How to make human in Little Alchemy 2

To make a human in Little Alchemy 2 you need to combine Clay and Life.

To make humans in the most efficient and resource-friendly way, there are quite a few steps we have to take.

Firstly, we need to make clay - which is done by combining the following:

Air + Air – Pressure

– Pressure Earth + Pressure – Stone

– Stone Water + Earth – Mud

– Mud Mud + Stone – Clay

Next, we need to make life:

Water + Water – Puddle

– Puddle Water + Puddle – Pond

– Pond Water + Pond – Lake

– Lake Water + Lake – Sea

– Sea Fire + Earth – Lava

– Lava Lava + Sea – Primordial Soup

– Primordial Soup Earth + Lava – Volcano

– Volcano Volcano + Primordial Soup – Life

Finally, you can add those together:

Clay + Life – Human

And there we have it, humans! These humans can be specialised further, such as by combining Human and Bread to get a baker or even Human and Blood to make a vampire.

There are so many recipes in Little Alchemy 2, and you can check them out in our complete list of combinations.

