It is a simple and relaxing yet addictive little puzzle game that was initially released in 2017. The aim of it is to try and unlock 720 different elements, which get as far-fetched as making volcanoes and humans, through a raft of recipes.

Although not always scientifically accurate, it is a good way to experiment with ideas in an environment where mixing lava and earth is not going to cause actual chaos.

Available on iOS, Android and even your internet browser, Little Alchemy 2 has had players hooked but also scratching their heads on how to make certain elements. Read on to find out how to make clay in Little Alchemy 2.

More like this

How to make clay in Little Alchemy 2 explained

There are multiple ways to make clay in Little Alchemy 2. Below are the various recipes you can use:

Mud and sand

Stone and liquid

Mineral and sand

Liquid and rock

Stone and mineral

Rock and mineral

Mud and stone

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Any of those combinations will grant you clay, so get creative! You may also need to learn how to make certain elements on that list.

If you opt for the mud and sand method, for example, you’ll first need to make mud (that’s water + earth OR water + soil) and sand (which is air + stone/wind + stone/air + rock/wind + rock/air + pebble/wind + pebble).

Once you have mud and sand, you can then combine them to make the clay that you seek!

This is how making stuff almost always works in Little Alchemy 2 — you have to make the constituent parts first!

For a comprehensive guide full of cheats and recipes that can be used in Little Alchemy 2, visit our page for a deeper look.

If you prefer to learn visually, you can watch a short video from GambleDude on YouTube below.

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.