bananafruit, monkey
Banana Breadbread, banana / dough, banana
Bandageblood, fabric / sword, fabric / blade, fabric
Bankhouse, gold / skyscraper, gold / house, safe / skyscraper, safe / house, money / skyscraper, money / city, gold / city, safe / city, money / money, container / house, vault
Barnhouse, cow / house, livestock / house, hay / house, farm / field, house / livestock, container / cow, container / horse, container / pig, container / hay, container / house, sheep / sheep, container / hay bale, container / house, goat / goat, container
Batsky, mouse / air, mouse / atmosphere, mouse / bird, mouse / mouse, hummingbird
Battermilk, flour / flour, coconut milk
Batteryelectricity, container / energy, container / electricity, mineral / electricity, ore
Bayonetblade, gun / gun, sword / axe, gun
BBQmetal, campfire / steel, campfire / campfire, garden / campfire, house / campfire, meat
Beachocean, sand / sea, sand / sand, lake / water, sand / sand, wave
Beaverwood, animal / animal, dam / animal, river / animal, stream
Beeanimal, flower / animal, garden
Beehivehouse, bee / tree, bee / forest, bee / wall, bee / wood, bee / bee, container
Beekeeperhuman, beehive / farmer, beehive / human, bee / farmer, bee
Beerwheat, alcohol
Bellmetal, sound / steel, sound / wood, sound / metal, hammer / steel, hammer
Bicyclewheel, wheel / wheel, chain / wheel, machine
Biguniverse, philosophy / galaxy, philosophy / galaxy cluster, philosophy / solar system, philosophy / sun, philosophy / planet, philosophy
Birdsky, animal / air, animal / animal, airplane / sky, egg / air, egg / egg, airplane / time, dinosaur / time, pterodactyl
Birdcagebird, container / bird, wall / bird, safe
Birdhousebird, house / bird, wall / egg, container
Black Holepressure, star / pressure, sun / star, darkness / sun, darkness
Bladestone, metal / stone, steel / metal, rock / steel, rock
Blenderglass, blade / blade, electricity / blade, windmill / blade, wind turbine / blade, motion
Blizzardstorm, snow / snow, hurricane / tornado, snow / wind, snow / snow, snow / snow, big
Bloodhuman, blade / sword, warrior
Blood Bagblood, container / blood, sack / blood, bottle
Boatwater, wood / ocean, wood / sea, wood / wood, lake / wood, river
Boilerpressure, metal / pressure, tool / steam, metal / steam, tool / pressure, container
Bonetime, corpse / corpse, vulture / corpse, wolf / meat, wolf / meat, vulture
Bonsai Treetree, scissors / tree, pottery / tree, small / tree, wire
Bookpaper, legend / wood, paper / newspaper, newspaper / story, container / fairy tale, container / legend, container / idea, container
Bottlemilk, container / water, container / coconut milk, container / juice, container / oil, container / alcohol, container / wine, container / beer, container / chocolate milk, container / soda, container / perfume, container / liquid, container
Boulderbig, rock / small, hill / rock, rock / stone, rock / earth, rock / stone, big
Bowwood, rope / wood, wire
Boxpizza, container / pencil, container / cookie, container / cereal, container / donut, container / cake, container / crayon, container
Breadfire, dough / dough, warmth / energy, dough
Brickfire, mud / mud, sun / fire, clay / clay, sun / stone, clay
Bridgewood, river / metal, river / steel, river / wood, stream / metal, stream / steel, stream
Broomwood, hay
Bucketwood, container / yogurt, container / river, bottle / paint, container / paint, bottle / chicken wing, container / chicken wing, box
Bulletgunpowder, metal / gunpowder, steel / gunpowder, tool / gunpowder, container
Bulletproof Vestbullet, armor / gun, armor
Buscar, car / train, car / car, city / car, big
Butcherhuman, meat / human, ham
Butterpressure, milk / energy, milk / milk, motion / tool, milk
Butterflyanimal, flower / animal, garden / rainbow, animal / double rainbow!, animal
Butterfly Netbutterfly, net / bee, net
Cable Carcar, mountain / wire, mountain / car, mountain range / wire, mountain range / mountain, rope / rope, mountain range
Cactusplant, sand / sand, tree / plant, desert / tree, desert
Cagemetal, wolf / steel, wolf / wolf, wall / metal, fox / steel, fox / wall, fox / metal, lion / steel, lion / wall, lion / hamster, container / house, hamster / wall, hamster
Cakedough, candle / donut, candle / bread, sugar
Cameldesert, horse / desert, animal / livestock, desert / cow, desert / desert, saddle / desert, horseshoe / sand, horse / sand, livestock / sand, cow / dune, horse / livestock, dune / cow, dune / animal, dune
Campfirefire, wood / wood, flamethrower
Candlethread, wax / fire, wax / light, wax / flashlight, wax / lamp, wax
Candy CaneChristmas tree, sugar / sugar, Christmas stocking / sugar, Santa / sugar, reindeer
Cannongunpowder, pirate ship / gunpowder, castle / gun, castle / gun, pirate ship
Canvasfabric, paint
Carmetal, wheel / steel, wheel / bicycle, bicycle / wheel, bicycle / motorcycle, motorcycle / wheel, motorcycle / motorcycle, machine / wagon, combustion engine / cart, combustion engine
Caramelsugar, heat
Carbon Dioxidehuman, oxygen / plant, night / tree, night / grass, night / animal, oxygen / fish, oxygen / bird, oxygen
Carrotsnowman, vegetable / sun, snowman / grass, vegetable / garden, vegetable
Cartwood, wheel
Cashmeretool, mountain goat / thread, mountain goat / fabric, mountain goat / scissors, mountain goat / wool, mountain goat
Castlestone, knight / knight, wall / house, knight / stone, warrior / warrior, wall / house, warrior / knight, container / house, vampire / vampire, wall / monarch, container / house, monarch / wall, monarch
Catmilk, animal / animal, coconut milk / night, animal
Catnipplant, cat / grass, cat / cat, flower
Cauldronmetal, witch / steel, witch / fireplace, witch / campfire, witch / metal, pottery / steel, pottery
Cavehouse, wolf / house, lion / house, fox / house, bat / bat, container / wolf, container / lion, container / fox, container
Caviarroe, salt / roe, cook
Centaurhuman, horse / horse, story
Cerealmilk, wheat / wheat, chocolate milk / wheat, coconut milk
Chainmetal, rope / steel, rope / metal, wire / steel, wire
Chainsawaxe, machine / axe, electricity / lumberjack, machine / lumberjack, electricity / axe, motion
Chameleonlizard, rainbow / lizard, double rainbow! / rainbow, snake / double rainbow!, snake / turtle, rainbow / turtle, double rainbow!
Charcoalfire, wood / fire, tree / fire, corpse / fire, organic matter
Cheesetool, milk / time, milk / milk, cook / milk, bacteria
Cheeseburgercheese, hamburger / cheese, sandwich
Chickenbird, domestication / bird, livestock / bird, farmer / egg, domestication / egg, livestock / egg, farmer / bird, barn / egg, barn / bird, farm / egg, farm
Chicken Coophouse, chicken / chicken, wall / chicken, barn / chicken, container
Chicken Soupwater, chicken / water, chicken wing / chicken, liquid / chicken wing, liquid
Chicken wingchicken, bone / chicken, BBQ
Chillair, cold / human, cold / human, ice
Chimneyhouse, fireplace / smoke, brick / fireplace, brick / smoke, fireplace / house, smoke / stone, smoke / stone, fireplace
Chocolatemilk, sugar / oil, sugar / sugar, seed / coconut milk
Chocolate Milkmilk, chocolate / coconut milk, chocolate
Christmas Stockingfireplace, wool / Christmas tree, wool / wool, reindeer / wool, Santa
Christmas Treetree, light bulb / tree, star / tree, candle / tree, light / tree, gift
Cigarettetobacco, paper
Cityvillage, village / skyscraper, skyscraper / village, skyscraper / skyscraper, container / bank, container / skyscraper, bank / bank, post office / skyscraper, post office / village, big
Claymud, sand / stone, liquid / sand, mineral / liquid, rock / stone, mineral / rock, mineral / mud, stone
Clocktime, electricity / time, wheel / time, tool / time, machine / sundial, machine / tool, sundial / wheel, sundial / electricity, sundial / cuckoo, container / watch, big
Closetbroom, container / container, toolbox / umbrella, container / vacuum cleaner, container / robot vacuum, container
Cloudatmosphere, mist / water, atmosphere / sky, mist / water, sky
Coalpressure, organic matter / earth, peat / stone, peat / rock, peat / time, peat / pressure, peat
Coconutfruit, palm / palm, nuts / palm, vegetable / meat, palm / fruit, beach / beach, vegetable
Coconut Milkmilk, coconut / tool, coconut / coconut, hammer / sword, coconut / blade, coconut / axe, coconut
Coffinwood, corpse / corpse, container / vampire, container
Coldrain, human / human, mountain range / human, mountain / human, snow / wind, human / storm, human / space, thermometer
Combustion Enginemachine, petroleum / steam engine, petroleum / wheel, petroleum / explosion, machine / explosion, steam engine
Computertool, hacker / electricity, hacker / wire, hacker / hacker, machine / email, container
Computer Mousecomputer, mouse / animal, computer
Confettipaper, scissors / blade, paper
Constellationstar, star
Containersafe, philosophy / pottery, philosophy / house, philosophy / philosophy, box / philosophy, bottle / philosophy, bucket
Continentbig, land / land, land / mountain range, mountain range / earth, land
Cookhuman, fruit / human, campfire / human, vegetable / human, nuts
Cookbookrecipe, recipe / book, cook
Cookiecookie dough, heat / fire, cookie dough / baker, cookie dough / cookie dough, cookie cutter / dough, cookie cutter
Cookie Cutterblade, dough / blade, cookie dough
Cookie Doughdough, sugar / dough, chocolate / dough, cookie
Coralocean, tree / sea, tree / ocean, fossil / sea, fossil / ocean, bone / sea, bone
Corpsebullet, human / human, blade / human, death / human, grim reaper / time, human / explosion, human / human, arrow
Cottoncloud, plant / plant, fabric / plant, thread / plant, wool / plant, sheep
Cotton Candyair, sugar / sugar, thread / cloud, sugar
Cowlivestock, barn / field, livestock / livestock, grass / farmer, livestock
Crayonrainbow, pencil / double rainbow!, pencil / rainbow, wax / double rainbow!, wax / pencil, paint / wax, paint
Crowbird, scarecrow / bird, field / scarecrow, pigeon / field, pigeon / owl, scarecrow / field, owl / scarecrow, hummingbird / field, hummingbird
Crystal Ballglass, witch / glass, wizard / glass, magic / witch, snow globe / wizard, snow globe / snow globe, magic
Cuckoobird, clock / clock, owl / clock, hummingbird / bird, alarm clock / owl, alarm clock / alarm clock, hummingbird
Cupsmoothie, container / tea, container / milkshake, container / smoothie, bottle / tea, bottle / milk shake, bottle
Currentocean, motion / sea, motion / ocean, heat / sea, heat / ocean, cold / sea, cold / ocean, science / sea, science
Cutting Boardwood, cook
Cyborghuman, robot / engineer, robot / lumberjack, robot / robot, sailor / robot, baker / robot, cook / doctor, robot / farmer, robot / firefighter, robot / robot, pilot / astronaut, robot / electrician, robot
Cyclisthuman, bicycle / human, wheel
Dambeaver, river / wall, river / tree, beaver / beaver, stream / wall, stream / house, beaver / beaver, lake / water, beaver
Darknesssky, night / sky, twilight
Dawntime, night / day, night
Daysky, sun / sun, night / time, sun / time, dawn
Deathtime, life / corpse, philosophy / skeleton, philosophy / grave, philosophy / graveyard, philosophy
Desertsand, sand / sand, land / sand, cactus / sand, lizard / sand, vulture
Dewgrass, fog / water, grass / plant, fog / tree, fog / grass, dawn / plant, dawn / tree, dawn / water, dawn / fog, dawn
Diamondpressure, coal
Dinosaurtime, lizard / lizard, big
Diverhuman, scuba tank / swimmer, scuba tank / ocean, scuba tank / sea, scuba tank / lake, scuba tank
Doctorhuman, hospital / human, stethoscope
Dogwolf, domestication / farmer, wolf / wolf, farm / barn, wolf / field, wolf / wolf, bone / campfire, wolf
Dogedog, internet / dog, computer
Doghousehouse, dog / dog, wall / dog, container / house, husky / wall, husky / husky, container
Domesticationfarmer, animal / human, animal / animal, science / farmer, science
Don Quixotewindmill, knight / windmill, story / windmill, legend / windmill, hero
Donutdough, oil / oil, cookie dough / wheel, dough / wheel, cookie dough
Double Rainbow!rainbow, rainbow
Doughwater, flour / flour, puddle / rain, flour
Dragonfire, lizard / air, lizard / sky, lizard / lizard, airplane / lizard, legend / lizard, story
Droneairplane, robot / robot, helicopter / robot, paper airplane / robot, seaplane
Drumwood, leather / wood, fabric / wood, music
Drunkhuman, alcohol / human, wine / human, beer
Dry Icecold, carbon dioxide / ice, carbon dioxide
Duckwater, bird / bird, pond / bird, lake / time, duckling / duckling, big / water, owl / owl, pond / owl, lake / water, pigeon / pond, pigeon / pigeon, lake / water, chicken / chicken, pond / chicken, lake
Ducklingegg, duck
Dunewind, desert / wind, sand / wind, beach / sand, desert / desert, sandstorm
Dustearth, air / air, soil / air, land
Dynamitegunpowder, wire / gunpowder, pipe / gunpowder, container
Eaglebird, mountain / bird, mountain range
EarthAvailable from start.
Earthquakeearth, motion / motion, continent
Eclipsemoon, sun
Eggbird, bird / turtle, turtle / lizard, lizard / vulture, vulture / phoenix, phoenix / chicken, chicken / dragon, dragon / penguin, penguin / owl, owl / dinosaur, dinosaur / duck, duck / seagull, seagull / eagle, eagle / scorpion, scorpion / spider, spider / pigeon, pigeon / fish, fish / piranha, piranha / parrot, parrot / peacock, peacock / hummingbird, hummingbird / chameleon, chameleon / ostrich, ostrich / woodpecker, woodpecker / bee, bee / crow, crow / frog, frog / pterodactyl, pterodactyl / ant, ant / tyrannosaurus rex, tyrannosaurus rex / moth, moth / life, container / butterfly, butterfly / snake, snake / flying fish, flying fish
Egg Timeregg, clock / egg, alarm clock / egg, watch
Electric Carelectricity, car / electricity, wagon / car, wind turbine / wagon, wind turbine / solar cell, car / solar cell, wagon
Electric Eelfish, electricity
Electricianhuman, electricity / human, wire
Electricitywind, wind turbine / wind turbine, motion / storm, wind turbine / sandstorm, wind turbine / sun, solar cell / light, solar cell / solar cell, star / metal, lightning / steel, lightning / storm, science
Emailcomputer, letter / letter, internet / letter, computer mouse / electricity, letter
Energyfire, atmosphere / fire, science / heat, science / fire, fire
Engineerhuman, machine / human, steam engine
Eruptionpressure, volcano / lava, pressure / volcano, time
Excaliburstone, sword / sword, legend / sword, story / sword, monarch / sword, lake / sword, fairy tale
Explosionfire, gunpowder / gunpowder, electricity / gunpowder, lightning / pressure, volcano / fire, petroleum / explosion, petroleum / pressure, petroleum / heat, petroleum / lava, petroleum / volcano, petroleum
Fabricthread, machine / tool, thread / wheel, thread
Fairy Talestory, monarch / story, castle / knight, story / dragon, story / unicorn, story
Familyhuman, human / human, house / love, container
Family treetree, family / tree, village / time, family
Farmfarmer, house / farmer, barn / house, barn / farmer, container / house, tractor
Farmerplant, human / human, grass / human, pitchfork / human, field / human, barn / human, plow
Faunhuman, goat / human, mountain goat / goat, legend / mountain goat, legend / goat, wizard / wizard, mountain goat / goat, magic / mountain goat, magic
Fencewood, wall / wood, field / field, wall / grass, wall / garden, wall / wood, garden
Fieldearth, farmer / farmer, land / earth, tool / tool, land / earth, plow / land, plow / farmer, soil / tool, soil / soil, plow
Firefire, alcohol / fire, coal
Fire Extinguisherfire, carbon dioxide / pressure, carbon dioxide / metal, carbon dioxide / steel, carbon dioxide / boiler, carbon dioxide
Firefighterfire, human / human, firetruck / human, fire extinguisher
Fireplacecampfire, house / campfire, brick / campfire, wall / wood, container / campfire, container
Firestationhouse, firefighter / house, firetruck / firefighter, land / firefighter, village / firefighter, city
Firetruckfirefighter, car / firefighter, wagon / fire, car / fire, wagon / car, fire extinguisher / wagon, fire extinguisher
Fireworkssky, explosion / explosion, atmosphere
Fishwater, animal / animal, lake / sea, animal / ocean, animal / water, egg / egg, lake / sea, egg / ocean, egg
Fishing Rodtool, fish / wood, fish / fish, wire / tool, swordfish / wood, swordfish / wire, swordfish / tool, piranha / wood, piranha / wire, piranha / fish, thread / swordfish, thread / piranha, thread
Flamethrowerfire, gun / volcano, gun / campfire, gun
Flashlighttool, light / tool, light bulb / human, lamp / tool, lamp
Floodrain, rain / rain, river / rain, lake / rain, big / rain, time / house, river / river, city / tsunami, city / house, tsunami
Flourwheat, wheat / stone, wheat / wheat, windmill / wheel, wheat / wheat, rock
Flowerplant, garden / grass, garden / grass, seed / garden, seed / plant, rainbow / plant, double rainbow! / grass, rainbow / grass, double rainbow!
Flutewind, wood / air, wood
Flying Fishbird, fish / sky, fish / air, fish
Flying Squirrelbird, squirrel / squirrel, hummingbird / squirrel, pigeon / seagull, squirrel / air, squirrel / airplane, squirrel / squirrel, seaplane / squirrel, helicopter
Fogearth, cloud / cloud, hill / cloud, mountain / cloud, city / cloud, field / cloud, forest
Force Knighthuman, light sword / warrior, light sword / knight, light sword
Foresttree, tree / plant, tree / tree, land / earth, tree / tree, container
Fortune Cookiepaper, cookie / paper, cookie dough / paper, gingerbread man
Fossilearth, dinosaur / stone, dinosaur / dinosaur, rock / time, dinosaur / time, bone / earth, bone / stone, bone / stone, corpse / time, grave / bone, rock / corpse, rock / earth, skeleton / stone, skeleton / skeleton, rock / time, skeleton
Fountainwater, statue / statue, stream
Foxchicken, animal / chicken, wolf / chicken, dog / wolf, chicken coop / animal, chicken coop / dog, chicken coop
Frankenstein’s Monstercorpse, legend / corpse, lightning / corpse, electricity / corpse, story / zombie, electricity / zombie, lightning / story, monster / corpse, monster / story, monster / corpse, monster
French Friesoil, vegetable / oil, potato / fire, potato
Fridgemetal, cold / steel, cold / cold, machine / metal, ice / steel, ice / electricity, cold / cold, container / ice, container / ice cream, container
Froganimal, pond / egg, pond / egg, puddle / animal, puddle
Frozen Yogurtcold, yogurt / ice, yogurt
Fruittime, flower / water, flower / rain, flower / tree, flower / tree, farmer / farmer, orchard
Fruit Treetree, fruit / wood, fruit / plant, fruit
Galaxysolar system, solar system / star, star / star, solar system / space, space / space, solar system / star, space / solar system, container / supernova, container / star, container
Galaxy Clustergalaxy, galaxy / galaxy, container
Garagehouse, car / house, ambulance / house, motorcycle / house, bus / car, container / ambulance, container / motorcycle, container / bus, container / car, wall / wall, ambulance / wall, motorcycle / wall, bus / barn, car / barn, ambulance / barn, motorcycle / barn, bus / house, sleigh / sleigh, container / wall, sleigh / barn, sleigh / house, electric car / electric car, container / wall, electric car / barn, electric car / house, snowmobile / snowmobile, container / wall, snowmobile / barn, snowmobile / house, tractor / tractor, container / wall, tractor / barn, tractor / house, RV / RV, container / wall, RV / barn, RV / house, ice cream truck / ice cream truck, container / wall, ice cream truck / barn, ice cream truck
Gardenplant, grass / plant, house / flower, flower / grass, flower / plant, flower / house, flower / flower, lawn / plant, lawn / flower, container
Gardenerhuman, garden / farmer, garden
Gasair, idea / air, science / energy, liquid
Geyserearth, steam / steam, hill / steam, mountain / steam, pressure
Ghostgraveyard, night / grave, night / night, gravestone / night, castle / graveyard, story / graveyard, legend / grave, legend / grave, story / gravestone, legend / gravestone, story / night, story / night, legend
GiftChristmas tree, Santa / Santa, Christmas stocking / Santa, chimney / fireplace, Santa / cookie, Santa / milk, Santa / Santa, wrapping paper / Christmas tree, wrapping paper / Christmas stocking, wrapping paper / fireplace, wrapping paper
Gingerbread Househouse, gingerbread man / house, dough / house, cookie dough / house, cookie / house, donut / house, cake
Gingerbread Manlife, dough / dough, magic / life, cookie / cookie, magic / story, cookie / life, cookie dough / cookie dough, magic / story, cookie dough / dough, story
Glacierice, mountain / snow, mountain / ice, mountain range / snow, mountain range / time, ice
Glassfire, sand / sand, heat / sand, electricity / sand, lightning
Glassesglass, metal / glass, steel / glass, glass / glass, human / human, lens / lens, lens
Gnomegarden, statue / garden, story / garden, fairy tale / garden, legend
Goatlivestock, mountain / livestock, hill / livestock, mountain range / cow, mountain / cow, hill / cow, mountain range
Goldmetal, sun / steel, sun / metal, rainbow / steel, rainbow / metal, butter / steel, butter / sand, metal / sand, steel / metal, light / steel, light / metal, alchemist / steel, alchemist
Golemclay, story / clay, legend / life, statue / story, statue / statue, legend
Granitelava, pressure / pressure, stone / pressure, rock
Grassearth, plant / plant, land
Graveearth, coffin / field, coffin / earth, corpse / field, corpse / forest, corpse / forest, coffin / grave, gravestone / coffin, gravestone / coffin, container
Gravestonestone, grave / grave, rock / stone, death / rock, death / stone, graveyard / graveyard, rock
Graveyardgrave, grave / field, grave / grave, land / gravestone, gravestone / field, gravestone / gravestone, land / gravestone, container
Greenhouseplant, glass / glass, grass / glass, tree / plant, aquarium / aquarium, grass / aquarium, tree / plant, container / glass, garden
Grenadeexplosion, metal / explosion, steel / explosion, warrior
Grilled Cheesecheese, toast
Grim Reaperhuman, scythe / corpse, scythe / zombie, scythe / scythe, death / boat, scythe / scythe, river / death, deity / death, deity
Gunmetal, bullet / bullet, steel / metal, bow / steel, bow / bullet, bow / gunpowder, bow / bullet, container
Gunpowdercharcoal, mineral / fire, dust / energy, mineral / energy, charcoal / energy, dust
Gustwind, small / air, small
Hackerhuman, computer / human, computer mouse / human, glasses / human, internet
Hailcloud, ice / rain, ice / storm, ice / wind, ice / steam, ice / sky, ice
Hammeat, smoke / smoke, pig
Hamburgerbread, meat / cheese, meat
Hammermetal, tool / steel, tool / stone, tool / tool, rock / tool, woodpecker
Hamsterwheel, mouse / mouse, domestication / rat, domestication / wheel, rat
Hangarairplane, container / house, airplane / airplane, wall / airplane, barn / seaplane, container / house, seaplane / wall, seaplane / barn, seaplane / helicopter, container / house, helicopter / wall, helicopter / barn, helicopter / rocket, container / house, rocket / wall, rocket / barn, rocket / spaceship, container / house, spaceship / wall, spaceship / barn, spaceship
Harpangel, music / angel, musician / wire, angel / wire, music
Haygrass, scythe / farmer, grass / grass, sun / grass, grass / grass, barn / grass, farm / grass, pitchfork / barn, pitchfork / pitchfork, farm / farmer, pitchfork
Hay Balehay, hay / hay, tractor / barn, hay / hay, machine
Heatfire, idea / fire, science / lava, philosophy / air, energy
Hedgeplant, fence / leaf, fence / garden, fence / plant, wall / wall, leaf / garden, wall
Hedgehoganimal, needle / mouse, needle / needle, rat
Helicopterblade, airplane / windmill, airplane / airplane, wind turbine / blade, seaplane / windmill, seaplane / seaplane, wind turbine
Herohuman, legend / dragon, knight / human, story / human, lightning
Hillbig, boulder / mountain, small / earth, boulder / stone, boulder / boulder, boulder
Hippohorse, river / water, horse / cow, river / water, cow
Honeyflower, bee / bee, beehive / time, bee / bee, bee / beehive, beekeeper
Horizonearth, sky / sky, continent / sky, land / ocean, sky / sea, sky / sky, lake
Horsefield, animal / livestock, hay / animal, land / livestock, barn / livestock, horseshoe / animal, horseshoe / animal, saddle / livestock, saddle
Horseshoemetal, horse / steel, horse
Hospitalhouse, sickness / house, ambulance / house, doctor / sickness, wall / wall, ambulance / doctor, wall / doctor, container
Hot Chocolatechocolate milk, heat / chocolate, heat
Hourglasssand, glass / sand, time / glass, time / sand, container / time, container
Housewall, wall / human, wall / tool, wall / fireplace, container / family, container
Humantime, animal / life, clay / time, monkey / tool, animal / tool, monkey
Hummingbirdbird, flower / owl, flower / pigeon, flower / seagull, flower / bird, garden / owl, garden / garden, pigeon / garden, seagull / bird, small / bird, bee / bird, butterfly
Hurricaneocean, tornado / sea, tornado / ocean, storm / sea, storm
Huskysnow, dog / ice, dog / Antarctica, dog / dog, arctic / blizzard, dog / dog, glacier
Icewater, cold / water, solid / cold, puddle / puddle, solid
Ice Creammilk, cold / milk, ice / milk, snow
Ice Cream Truckcar, ice cream / ice cream, bus / ice cream, wagon
Ice Sculptureice, statue
Icebergsea, ice / ocean, ice / sea, Antarctica / ocean, Antarctica / sea, arctic / ocean, arctic
Iced Teaice, tea / cold, tea / snow, tea
Ideahuman, light bulb / light bulb, engineer / light bulb, science / science, science / engineer, engineer / hacker, hacker / lumberjack, lumberjack / farmer, farmer / firefighter, firefighter / electrician, electrician / astronaut, astronaut / warrior, warrior / butcher, butcher / doctor, doctor / pilot, pilot / baker, baker / sailor, sailor / surfer, surfer / swimmer, swimmer / cyclist, cyclist / knight, knight / monarch, monarch / angler, angler / mailman, mailman / gardener, gardener / philosophy, philosophy / science, philosophy / skier, skier / diver, diver / librarian, librarian / alchemist, alchemist
Igloohouse, ice / house, snow / house, cold / house, snowman
Internetcomputer, computer / wire, computer / computer, web / computer, net
Islandvolcano, ocean / volcano, sea
Ivyplant, wall / grass, wall
Jack-O-Lanternfire, pumpkin / pumpkin, candle / light, pumpkin / night, pumpkin / ghost, pumpkin / skeleton, pumpkin / skeleton, vegetable / ghost, vegetable / night, vegetable
Jamjuice, sugar / fruit, machine / fruit, juice / juice, machine / fruit, heat
Jarjam, container / jam, bottle / glass, jam / jam, bucket
Jerkymeat, sun / sun, steak / meat, heat / steak, heat
Juicepressure, fruit / earth, fruit / stone, fruit / fruit, rock / explosion, fruit / water, fruit / pressure, vegetable / stone, vegetable / vegetable, rock / explosion, vegetable / water, vegetable
Jupitercloud, planet / storm, planet / planet, big / planet, gas / big, Saturn
Kaijudinosaur, city / dinosaur, skyscraper / dinosaur, legend / dinosaur, story
Katanablade, heat / blade, shuriken / sword, shuriken / blade, ninja / sword, ninja
Kitewind, paper / sky, paper / air, paper
Knifeblade, cook / sword, cook
Knighthuman, armor / warrior, armor / warrior, hero / warrior, horse
Lakewater, pond / pond, big / sea, small / pond, pond
Lampmetal, light bulb / steel, light bulb
Landsoil, soil / big, soil / earth, earth / earth, stone / small, continent
Laptopcomputer, small
Lassocow, rope / horse, rope / pig, rope / wild boar, rope / sheep, rope / goat, rope
Lavafire, earth / earth, heat / earth, liquid
Lava Lamplava, lamp / fire, lamp / volcano, lamp
Lawngrass, container / house, grass / field, lawn mower / grass, lawn mower
Lawn Mowertool, grass / electricity, scythe / scythe, helicopter / scythe, windmill / field, helicopter / tool, scythe / scythe, machine / grass, machine / scythe, motion
Leafwind, tree / wind, flower / wind, orchard / wind, forest
Leatherblade, cow / blade, pig / blade, sheep / cow, sword / sword, pig / sword, sheep / tool, cow / tool, sheep / tool, pig
Legendtime, story / story, big / story, story / story, fairy tale / time, fairy tale / big, fairy tale
Lensglass, tool / glass, engineer
Letterpaper, pencil
Librarianhuman, library / human, book
Librarybook, container / house, book
Lifeelectricity, primordial soup / time, primordial soup / storm, primordial soup / volcano, primordial soup / ocean, electricity / sea, electricity / electricity, lake / ocean, lightning / sea, lightning / lake, lightning / primordial soup, lightning
Lightelectricity, light bulb / electricity, flashlight
Light Bulbglass, electricity / glass, light / light, container
Light Swordlight, sword / energy, sword / electricity, sword / sword, space / sword, force knight
Lighthouseocean, light / sea, light / house, light / beach, light / ocean, spotlight / sea, spotlight / house, spotlight / beach, spotlight
Lightningcloud, electricity / storm, electricity / rain, electricity / energy, storm / energy, cloud / energy, rain / storm, land
Lionanimal, cat / blood, cat / cat, big / cat, monarch
Liquidwater, idea / water, science / energy, solid
Little Alchemysmall, alchemist
Livestockfield, animal / farmer, animal / animal, domestication / animal, barn
Lizardstone, animal / animal, rock / stone, egg / egg, rock / dinosaur, small / swamp, animal / swamp, egg / blood, cold
Log cabinwood, house
Lovehuman, human
Lumberjackhuman, axe / human, chainsaw / human, wood / tree, human
Mac and Cheesecheese, pasta
Machinetool, wheel / tool, tool / boiler, wheel / boiler, tool / boiler, chain / tool, chain / tool, engineer
Magiclife, rainbow / life, double rainbow! / energy, wizard / energy, witch
Magmalava, science / volcano, science
Mailboxletter, box / mailman, box / metal, letter / steel, letter / wood, letter / metal, mailman / steel, mailman / wood, mailman
Mailmanhuman, letter / human, newspaper / letter, mailbox
Manateesea, cow / ocean, cow / fish, cow / cow, lake / cow, river
Mappaper, land / paper, hill / mountain, paper / paper, mountain range / paper, continent / ocean, paper / sea, paper / paper, lake / paper, river / paper, city / paper, village
Maple Syrupheat, sap / sugar, sap
Marsrust, planet / desert, planet
Marshmallowscampfire, sugar
Mayonnaiseegg, oil
Meattool, livestock / tool, chicken / tool, pig / tool, cow / tool, animal / tool, fish / tool, swordfish / tool, flying fish / tool, shark / tool, frog / axe, livestock / axe, chicken / axe, pig / axe, cow / axe, animal / axe, fish / axe, swordfish / axe, flying fish / axe, shark / axe, frog / livestock, sword / chicken, sword / sword, pig / cow, sword / animal, sword / sword, shark / livestock, butcher / chicken, butcher / pig, butcher / cow, butcher / animal, butcher / fish, butcher / butcher, swordfish / butcher, flying fish / butcher, shark / butcher, frog / fish, net / swordfish, net / shark, net / piranha, net / flying fish, net
Medusahuman, snake / snake, legend / snake, story / snake, hero
Mercuryplanet, small / planet, heat
Mermaidhuman, fish / fish, legend / fish, magic / swimmer, magic / fish, swimmer
Metalfire, ore / heat, ore / tool, ore
Meteoratmosphere, meteoroid / sky, meteoroid / air, meteoroid / night, meteoroid / day, meteoroid
Meteoroidstone, space / space, rock / space, boulder / stone, solar system / solar system, rock / solar system, boulder / sun, rock / stone, sun / sun, boulder
Microscopeglass, bacteria / bacteria, glasses / bacteria, safety glasses / tool, lens / bacteria, lens
Milkfarmer, cow / tool, cow / water, cow / farmer, goat / tool, goat / water, goat / cow, liquid / goat, liquid
Milk Shakemilk, ice cream / ice cream, yogurt / water, ice cream
Mineralstone, organic matter / rock, organic matter / earth, organic matter / boulder, organic matter / hill, organic matter / mountain, organic matter
Minotaurhuman, cow / cow, werewolf / cow, story / cow, legend
Mirrorglass, metal / glass, steel / glass, wood
Mistwater, air / air, steam / air, rain
Moldtime, bread / bread, bacteria / bacteria, vegetable / fruit, bacteria / time, vegetable / time, fruit
Monarchhuman, castle / human, Excalibur
Moneypaper, gold / diamond, paper / paper, bank
Monkeytree, animal
Moonsky, cheese / sky, planet / sky, stone / night, planet / stone, night / earth, night / cheese, night / sky, time
Moon Rovermoon, car / moon, electric car
Mossplant, stone / stone, grass / stone, algae / plant, rock / grass, rock / algae, rock / plant, boulder / grass, boulder / algae, boulder
Mothmoon, butterfly / night, butterfly / butterfly, candle / light, butterfly / lamp, butterfly / flashlight, butterfly
Motionwind, science / wind, idea / wind, philosophy / tornado, science / tornado, philosophy / stream, science / stream, philosophy / river, philosophy / river, science
Motorcyclebicycle, machine / steel, bicycle / metal, bicycle / steam engine, bicycle / bicycle, combustion engine
Mountainbig, hill / earth, earthquake / earth, hill / hill, hill / earthquake, hill / earth, big
Mountain Goatmountain, goat / goat, mountain range
Mountain Rangemountain, mountain / mountain, continent
Mousecheese, animal / cheese, barn / house, cheese / cheese, farm / cheese, wall
Mousetrapwood, cheese / metal, cheese / steel, cheese / blade, mouse
Mudwater, earth / water, soil
Mummycorpse, pyramid / pyramid, fabric / corpse, fabric / human, pyramid
Musicflute, musician / sheet music, musician / drum, musician / musician, pan flute
Musicianhuman, flute / human, music / human, sheet music / human, drum / human, pan flute
Narwhalfish, unicorn / ocean, unicorn / sea, unicorn / water, unicorn / unicorn, shark / unicorn, swordfish / unicorn, flying fish
Needlemetal, thread / steel, thread / tool, thread
Nessielake, legend / story, lake / dinosaur, legend / dinosaur, story
Nesttree, bird / bird, hay / egg, hay / tree, egg / bird, grass / egg, grass / bird, house / egg, container
Netangler, rope / fish, rope / swordfish, rope / fishing rod, rope / flying fish, rope
Newspaperpaper, paper / paper, story / letter, letter
Nightsky, moon / time, day / time, moon / time, twilight
Ninjahuman, shuriken / human, katana
Ninja Turtleturtle, ninja / turtle, shuriken / turtle, katana
Nutstree, farmer / tree, domestication / tree, field
Oasiswater, desert / desert, puddle / desert, pond / desert, lake / desert, river / desert, stream / tree, desert / desert, palm
Obsidianwater, lava / lava, cold / lava, glass
Oceanwater, sea / sea, big / tide, container / sea, sea
Oilpressure, sunflower / stone, sunflower / wheel, sunflower / sunflower, windmill
Omelettefire, egg / egg, heat / egg, tool
Optical Fiberwire, light / light, rope / light, internet
Orchardfruit tree, fruit tree / field, fruit tree / tree, fruit tree / farmer, fruit tree / fruit tree, farm / forest, fruit tree / fruit tree, container
Orehammer, boulder / earth, hammer / hammer, rock / stone, hammer / hammer, hill / mountain, hammer
Organic Matterlife, death / life, science / bacteria, death / corpse, science
Origamibird, paper / animal, paper / paper, eagle / paper, seagull / owl, paper / paper, pigeon / cow, paper / horse, paper / dog, paper / paper, cat / paper, lion / paper, hummingbird / chicken, paper / penguin, paper / duck, paper / paper, vulture
Ostrichearth, bird / sand, bird / earth, eagle / sand, eagle / earth, chicken / sand, chicken / bird, big
Owlbird, night / bird, wizard / bird, twilight / bird, moon
Oxygenplant, sun / tree, sun / grass, sun / sun, algae / plant, carbon dioxide / tree, carbon dioxide / grass, carbon dioxide / algae, carbon dioxide
Ozoneoxygen, oxygen / electricity, oxygen / electricity, atmosphere / air, electricity
Paintwater, rainbow / water, double rainbow! / water, pencil / pottery, rainbow / tool, rainbow / pottery, double rainbow! / tool, double rainbow! / rainbow, liquid / double rainbow!, liquid / pencil, liquid
Painterhuman, paint / human, canvas / human, painting
Paintingcanvas, painter / paint, canvas
Paleontologisthuman, dinosaur / human, fossil / dinosaur, science / fossil, science
Palmtree, beach / island, tree / sand, tree
Pan Fluteflute, flute
Paperpressure, wood / water, wood / wood, machine / wood, blender
Paper Airplaneairplane, paper
Paper Cuppaper, cup
Parachutepilot, fabric / pilot, umbrella / airplane, fabric / airplane, umbrella / sky, umbrella / atmosphere, umbrella
Parkforest, city / forest, village / garden, city / garden, village / grass, city / grass, village / field, city / field, village
Parrotbird, pirate / bird, pirate ship / pirate, pigeon / pigeon, pirate ship
Pastaegg, flour
Peacockbird, leaf / bird, double rainbow!, bird, rainbow
Peanut Butterbutter, nuts / pressure, nuts
Peatplant, swamp / pressure, swamp / time, swamp / time, grass
Pebblestone, small / earth, small / small, rock
Pegasusbird, horse / sky, horse / bird, unicorn / sky, unicorn
Pencilwood, charcoal / coal, wood
Pencil Sharpenerblade, pencil / pencil, blender / sword, pencil
Penguinbird, Antarctica / bird, cold / bird, ice / bird, snow / animal, Antarctica
Penicillindoctor, mold / mold, science / idea, mold / hospital, mold
Perfumewater, flower / steam, flower / alcohol, flower / water, rose / steam, rose / alcohol, rose / water, sunflower / steam, sunflower / sunflower, alcohol
Petroleumpressure, fossil / time, fossil / fossil, liquid / water, fossil
Philosophyhuman, idea / human, story / egg, chicken
Phoenixfire, bird / fire, death / fire, life / fire, egg
Picnicgrass, sandwich / sandwich, beach / sandwich, fabric / sandwich, lawn / sandwich, garden
Piedough, fruit / fruit, cookie dough / dough, meat / fruit, baker / fruit, bakery
Pigmud, livestock / mud, animal / mud, cow
Pigeonbird, letter / bird, city / bird, statue / bird, skyscraper / bird, village
Piggy Bankpig, money / pottery, pig / pig, gold
Pilothuman, airplane / human, seaplane
Pinocchiolife, wood / golem, story / wood, story
Pipewood, tobacco / tool, tobacco / tobacco, container
Piranhafish, blood / fish, wolf
Piratesword, sailor / sailor, pirate ship / gun, sailor / bayonet, sailor
Pirate Shipsailboat, pirate / boat, pirate / steam engine, pirate / pirate, container / house, pirate
Pitchforktool, hay / metal, hay / steel, hay
Pizzacheese, dough / cheese, bread / cheese, wheel
Planetcontinent, continent / ocean, continent / earth, space / earth, solar system / earth, sky
Planktonwater, life / ocean, life / sea, life / water, bacteria / ocean, bacteria / sea, bacteria
Planttree, small / water, seed / soil, seed / land, seed / earth, seed / grass, big / algae, land / earth, algae / life, soil / rain, soil
Plasmastar, science / sun, science / pressure, heat / heat, heat
Platypusbeaver, duck / bird, beaver / beaver, seagull
Plowearth, metal / metal, field / earth, steel / steel, field / earth, wood / wood, field / tool, field
Polar Bearanimal, ice / animal, arctic
Pollendust, plant / wind, plant / dust, flower / wind, flower
Pondwater, puddle / puddle, big / lake, small / puddle, puddle
Popsicleice, juice / cold, juice / wood, juice / snow, juice
Post Officehouse, mailman / wall, mailman / mailman, container / house, letter / wall, letter / letter, mailman / letter, letter
Potatoearth, vegetable
Potterhuman, pottery / human, clay
Potteryclay, wheel / clay, tool
Pressureair, air / atmosphere, atmosphere / air, atmosphere / geyser, science / ocean, ocean
Primordial Souplava, ocean / lava, sea / ocean, planet / earth, ocean / sea, planet / earth, sea
Printerpaper, computer / newspaper, computer
Prismglass, rainbow / glass, double rainbow! / rainbow, crystal ball / double rainbow!, crystal ball
Pterodactylair, dinosaur / sky, dinosaur / airplane, dinosaur / bird, dinosaur / dinosaur, eagle / dinosaur, vulture
Puddlewater, water / pond, small
Pumpkinfield, vegetable / farmer, vegetable / vegetable, jack-o-lantern / plant, jack-o-lantern
Pyramidstone, desert / grave, desert / graveyard, desert / desert, mountain / desert, hill / desert, gravestone / mummy, container
Quicksandsand, swamp
Quicksilvermetal, liquid
Rabbitanimal, carrot / rabbit, rabbit
Raincloud, heat / cloud, pressure / cloud, water
Rainbowrain, sun / rain, light / water, light / cloud, light / water, sun / sun, prism / light, prism
Rainforestrain, forest
Ratanimal, pirate ship / sailboat, animal / mouse, pirate ship / sailboat, mouse / mouse, city / mouse, skyscraper / mouse, village / mouse, big
Recipeflour, paper / meat, paper / paper, baker / paper, bakery / paper, vegetable / fruit, paper / flour, newspaper / meat, newspaper / newspaper, baker / newspaper, vegetable / newspaper, bakery / newspaper, vegetable / fruit, newspaper / paper, cook
Reedplant, pond / plant, puddle / grass, pond / grass, puddle / swamp, grass / plant, swamp / plant, river / grass, river
Reindeeranimal, Santa / livestock, Santa / Christmas tree, animal / livestock, Christmas tree / animal, Christmas stocking
Ringdiamond, metal / diamond, gold / diamond, steel / love, gold / diamond, love / metal, love / steel, love / love, gold
Riverlake, motion / big, stream / water, mountain / rain, mountain / rain, hill
Rivuletpuddle, motion / stream, small
Robotlife, armor / metal, life / steel, life / metal, golem / steel, golem / golem, armor
Robot Vacuumrobot, vacuum cleaner / robot, broom / computer, vacuum cleaner / computer, broom
Rockbig, pebble / small, boulder / pebble, pebble / stone, pebble / earth, pebble
Rocketairplane, atmosphere / metal, atmosphere / steel, atmosphere / train, atmosphere / atmosphere, machine / boat, atmosphere / steamboat, atmosphere / atmosphere, car / atmosphere, pirate ship
Roeegg, fish / water, egg / ocean, egg / sea, egg / egg, lake / egg, flying fish
Roller Coastertrain, park / car, park / cart, park / wagon, park
Ropethread, thread / wire, thread / tool, wire / tool, sailboat / tool, pirate ship / tool, boat
Roseplant, love / love, flower / blade, flower / plant, blade
Ruinstime, castle / time, house / time, village / time, city / time, skyscraper / time, farm / time, hospital
Rulerwood, pencil
Rustair, metal / air, steel / wind, metal / wind, steel / metal, oxygen / steel, oxygen
RVhouse, car / house, bus
Sackflour, container / salt, container / letter, container
Saddlehorse, leather / tool, horse / horse, fabric
Safemetal, money / steel, money / metal, gold / steel, gold / gun, container / gold, container
Safety Glassestool, glasses / explosion, glasses / engineer, glasses / glasses, bulletproof vest / armor, glasses
Sailboatwind, boat / boat, fabric / wind, steamboat / steamboat, fabric
Sailorhuman, boat / human, sailboat / human, steamboat / ocean, human / sea, human / human, lake
Saltocean, sun / sea, sun / fire, ocean / fire, sea / ocean, mineral / sea, mineral
Sandair, stone / wind, stone / air, rock / wind, rock / air, pebble / wind, pebble
Sand Castlesand, castle / beach, castle / desert, castle / dune, castle
Sandpapersand, paper / sand, fabric
Sandstonestone, sand / sand, rock / earth, sand
Sandstormstorm, sand / tornado, sand / sand, motion / storm, desert / tornado, desert / wind, desert / desert, motion
Sandwichbread, meat / bread, bacon / cheese, bread / bread, vegetable / bread, ham
Santahuman, Christmas tree / human, Christmas stocking / Christmas tree, legend / Christmas stocking, legend / Christmas tree, story / story, Christmas stocking
Saptree, blade
Saturnring, planet / small, Jupiter
Scalpelblade, doctor / blade, hospital / blade, ambulance / sword, doctor / sword, hospital / sword, ambulance
Scarecrowhuman, hay / hay, statue / golem, hay / statue, farm / barn, statue / pumpkin, sack / jack-o-lantern, sack / hay, sack
Sciencehuman, telescope / human, microscope / human, universe
Scissorsblade, blade / sword, sword / blade, sword / blade, paper / sword, paper
Scorpionanimal, dune / sand, animal / dune, spider / sand, spider / desert, spider
Scuba Tankair, container / atmosphere, container / oxygen, container
Scytheblade, grass / blade, wheat / grass, sword / wheat, sword / axe, grass / axe, wheat
Seawater, lake / lake, big / ocean, small / lake, lake
Seagullsea, bird / ocean, bird / bird, beach / sea, pigeon / ocean, pigeon / beach, pigeon / sea, rat / ocean, rat / beach, rat
Seahorseocean, horse / sea, horse / water, horse / fish, horse / horse, lake
Sealsea, dog / ocean, dog / dog, arctic / dog, lake / water, dog
Seaplanesea, airplane / ocean, airplane / airplane, lake / water, airplane
Seasicknessboat, sickness / steamboat, sickness / sailboat, sickness / ocean, sickness / sea, sickness / sickness, lake
Seaweedocean, plant / sea, plant / plant, lake / ocean, grass / sea, grass
Seedplant, pollen / bee, pollen / time, flower
Sewing Machineneedle, machine / electricity, needle / robot, needle / thread, machine / electricity, thread / robot, thread
Sharkocean, blood / sea, blood / ocean, wolf / sea wolf / fish, blood / fish, wolf
Sheeplivestock, wool / livestock, hill / livestock, land / cloud, livestock / goat, domestication / mountain goat, domestication
Sheet Musicpaper, music / music, book
Shoveltool, gardener
Shurikenblade, star / sword, star / metal, star / steel, star / blade, ninja
Sicknesshuman, bacteria / swamp, human / human, sickness
Silowheat, container / house, wheat / wheat, barn / wheat, wall / wheat, farm / wheat, safe / wheat, bank
Skateboardwheel, snowboard / wheel, skier / wheel, ski goggles
Skeletontime, corpse / bone, bone / corpse, bone
Ski Gogglessnow, glasses / snow, sunglasses / cold, glasses / cold, sunglasses / glasses, glacier / glacier, sunglasses / glasses, skier / sunglasses, skier
Skierhuman, ski goggles / human, mountain / human, mountain range
Skyair, cloud / sun, atmosphere / light, atmosphere / moon, sun
Skyscrapersky, house / sky, village / house, big / cloud, house
Sleighsnow, cart / snow, wagon / ice, cart / ice, wagon / cart, arctic / wagon, arctic / Antarctica, cart / Antarctica, wagon
Slothtime, animal / tree, manatee
Smallbacteria, philosophy / oxygen, philosophy / carbon dioxide, philosophy / ozone, philosophy / pebble, philosophy / rivulet, philosophy / ant, philosophy / spider, philosophy / bee, philosophy / confetti, philosophy / scorpion, philosophy / seahorse, philosophy
Smogsmoke, fog / fog, city / smoke, city / atmosphere, city / air, city
Smokeearth, gas / water, campfire / time, campfire / storm, campfire / fire, plant / fire, grass / fire, tree / fire, wood / fire, air
Smoke Signalcampfire, fabric / smoke, fabric / smoke, letter
Smoothiefruit, blender / fruit, ice / fruit, cold
Snakeanimal, rope / wire, animal / electric eel, land
Snowrain, cold / steam, cold / rain, mountain / rain, mountain range
Snow Globesnow, crystal ball / snowman, crystal ball / snowball, crystal ball / crystal ball, snowmobile / Santa, crystal ball / Christmas tree, crystal ball / Christmas stocking, crystal ball / blizzard, crystal ball / ice, crystal ball / cold, crystal ball / glass, snow / glass, snowman / glass, snowball / glass, snowmobile / glass, Santa / glass, Christmas tree / glass, Christmas stocking / glass, blizzard
Snowballstone, snow / snow, rock / earth, snow / human, snow
Snowboardwood, snow / snow, surfer / wood, ice / ice, surfer / mountain, surfer / surfer, mountain range
Snowboarderhuman, snowboard
Snowmanhuman, snow / snow, carrot / snowball, carrot / coal, snow / coal, snowball / snowball, snowball
Snowmobilesnow, motorcycle / snow, car / glacier, motorcycle / car, glacier / ice, motorcycle / ice, car
Soapash, oil / ash, wax / oil, wax / clay, wax / clay, oil
Sodawater, carbon dioxide / juice, carbon dioxide / carbon dioxide, tea
Soilearth, life / earth, organic matter / life, land / land, organic matter
Solar Celltool, sun / tool, light / sun, machine / sun, electricity / energy, sun
Solar Systemplanet, planet / sun, planet / sun, container / planet, container / Mars, container / Mercury, container / Venus, container / Jupiter, container / Saturn, container
Solidearth, idea / earth, science
Soundair, wave / human, wave / wave, wolf / wave, animal
Spacesky, star / sun, star / moon, star / night, solar system / sky, solar system
Space Stationhouse, space / space, wall / space, village / house, atmosphere / atmosphere, wall / atmosphere, village
Spaceshipairplane, space / metal, space / steel, space / space, pirate ship / boat, space / steamboat, space / car, space / astronaut, container
Spaghettithread, pasta / wire, pasta / pasta, rope
Sphinxlion, statue / desert, statue / statue, pyramid / stone, lion
Spideranimal, thread / animal, web / animal, net
Spotlightlight, machine / metal, light / steel, light
Sprinklessugar, confetti / rainbow, sugar / double rainbow!, sugar / sugar, paint
Squirreltree, mouse / plant, mouse / mouse, nuts / animal, nuts
Starsky, night / night, telescope / space, telescope / sky, space / night, space / sun, space
Starfishfish, star / sea, star / ocean, star
Statuestone, hammer / hammer, boulder / human, medusa / hacker, medusa / engineer, medusa / lumberjack, medusa / pilot, medusa / sailor, medusa / firefighter, medusa / farmer, medusa / surfer, medusa / astronaut, medusa / butcher, medusa / doctor, medusa / baker, medusa / drunk, medusa / mirror, medusa
Steakmeat, BBQ / fire, cow / cow, BBQ / fire, meat
Steamwater, heat / water, fire / water, lava / water, gas
Steam Enginesteam, machine / steam, wheel / boiler, wheel
Steamboatsteam engine, boat / steam engine, sailboat / steam engine, pirate ship / ocean, steam engine / sea, steam engine
Steelmetal, charcoal / coal, metal / metal, mineral / ash, metal
Steel Woolsteel, wool / metal, wool / wire, wool
Stethoscopetool, doctor / doctor, drum / doctor, sound / tool, sound / tool, hospital
Stoneearth, solid / earth, pressure / air, lava
Stormcloud, electricity / electricity, atmosphere / cloud, cloud / rain, wind
Storyhuman, campfire / human, hero
Streampond, motion / big, rivulet / river, small
String Phonewire, paper cup / thread, paper cup / wire, cup / thread, cup
Stun Gungun, electricity / electricity, bow / energy, gun / energy, bow / gun, wire
Sugarfire, juice / energy, juice / energy, fruit / fire, fruit / fire, alcohol / energy, alcohol / fire, beer / energy, beer / fire, wine / energy, wine
Sunsky, light / fire, sky / day, space / sky, day / fire, planet / light, planet / light, day
Sundialwheel, sun / wheel, day / wheel, light / tool, sun / tool, day / tool, light / sun, watch / sun, clock / light, watch / clock, light
Sunflowerplant, sun / sun, flower
Sunglassessun, glasses / beach, glasses / day, glasses / sky, glasses / light, glasses
Supernovaexplosion, star / explosion, sun / explosion, galaxy / explosion, space
Surferhuman, wave / human, beach
Sushifish, seaweed / caviar, seaweed
Swampmud, grass / mud, tree / algae, lake / algae, pond / lake, reed / pond, reed / tree, lake
Sweatertool, wool / human, wool
Swim Goggleswater, glasses / water, sunglasses / glasses, lake / sunglasses, lake / sea, glasses / sea, sunglasses / ocean, glasses / ocean, sunglasses / glasses, river / sunglasses, river
Swimmerwater, human / human, swim goggles / human, pond / human, swimming pool
Swimming Poolhouse, lake / house, swimmer / aquarium, big
Swordblade, wood / metal, blade / steel, blade
Swordfishfish, sword / blade, fish / sword, shark / blade, shark
Syringedoctor, needle / tool, needle
Tabletlaptop, small
Tailorhuman, sewing machine / human, needle / human, thread
Tankarmor, car / gun, car / metal, car / steel, car
Teawater, leaf / human, leaf / leaf, heat
Telescopesky, glass / glass, star / glass, space / glass, moon / glass, planet / glass, Mercury / glass, Mars / glass, Jupiter / glass, Saturn / glass, galaxy / glass, galaxy cluster / glass, universe / glass, supernova
Tentwood, fabric / house, fabric / village, fabric / wall, fabric
The One Ringvolcano, ring / ring, magic
Thermometerglass, quicksilver / tool, quicksilver / engineer, quicksilver
Threadtool, cotton / cotton, cotton / wheel, cotton / cotton, machine
Tideocean, moon / sea, moon / ocean, time / sea, time
TimeUnlocked through progression.
Titanicsteamboat, iceberg / boat, iceberg / iceberg, legend / steamboat, legend
Toastfire, bread / fire, sandwich / bread, warmth / sandwich, warmth
Tobaccoplant, smoke / grass, smoke / fire, plant
Toolmetal, human / steel, human / human, wood / stone, human / human, rock / metal, wood / steel, wood / stone, wood / wood, rock
Toolboxtool, container / tool, safe / hammer, container / hammer, box / tool, box / ruler, container / ruler, box / steel wool, container / steel wool, box / chain, box / chain, container
Tornadostorm, storm / storm, wind / storm, motion / wind, big / wind, wind / wind, motion
Toucanbird, rainbow / bird, palm / palm, seagull / palm, pigeon / palm, owl / bird, double rainbow!
Tractorfarmer, car / field, car / farmer, wagon / field, wagon / cow, car / cow, wagon
Trainsteel, steam engine / metal, steam engine / steam engine, wheel / steam engine, wagon
Trainyardtrain, container / train, house / train, wall / train, garage
Treasurepirate, treasure map / pirate ship, treasure map / island, treasure map / sailor, treasure map
Treasure Mappirate, map / map, pirate ship / map, treasure / island, map
Treeplant, big / plant, wood / nest, container
Treehousetree, house / tree, wood
Trojan Horsewood, horse / horse, machine / horse, statue
Tsunamiocean, earthquake / sea, earthquake / ocean, explosion / sea, explosion / ocean, meteor / sea, meteor
Tunnelengineer, mountain / engineer, mountain range / engineer, hill / train, mountain / train, mountain range / train, hill / mountain, cave / hill, cave / mountain range, cave
Turtlesand, egg / beach, animal / lizard, beach / egg, beach
Twilightday, night / time, day
Tyrannosaurus Rexmeat, dinosaur / blood, dinosaur / dinosaur, monarch
UFOrocket, alien / airplane, alien / alien, spaceship / alien, space station / sky, alien / alien, container
Umbrellarain, tool / rain, fabric / storm, fabric / storm, tool
Unicornhorse, legend / rainbow, horse / double rainbow!, horse / horse, story / horse, magic
Universegalaxy cluster, galaxy cluster / space, container / galaxy cluster, container
Vacuum Cleanerelectricity, broom / broom, machine
Vampirehuman, blood / human, vampire / human, bat
Vaseplant, pottery / pottery, flower / rose, container / flower, container / pottery, rose / rose, bottle / flower, bottle / plant, bottle
Vaultsafe, big
Vegetablefield, farmer / forest, farmer / plant, farmer / plant, field / plant, domestication
Venusacid rain, planet / planet, smog / volcano, planet
Villagehouse, house / family, family / house, container / bakery, container / house, bakery
Vinerope, rainforest / thread, rainforest / wire, rainforest
Vinegarwine, oxygen / air, wine / time, wine
Volcanolava, mountain / fire, mountain / pressure, mountain / earth, lava / lava, hill / fire, hill / pressure, hill / lava, container
Vulturebird, corpse / corpse, eagle / corpse, hummingbird / corpse, owl / corpse, pigeon / corpse, penguin / chicken, corpse / corpse, duck / bird, desert / desert, eagle / desert, hummingbird / desert, owl / desert, pigeon / desert, penguin / desert, duck
Wagonhorse, cart / cart, fabric / house, cart / cart, wall / cow, cart
Wallbrick, brick / wood, wood / stone, stone
Wandwood, wizard / sword, wizard / tool, wizard / pencil, wizard
Warmthair, heat / human, heat
Warriorhuman, sword / human, bow
Watchhuman, clock / clock, small
Waterice, heat / snow, heat
Water Gunwater, gun / gun, stream / gun, puddle
Water Lilypond, flower / flower, puddle / flower, lake / flower, stream
Water Pipewater, pipe
Waterfallmountain, river / river, mountain range / river, hill / mountain, lake / mountain range, lake / lake, hill
Waveocean, wind / ocean, storm / sea, wind / sea, storm / wind, lake / storm, lake / ocean, hurricane / sea, hurricane / lake, hurricane
Waxbee, beehive / wall, beehive / blade, beehive / sword, beehive / tool, beehive / beehive, beekeeper
Webthread, spider / cotton, spider / fabric, spider / spider, net
Werewolfhuman, wolf / human, werewolf
Wheatgrass, domestication / farmer, grass / field, grass
Wheeltool, motion / stone, motion / metal, motion / steel, motion / water, tool / tool, stream / tool, river
Wild Boaranimal, pig / forest, pig / pig, hill
Windair, motion / atmosphere, motion / air, pressure
Wind Turbineelectricity, windmill / windmill, machine / electrician, windmill / electricity, wind
Windmillwind, house / wind, wheel / wind, wheat / wind, flour / wheel, wall
Windsurferwind, surfer
Winefruit, alcohol
Wiremetal, electricity / steel, electricity / electricity, rope / metal, rope / steel, rope
Witchwizard, broom / human, broom / broom, legend / story, broom / broom, magic / broom, cauldron / cauldron, legend / story, cauldron
Wizardhuman, magic / human, rainbow / human, double rainbow! / human, unicorn
Wolfmoon, animal / animal, dog / forest, dog / blood, dog
Woodtree, tool / tree, axe / tree, chainsaw / tree, sword / tree, lumberjack / tool, forest / axe, forest / forest, chainsaw / forest, lumberjack
Woodpeckerbird, wood / tree, bird / bird, forest
Wooltool, sheep / scissors, sheep / blade, sheep
Wrapping Paperpaper, gift / Christmas tree, paper / paper, Christmas stocking / paper, Santa
Yetimountain, story / story, mountain range / glacier, story / Antarctica, story / mountain, legend / mountain range, legend / glacier, legend / Antarctica, legend /
Yogurtmilk, bacteria / bacteria, ice cream
Zombielife, corpse / corpse, story / corpse, bacteria / human, zombie
Zooanimal, container / animal, cage

