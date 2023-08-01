How to make human in Little Alchemy 2 explained
It's life Jim, but as we know it because it's humans.
Sometimes we just want to take a step away from the hustle and bustle of fast-paced games like Counter-Strike and Apex Legends and make some potions, which is exactly what Little Alchemy 2 offers – but even that isn’t without its challenges.
Released back in 2017 as a sequel to Little Alchemy, the seemingly simple game grabbed our attention and we’ve been addicted ever since; trying to find every combination to fill up our Encyclopedia with varying degrees of success. Sometimes it really has been just throwing things together and seeing what sticks.
If you are really stuck, be sure to check out our full list of combinations, recipes and elements for Little Alchemy 2 to finally crack those last few items. With that said, we’re here for the homosapiens, so read on to find out how to make humans in Little Alchemy 2!
How to make human in Little Alchemy 2
To make a human in Little Alchemy 2 you need to combine Clay and Life.
To make humans in the most efficient and resource-friendly way, there are quite a few steps we have to take.
Firstly, we need to make clay - which is done by combining the following:
- Air + Air – Pressure
- Earth + Pressure – Stone
- Water + Earth – Mud
- Mud + Stone – Clay
Next, we need to make life:
- Water + Water – Puddle
- Water + Puddle – Pond
- Water + Pond – Lake
- Water + Lake – Sea
- Fire + Earth – Lava
- Lava + Sea – Primordial Soup
- Earth + Lava – Volcano
- Volcano + Primordial Soup – Life
Finally, you can add those together:
- Clay + Life – Human
And there we have it, humans! These humans can be specialised further, such as by combining Human and Bread to get a baker or even Human and Blood to make a vampire.
There are so many recipes in Little Alchemy 2, and you can check them out in our complete list of combinations.
