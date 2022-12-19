Released all the way back in 2005 along with Revenge of the Sith, this retelling of the prequel trilogy pioneered the classic LEGO gameplay that all subsequent games would follow, including collectable characters, free play levels and a unique sense of humour.

The 2022 hit LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga may feature updated versions of all nine films, but there's a certain charm to revisiting the game that started it all, the prequel-celebrating LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game.

Despite being the very first game in the long series, LEGO Star Wars' take on the prequel trilogy still featured cheats - so here's a full list of codes and how to see them.

Important note: this article is about 2005's LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game, which was also included in 2007's LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga. See our separate guide to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats if you're playing the most recent game in this series.

How to use cheats in LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game

Dexter Jettster fans will be pleased to know that using cheats in LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game requires a trip to the counter in the Dexter's Diner hub, where all you have to do is select 'Enter Code' at the end of the menu. From there simply type out your desired code and hit the select button - if successful, the name of what you unlocked should then flash on screen!

Bear in mind that any extras you unlock can be used straight away, but characters still need to be purchased from Dexter.

These cheats are built into the game as a bit of fun, so there's no need to worry - you won't be penalised for using these codes!

Full list of cheat codes for LEGO Star Wars prequel trilogy

There are an awful lot of cheat codes available in LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game - the invincibility cheat in particular was the talk of the playground.

LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game Character Codes

Unlike other LEGO games, you will still have to purchase these characters from Dexter after entering the code. However, it does save you from having to find all these characters in-game, and does unlock most of the character abilities!

987UYR = Battle Droid



= Battle Droid EN11K5 = Battle Droid (Commander)



= Battle Droid (Commander) LK42U6 = Battle Droid (Geonosis)



= Battle Droid (Geonosis) KF999A = Battle Droid (Security)



= Battle Droid (Security) LA811Y = Boba Fett



= Boba Fett F8B4L6 = Clone



= Clone ER33JN = Clone (Episode III)



= Clone (Episode III) BHU72T = Clone (Episode III Pilot)



= Clone (Episode III Pilot) N3T6P8 = Clone (Episode III Swamp)



= Clone (Episode III Swamp) RS6E25 = Clone (Episode III Walker)



= Clone (Episode III Walker) 14PGMN = Count Dooku

= Count Dooku H35TUX = Darth Maul



= Darth Maul A32CAM = Darth Sidious



= Darth Sidious VR832U = Disguised Clone



= Disguised Clone DH382U = Droideka



= Droideka SF321Y = General Grievous



= General Grievous 19D7NB = Geonosian



= Geonosian ZTY392 = Grievous' Bodyguard



= Grievous' Bodyguard U63B2A = Gonk Droid



= Gonk Droid PL47NH = Jango Fett



= Jango Fett DP55MV = Ki-Adi Hundi



= Ki-Adi Hundi CBR954 = Kit Fisto



= Kit Fisto A725X4 = Luminara



= Luminara MS952L = Mace Windu (Episode III)



= Mace Windu (Episode III) 92UJ7D = Padme



= Padme R840JU = PK Droid



= PK Droid BEQ82H = Princess Leia



= Princess Leia L54YUK = Rebel Trooper



= Rebel Trooper PP43JX = Royal Guard



= Royal Guard EUW862 = Shaak Ti



= Shaak Ti XZNR21 = Super Battle Droid

LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game Extras Codes

Unlike characters, extras unlocked via cheat codes are free and can be activated immediately from the pause menu.

NR37W1 = Silly Blasters



= Silly Blasters L449HD = Classic Blasters



= Classic Blasters IG72X4 = Big Blasters



= Big Blasters SHRUB1 = Brushes



= Brushes PUCEAT = Tea Cups



= Tea Cups LD116B = Minikit Detector



= Minikit Detector RP924W = Moustaches



= Moustaches YD77GC = Purple



= Purple MS999Q = Silhouettes



= Silhouettes 4PR28U = Invincible

LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game Pause Menu Codes

As well as the usual LEGO codes to unlock characters and red bricks, LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game existed in the time of secret cheats that were activated by pressing certain buttons in the correct order. The below cheats can be activated by entering the following sequences while the game is paused:

L , L, R, start= Black lightsabers, force and gun shots

Black lightsabers, force and gun shots R, R, R, start= Blue lightsabers, force and gun shots

Blue lightsabers, force and gun shots R, L, R, start= Green lightsabers, force and gun shots

Green lightsabers, force and gun shots L, R, L, start= Purple lightsabers, force and gun shots

Purple lightsabers, force and gun shots L, R, R, start= Red lightsabers, force and gun shots

Red lightsabers, force and gun shots R, R, L, start= Yellow lightsabers, force and gun shots

Yellow lightsabers, force and gun shots Up, Up, Up, Up, R, L, Down, Down, Down, Down,= Different music

Different music Right, down, right, up, right, L= Enable hyper thrusters

Enable hyper thrusters Start, Start, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up.= Play as a Golden R2-D2.

Play as a Golden R2-D2. Start, Start, Down, Down, Down, Down, Down, Down.= Play as General Grievous.

Play as General Grievous. Up, right, down, left, up, right, down, left, select.= Gives you 10 studs

Gives you 10 studs Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L, R, Start.= Infinite Stamina

Infinite Stamina Press down, down, down, down, L, right, down, right, L= Instantly gives a repair robot

Instantly gives a repair robot Down, Down, Down, Down, L, R, Up, Up, Up, Up,= Invasion Theme

Invasion Theme Up, Up, Up, Up, L, R, Down, Down, Down, Down,= Main Star Wars Theme

Main Star Wars Theme Press right, right, down, up, right, L.= Increased speed.

Increased speed. On the start screen, Start, start, left, down, down, down, down, right= Play as a Battle Droid

Play as a Battle Droid Start, Start, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down= Play as a black and silver R2-D2

Play as a black and silver R2-D2 Start, Start, down, right, left, down, right, left.= Play as a Droideka

Play as a Droideka Start, Start, up, up, up, down, down, down= Play as a repair droid

Play as a repair droid Start, Start, down, left, right, down, left, right= Play as a blue Gungan

Play as a blue Gungan Start, Start, left, down, right, up, right, right= Play as C-3PO

Play as C-3PO Start, Start,left,up,right,down,right,up= Play as a droideka

Play as a droideka Start, Start, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up= Play as Droid on a hoversled

Play as Droid on a hoversled Start, Start, Right, Down, Right, Down, Left, Up= Play as Winged Geonosian

Play as Winged Geonosian Start, Start, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up= Play as R2-D2

Play as R2-D2 Start, Start, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down= Play as R4-P17

Play as R4-P17 Down, Down, Left, Right, Down, L= Powerful Blasters

Powerful Blasters Down, up, R, L, R, R, R, down, down, up, down, down, select= See all cut-scenes

See all cut-scenes Down, L, R, SELECT= See Yoda quotes

See Yoda quotes L, R, L, down, up, R, R, right, left, down, right, right, select= Sheep Mode

