Back in the day, one of the most exciting gaming reveals was when LucasArts announced the follow-up to the hugely successful Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. So good is that game that it is still a go-to now for many of us, and that remains true of the stellar sequel too.

Wondering how to get KotOR 2 cheats working? You've come to the right place to have your wicked way with Obsidian's Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords.

This slice of the Star Wars franchise will be back yet again, although the KotOR remake does sound quite far off, and there are still many reasons to go back and check out the second game.

As fans of The Sith Lords will remember, there is no shortage of cheats that you can use to change the KotOR 2 experience – depending on what platform you have it on, that is.

But what cheats are there in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2, and how do you use them? Here is all you need to know – and we've also got an article on the KotOR 1 cheats if you need them too!

Full list of KotOR 2 cheats for PC and Mac (Steam)

To use KotOR 2 cheats on PC, you will need to access the games main folder on your PC, and you should see a path along the lines of "x:Steam/steamapps/common/Knights of the Old Republic II"

Find a text editor like Notepad and then look for the file called "swkotor2.ini". In that document you should find a 'Game Options section' and you will want to enter 'EnableCheats=1' there. Now save that file and open up the game!

When in the game, press the "~" key (also known as the tilde key), which will bring up the command console where you can enter the codes! Check out the full list below.

Note: The brackets aren't needed here, that's just to signify where you need to put a number in. Just hit enter once you have tapped in your cheat of choice, and it should be ready once you get back into the game!

adddarkside (number) - Adds specified amount of Dark side experience

- Adds specified amount of Dark side experience addexp (number) - Adds specified amount of experience

- Adds specified amount of experience addlevel (number) - Adds specified amount of levels

- Adds specified amount of levels addlightside (number) - Adds specified amount of Light side experience

- Adds specified amount of Light side experience givecomspikes - Grants 100 computer spikes

- Grants 100 computer spikes giveitem (item ID) - Grants item tied to specified item ID

- Grants item tied to specified item ID givemed - Grants 100 med kits

- Grants 100 med kits giverepair - Grants 100 advanced repair kits

- Grants 100 advanced repair kits heal - Heals you

- Heals you infiniteuses - Provides infinite uses to limited-use items

- Provides infinite uses to limited-use items invulnerability - Makes you invulnerable

- Makes you invulnerable revealmap - Removes fog of war

- Removes fog of war setawareness (number) - Sets Awareness level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99

- Sets Awareness level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99 setcharisma (number) - Sets Charisma level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99

- Sets Charisma level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99 setcomputeruse (number) - Sets Computer Use level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99

- Sets Computer Use level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99 setconstitution (number) - Sets Construction level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99

- Sets Construction level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99 setdemolitions (number) - Sets Demolitions level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99

- Sets Demolitions level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99 setdexterity (number) - Sets Dexterity level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99

- Sets Dexterity level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99 setintelligence (number) - Sets Intelligence level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99

- Sets Intelligence level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99 setpersuade (number) - Sets Persuade level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99

- Sets Persuade level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99 setrepair (number) - Sets Repair level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99

- Sets Repair level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99 setsecurity (number) - Sets Security level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99

- Sets Security level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99 setstealth (number) - Sets Stealth level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99

- Sets Stealth level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99 setstrength (number) - Sets Strength level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99

- Sets Strength level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99 settreatinjury (number) - Sets Treat Injury level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99

- Sets Treat Injury level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99 setwisdom (number) - Sets Wisdom level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99

- Sets Wisdom level to specified number ranging from 1 to 99 turbo - Increases running speed

Full list of KotOR 2 cheats on Nintendo Switch

Before we get started on the Switch cheats, it is worth creating a new save file before you activate any of them. Cheats have been known to corrupt save files from time to time, so it's better to be safe than sorry!

But to actually enter the cheats, all you need to do is to click the left joystick three times, which will allow you to choose from the following cheats:

Add 1,000 experience - Adds 1,000 XP to all party members

- Adds 1,000 XP to all party members Add 10,000 experience - Adds 1,0000 XP to all party members

- Adds 1,0000 XP to all party members Add 5,000 experience - Adds 5,000 XP to all party members

- Adds 5,000 XP to all party members Add any feat, power or skill - Adds a feat or power to the character, or the first 4 points to a skill. No further skill points can be added through this

- Adds a feat or power to the character, or the first 4 points to a skill. No further skill points can be added through this Create Item - Brings up list of items that can be created and placed in the inventory

- Brings up list of items that can be created and placed in the inventory Decrease Alignment by 5 - Moves the character further to the dark side

- Moves the character further to the dark side Heal - Heals characters to full health

- Heals characters to full health Increase Alignment by 5 - Moves the character further to the light side

- Moves the character further to the light side Toggle Flight Camera - Unlocks camera. Can move back and forth and side to side. Cannot rotate

- Unlocks camera. Can move back and forth and side to side. Cannot rotate Toggle Hologram - Toggles the character to look like a hologram

- Toggles the character to look like a hologram Toggle Invulnerability - Turns Invulnerability on/off

- Turns Invulnerability on/off Toggle Screenshot Mode - Toggles UI on/off

- Toggles UI on/off Toggle Turbo Speed - Toggles fast run

Can you use KotOR cheats on Xbox?

While cheats are all go on PC and Switch (less so on Switch though), cheating on the Xbox console version of the game is not a thing and you won't find a way to enter any of the handy codes that other players can.

There are glitches and things you can take advantage of, such as item duplication, and there are ways to jailbreak certain things if that type of hack takes your fancy, but when it comes to outright simple cheat codes, you'll find yourself out of luck!

