Set in a sort of limbo (a procedurally generated limbo, loosely based on the Norse world Yggdrasil), we must prove our mettle by defeating the evil of Valheim in order to enter Valhalla.

We always thought upcoming survival game Valheim looked pretty badass, and the early access (released on 2nd February 2021) only cemented that view.

It's a game of survival in which we have to craft tools and use our wits to survive a brutal sandbox world - think ARK with Viking lore. Like ARK, though, it's a tough experience.

If you're struggling, and don't mind the Norse gods forever judging you, you could always cheat your way to Valhalla. Or you could just use the cheats to mess around, it's up to you - but we're going to share them below!

How to use cheats in Valheim

Using cheats for Valheim on Steam or Game Pass isn't quite as simple as punching a code into an in-game menu. We'll share how to activate the cheats for both versions.

For the Steam version, you'll need to activate the in-game console by setting it as a launch option in Steam. Do this by right-clicking Valheim in your Steam library and selecting "properties". In the "general" tab, find the "launch options" field - punch in "-console", close the tab, open the game, and you should be good to go!

For Game Pass, you'll also have to activate the in-game console. In the game's installation folder, find the Valheim.exe file, right click it, and select "create shortcut". Right click the shortcut (wherever you saved it), and select "Properties". In the "shortcut" tab, add "-console" to the end of the Target field, click "apply", then "OK". Once you launch the game from the shortcut, you should be all good to cheat away.

Full list of Valheim cheat codes & console commands

We've shared the cheat codes for single player below. If you've followed the above instructions, press f5 to open the console and put the cheats in.

god - Enable god mode.

- Enable god mode. heal - Restore your current max health.

- Restore your current max health. puke - Empty your stomach of food and reset health and stamina.

- Empty your stomach of food and reset health and stamina. freefly - Activate free camera.

- Activate free camera. ffsmooth 1 - Add smooth movement to free camera.

- Add smooth movement to free camera. ffsmooth 0 - Reset smooth movement.

- Reset smooth movement. killall - Kill all nearby enemies.

- Kill all nearby enemies. tame - Tame all nearby creatures.

- Tame all nearby creatures. ghost - Enemies will ignore you.

- Enemies will ignore you. exploremap - Reveal entire map.

- Reveal entire map. resetmap - Hide map.

- Hide map. pos - Show player coordinates.

- Show player coordinates. goto [x,z] - Teleport player to the coordinates you've entered.

- Teleport player to the coordinates you've entered. location - Set spawn location.

- Set spawn location. tod - Set the time of day.

- Set the time of day. event [name] - Start the named event.

- Start the named event. stopevent - Stop current event.

- Stop current event. randomevent - Start random event.

- Start random event. raiseskill [skill] [amount] - Raise named skill by the value entered.

- Raise named skill by the value entered. resetcharacter - Reset your character data.

- Reset your character data. dpsdebug - Toggle dps debug print on and off.

- Toggle dps debug print on and off. save - Forces game to save current world state.

- Forces game to save current world state. players [nr] - Adjust the difficulty scale.

- Adjust the difficulty scale. removedrops - Remove items dropped in the area.

- Remove items dropped in the area. wind [angle] [intensity] - Adjust direction and intensity of the wind.

- Adjust direction and intensity of the wind. resetwind - Reset wind angle and intensity.

- Reset wind angle and intensity. hair - Remove character's hair.

- Remove character's hair. beard - Remove character's beard.

- Remove character's beard. model 0 - Switch character to masculine body.

- Switch character to masculine body. model 1 - Switch character to feminine body.

