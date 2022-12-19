LEGO Star Wars prequel trilogy cheats: All codes & how to use
The cheats are strong with this one.
The 2022 hit LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga may feature updated versions of all nine films, but there's a certain charm to revisiting the game that started it all, the prequel-celebrating LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game.
Released all the way back in 2005 along with Revenge of the Sith, this retelling of the prequel trilogy pioneered the classic LEGO gameplay that all subsequent games would follow, including collectable characters, free play levels and a unique sense of humour.
Despite being the very first game in the long series, LEGO Star Wars' take on the prequel trilogy still featured cheats - so here's a full list of codes and how to see them.
Important note: this article is about 2005's LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game, which was also included in 2007's LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga. See our separate guide to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats if you're playing the most recent game in this series.
How to use cheats in LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game
Dexter Jettster fans will be pleased to know that using cheats in LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game requires a trip to the counter in the Dexter's Diner hub, where all you have to do is select 'Enter Code' at the end of the menu. From there simply type out your desired code and hit the select button - if successful, the name of what you unlocked should then flash on screen!
Bear in mind that any extras you unlock can be used straight away, but characters still need to be purchased from Dexter.
These cheats are built into the game as a bit of fun, so there's no need to worry - you won't be penalised for using these codes!
Full list of cheat codes for LEGO Star Wars prequel trilogy
There are an awful lot of cheat codes available in LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game - the invincibility cheat in particular was the talk of the playground.
LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game Character Codes
Unlike other LEGO games, you will still have to purchase these characters from Dexter after entering the code. However, it does save you from having to find all these characters in-game, and does unlock most of the character abilities!
- 987UYR = Battle Droid
- EN11K5 = Battle Droid (Commander)
- LK42U6 = Battle Droid (Geonosis)
- KF999A = Battle Droid (Security)
- LA811Y = Boba Fett
- F8B4L6 = Clone
- ER33JN = Clone (Episode III)
- BHU72T = Clone (Episode III Pilot)
- N3T6P8 = Clone (Episode III Swamp)
- RS6E25 = Clone (Episode III Walker)
- 14PGMN = Count Dooku
- H35TUX = Darth Maul
- A32CAM = Darth Sidious
- VR832U = Disguised Clone
- DH382U = Droideka
- SF321Y = General Grievous
- 19D7NB = Geonosian
- ZTY392 = Grievous' Bodyguard
- U63B2A = Gonk Droid
- PL47NH = Jango Fett
- DP55MV = Ki-Adi Hundi
- CBR954 = Kit Fisto
- A725X4 = Luminara
- MS952L = Mace Windu (Episode III)
- 92UJ7D = Padme
- R840JU = PK Droid
- BEQ82H = Princess Leia
- L54YUK = Rebel Trooper
- PP43JX = Royal Guard
- EUW862 = Shaak Ti
- XZNR21 = Super Battle Droid
LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game Extras Codes
Unlike characters, extras unlocked via cheat codes are free and can be activated immediately from the pause menu.
- NR37W1 = Silly Blasters
- L449HD = Classic Blasters
- IG72X4 = Big Blasters
- SHRUB1 = Brushes
- PUCEAT = Tea Cups
- LD116B = Minikit Detector
- RP924W = Moustaches
- YD77GC = Purple
- MS999Q = Silhouettes
- 4PR28U = Invincible
LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game Pause Menu Codes
As well as the usual LEGO codes to unlock characters and red bricks, LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game existed in the time of secret cheats that were activated by pressing certain buttons in the correct order. The below cheats can be activated by entering the following sequences while the game is paused:
- L , L, R, start=Black lightsabers, force and gun shots
- R, R, R, start=Blue lightsabers, force and gun shots
- R, L, R, start=Green lightsabers, force and gun shots
- L, R, L, start=Purple lightsabers, force and gun shots
- L, R, R, start=Red lightsabers, force and gun shots
- R, R, L, start=Yellow lightsabers, force and gun shots
- Up, Up, Up, Up, R, L, Down, Down, Down, Down,=Different music
- Right, down, right, up, right, L=Enable hyper thrusters
- Start, Start, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up.= Play as a Golden R2-D2.
- Start, Start, Down, Down, Down, Down, Down, Down.= Play as General Grievous.
- Up, right, down, left, up, right, down, left, select.= Gives you 10 studs
- Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L, R, Start.=Infinite Stamina
- Press down, down, down, down, L, right, down, right, L= Instantly gives a repair robot
- Down, Down, Down, Down, L, R, Up, Up, Up, Up,= Invasion Theme
- Up, Up, Up, Up, L, R, Down, Down, Down, Down,= Main Star Wars Theme
- Press right, right, down, up, right, L.= Increased speed.
- On the start screen, Start, start, left, down, down, down, down, right= Play as a Battle Droid
- Start, Start, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down= Play as a black and silver R2-D2
- Start, Start, down, right, left, down, right, left.= Play as a Droideka
- Start, Start, up, up, up, down, down, down= Play as a repair droid
- Start, Start, down, left, right, down, left, right= Play as a blue Gungan
- Start, Start, left, down, right, up, right, right= Play as C-3PO
- Start, Start,left,up,right,down,right,up= Play as a droideka
- Start, Start, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up= Play as Droid on a hoversled
- Start, Start, Right, Down, Right, Down, Left, Up= Play as Winged Geonosian
- Start, Start, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up= Play as R2-D2
- Start, Start, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down= Play as R4-P17
- Down, Down, Left, Right, Down, L= Powerful Blasters
- Down, up, R, L, R, R, R, down, down, up, down, down, select= See all cut-scenes
- Down, L, R, SELECT= See Yoda quotes
- L, R, L, down, up, R, R, right, left, down, right, right, select= Sheep Mode
