That being said, there are even more games from back in the day that we can't help but find ourselves drawn back to, and LEGO Star Wars 3 Clone Wars ticks that box - and there are many cheats to use while you play it.

There is barely enough time to keep up with all the games that are being released now, even when it comes to AAA titles there are so many out there that wind up on our 'we'll get to it later' pile.

So, without further ado, here are all the cheat codes to use in LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars - and yes, Jar Jar Binks is in there.

Important note: this article is about 2011's LEGO Star Wars: The Clone Wars. See our separate guide to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats if you're playing the most recent game in this series.

How to use cheats in LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars 3: The Clone Wars

It's very easy to work out but just in case, here's how to input cheat codes in LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars.

First up, load up a solo or co-op game, and then pause the game and head to extras. Once there, you'll see the cheat code option and off you go!

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars cheat codes

The following are the complete list of cheat codes you can use in the game.

6mz5ch - Unlocks the Stud Magnet, which will automatically pick up nearby studs.

- Unlocks the Stud Magnet, which will automatically pick up nearby studs. 2d7jns - Causes hearts to regenerate.

- Causes hearts to regenerate. gchp7s - Allows for faster building.

- Allows for faster building. 3f5l56 - Gives characters the ability to Perfect Deflect.

- Gives characters the ability to Perfect Deflect. c4es4r - Gives characters the ability to Dual Wield weapons.

- Gives characters the ability to Dual Wield weapons. x1v4n2 - Activates the Dark Side, giving all characters Red Lightsabers and letting them use Sith Force.

- Activates the Dark Side, giving all characters Red Lightsabers and letting them use Sith Force. bs828k - Activates the Super Saber Cut ability.

- Activates the Super Saber Cut ability. j46p7a - Unlocks Invincibility Mode, making players immune to damage.

- Unlocks Invincibility Mode, making players immune to damage. csd5na - Gives access to the Minikit Detector.

- Gives access to the Minikit Detector. qd2c31 - Gives Character Studs.

- Gives Character Studs. neo2hi - Gives 999,999,999 studs.

- Gives 999,999,999 studs. n3r01a - Gives access to the Red Brick Detector.

- Gives access to the Red Brick Detector. 4gt3vq - Activates Glow-in-the-Dark Mode.

- Activates Glow-in-the-Dark Mode. b1d3w3 - Unlock Super Speeders.

- Unlock Super Speeders. yzphuv - Gives 2X Score Modifier.

- Gives 2X Score Modifier. 43t5e5 - Gives 4X Score Modifier.

- Gives 4X Score Modifier. sebhgr - Gives 6X Score Modifier.

- Gives 6X Score Modifier. byfsaq - Gives 8X Score Modifier.

- Gives 8X Score Modifier. n1ckr1 - Gives 10X Score Modifier.

- Gives 10X Score Modifier. c9prkp - Unlocks the AAT.

- Unlocks the AAT. rctflv - Unlocks Anakin's Jedi Starfighter.

- Unlocks Anakin's Jedi Starfighter. zy3ae2 - Unlocks the Arc-170 Starfighter with Rapid Fire.

- Unlocks the Arc-170 Starfighter with Rapid Fire. aa29h - Unlocks the AT-AP Walker.

- Unlocks the AT-AP Walker. z7h46t - Unlocks AT-RT.

- Unlocks AT-RT. vbezez - Unlocks the AT-TE.

- Unlocks the AT-TE. ymwv33 - Unlocks the BARC Speeder.

- Unlocks the BARC Speeder. 9muts2 - Unlocks the Destroyer Droid.

- Unlocks the Destroyer Droid. nacmgg - Unlocks the Dwarf Spider Droid.

- Unlocks the Dwarf Spider Droid. pj23ur - Unlocks the Geonosian Solar Sailor.

- Unlocks the Geonosian Solar Sailor. edenec - Unlocks the Geonosian Starfighter.

- Unlocks the Geonosian Starfighter. 77qejl - Unlocks the H-Type Nubian Yacht.

- Unlocks the H-Type Nubian Yacht. t7xf9z - Unlocks the Hailfire Droid.

- Unlocks the Hailfire Droid. npgg24 - Unlocks the Hyena Bomber.

- Unlocks the Hyena Bomber. hrx2uk - Unlocks the Jedi Shuttle.

- Unlocks the Jedi Shuttle. h68d3k - Unlocks Kit Fisto's Jedi Starfighter.

- Unlocks Kit Fisto's Jedi Starfighter. hj5hhd - Unlocks the MagnaGuard Starfighter.

- Unlocks the MagnaGuard Starfighter. bet7cu - Unlocks the Medical Frigate with torpedos.

- Unlocks the Medical Frigate with torpedos. s6grnz - Unlocks the MSE-6.

- Unlocks the MSE-6. 6lt4ql - Unlocks the Neimoidian Shuttle.

- Unlocks the Neimoidian Shuttle. 25fmvt - Unlocks Obi-Wan's Jedi Starfighter.

- Unlocks Obi-Wan's Jedi Starfighter. 7nec36 - Unlocks the OG-9 Homing Spider Droid.

- Unlocks the OG-9 Homing Spider Droid. z567hr - Unlocks the Pirate Saucer with missiles.

- Unlocks the Pirate Saucer with missiles. 3nqgyl - Unlocks the Pirate Speeder Tank.

- Unlocks the Pirate Speeder Tank. l4lcdv - Unlocks Plo Koon's Jedi Starfighter.

- Unlocks Plo Koon's Jedi Starfighter. u2t4sp - Unlocks the Probe Droid.

- Unlocks the Probe Droid. bqcxwr - Unlocks the Republic Attack Shuttle.

- Unlocks the Republic Attack Shuttle. j3mfjz - Unlocks the Republic Cruiser with missiles and torpedoes.

- Unlocks the Republic Cruiser with missiles and torpedoes. j2jndd - Unlocks the Republic Dropship with rapid fire.

- Unlocks the Republic Dropship with rapid fire. c7m3du - Unlocks the Republic Gunship.

- Unlocks the Republic Gunship. p8z9m5 - Unlocks the RX-200 Tank.

- Unlocks the RX-200 Tank. kddqvd - Unlocks the Slave I.

- Unlocks the Slave I. 7rl23g - Unlocks the Soulless One with rapid fire.

- Unlocks the Soulless One with rapid fire. 59uu88 - Unlocks the STAP.

- Unlocks the STAP. 3re9xv - Unlocks the Starhawk Speeder Bike.

- Unlocks the Starhawk Speeder Bike. xpy46k - Unlocks the Stealth Ship with missiles and torpedoes.

- Unlocks the Stealth Ship with missiles and torpedoes. rylvnw - Unlocks the Super Tank.

- Unlocks the Super Tank. mhg3xb - Unlocks The Halo with rapid fire.

- Unlocks The Halo with rapid fire. t4k5l4 - Unlocks The Twilight.

- Unlocks The Twilight. jsbljs - Unlocks the Trident Assault Craft with missiles and torpedoes.

- Unlocks the Trident Assault Craft with missiles and torpedoes. aka9bb - Unlocks the v-19 Torrent Starfighter.

- Unlocks the v-19 Torrent Starfighter. 7w7k7s - Unlocks the Vulture Droid.

- Unlocks the Vulture Droid. lq2svt - Unlocks the Xanadu Blood with rapid fire.

- Unlocks the Xanadu Blood with rapid fire. xtl6y3 - Unlocks the Y-Wing Starfighter.

And if you are looking for cheats that will unlock certain characters then look no further than right here!

2vg95b - Unlocks Aayla Secura.

- Unlocks Aayla Secura. g2bfen - Unlocks Adi Gallia.

- Unlocks Adi Gallia. 272y9q - Unlocks Admiral Ackbar (Classic).

- Unlocks Admiral Ackbar (Classic). ng6pyx - Unlocks Admiral Yularen.

- Unlocks Admiral Yularen. 2vj9th - Unlocks Ashoka.

- Unlocks Ashoka. f9vuyj - Unlocks Anakin Skywalker.

- Unlocks Anakin Skywalker. 9aa4dw - Unlocks Anakin Skywalker (Geonosian Arena).

- Unlocks Anakin Skywalker (Geonosian Arena). yg9dd7 - Unlocks Asajj Ventress.

- Unlocks Asajj Ventress. m2v1jv - Unlocks Aurra Sing.

- Unlocks Aurra Sing. gehx6c - Unlocks Bail Organa.

- Unlocks Bail Organa. btvtz5 - Unlocks Barriss Offee.

- Unlocks Barriss Offee. 5y7ma4 - Unlocks Battle Droid.

- Unlocks Battle Droid. lsu4lj - Unlocks Battle Droid Commander.

- Unlocks Battle Droid Commander. 9u4tf3 - Unlocks Bib Fortuna.

- Unlocks Bib Fortuna. ty2byj - Unlocks Bobba Fett (Classic).

- Unlocks Bobba Fett (Classic). q5q39p - Unlocks Boil.

- Unlocks Boil. 2klw5r - Unlocks Bossk.

- Unlocks Bossk. 574226 - Unlocks C-3PO.

- Unlocks C-3PO. nhme85 - Unlocks Cad Bane.

- Unlocks Cad Bane. d8sngj - Unlocks Captain Antilles (Classic).

- Unlocks Captain Antilles (Classic). mw3qyh - Unlocks Captain Rex.

- Unlocks Captain Rex. gd6fx3 - Unlocks Captain Typho.

- Unlocks Captain Typho. 5c62yq - Unlocks Chancellor Palpatine.

- Unlocks Chancellor Palpatine. 66uu3t - Unlocks Chewbacca (Classic).

- Unlocks Chewbacca (Classic). hq7bvd - Unlocks Clone Pilot.

- Unlocks Clone Pilot. 7gfncq - Unlocks Clone Shadow Trooper (Classic).

- Unlocks Clone Shadow Trooper (Classic). np5gtt - Unlocks Clone Trooper.

- Unlocks Clone Trooper. 7cb6ns - Unlocks Commander Bly.

- Unlocks Commander Bly. smn259 - Unlocks Commander Cody.

- Unlocks Commander Cody. u25hfc - Unlocks Commander Fil.

- Unlocks Commander Fil. jrpr2a - Unlocks Commander Ponds.

- Unlocks Commander Ponds. qegu64 - Unlocks Commando Droid.

- Unlocks Commando Droid. 5xzqsv - Unlocks Commando Stone.

- Unlocks Commando Stone. ewr7wm - Unlocks Count Dooku.

- Unlocks Count Dooku. qh68ak - Unlocks Darth Maul (Classic).

- Unlocks Darth Maul (Classic). qxy5xn - Unlocks Darth Sidius (Classic).

- Unlocks Darth Sidius (Classic). fm4jb7 - Unlocks Darth Vader (Classic).

- Unlocks Darth Vader (Classic). nmjfbl - Unlocks Darth Vader Battle Damaged (Classic).

- Unlocks Darth Vader Battle Damaged (Classic). mb9emw - Unlocks Dr. Nuvo Vindi.

- Unlocks Dr. Nuvo Vindi. jb9e5s - Unlocks Echo.

- Unlocks Echo. wufdya - Unlocks Eeth Koth.

- Unlocks Eeth Koth. wsfzzq - Unlocks Gammorean Guard.

- Unlocks Gammorean Guard. 7fnu4t - Unlocks General Grievous.

- Unlocks General Grievous. gafzud - Unlocks Geonosian Guard.

- Unlocks Geonosian Guard. 2c8nhp - Unlocks Gold Super Battle Droid.

- Unlocks Gold Super Battle Droid. c686pk - Unlocks Gonk Droid.

- Unlocks Gonk Droid. nh2405 - Unlocks Grand Moff Tarkin.

- Unlocks Grand Moff Tarkin. fuw4c2 - Unlocks Greedo (Classic).

- Unlocks Greedo (Classic). kfdbxf - Unlocks Han Solo (Classic).

- Unlocks Han Solo (Classic). g65kjj - Unlocks Heavy Super Battle Droid.

- Unlocks Heavy Super Battle Droid. wxutwy - Unlocks Heavy Weapons Clone Trooper.

- Unlocks Heavy Weapons Clone Trooper. 4axty4 - Unlocks HELIOS 3D.

- Unlocks HELIOS 3D. eub8ug - Unlocks Hevy.

- Unlocks Hevy. 5a7xyx - Unlocks Hondo Hohnaka.

- Unlocks Hondo Hohnaka. eabpcp - Unlocks IG-86.

- Unlocks IG-86. 5w6fgd - Unlocks Imperial Guard (Classic).

- Unlocks Imperial Guard (Classic). 5kzq4d - Unlocks Jango Fett.

- Unlocks Jango Fett. mespts - Unlocks Jar Jar Binks.

- Unlocks Jar Jar Binks. ayrec9 - Unlocks Jek.

- Unlocks Jek. hgbctq - Unlocks Ki-Adi-Mundi.

- Unlocks Ki-Adi-Mundi. pywj6n - Unlocks Kit Fisto.

- Unlocks Kit Fisto. eraewe - Unlocks Lando Calrissian (Classic).

- Unlocks Lando Calrissian (Classic). sm3y9b - Unlocks LEP Servent Droid.

- Unlocks LEP Servent Droid. 3neuxc - Unlocks Lieutenant Thire.

- Unlocks Lieutenant Thire. tkcyuz - Unlocks Lork Durd.

- Unlocks Lork Durd. pg37hf - Unlocks Luke Skywalker (Classic).

- Unlocks Luke Skywalker (Classic). mkuyq8 - Unlocks Luminara Uunduli.

- Unlocks Luminara Uunduli. r35y7n - Unlocks Lurman Villager.

- Unlocks Lurman Villager. v4wmjn - Unlocks Luxury Droid.

- Unlocks Luxury Droid. 8nvrwj - Unlocks Mace Windu.

- Unlocks Mace Windu. 2kef2d - Unlocks MagnaGuard.

- Unlocks MagnaGuard. zkxg43 - Unlocks Nahdar Vebb.

- Unlocks Nahdar Vebb. bjb94j - Unlocks Neimoidian.

- Unlocks Neimoidian. qfyxmc - Unlocks Nute Gunray.

- Unlocks Nute Gunray. j9hnf9 - Unlocks Obi-Wan Kenobi.

- Unlocks Obi-Wan Kenobi. ffbu5m - Unlocks Obi-Wan Kenobi (Classic).

- Unlocks Obi-Wan Kenobi (Classic). 5u9fjk - Unlocks Obi-Wan Kenobi (Geonosian Arena).

- Unlocks Obi-Wan Kenobi (Geonosian Arena). db7zqn - Unlocks Onaconda Farr.

- Unlocks Onaconda Farr. sz824q - Unlocks Padme Amidala (Geonosian Arena).

- Unlocks Padme Amidala (Geonosian Arena). 8x87u6 - Unlocks Padme Amidala.

- Unlocks Padme Amidala. bh2ehu - Unlocks Pirate Ruffian.

- Unlocks Pirate Ruffian. bud4vu - Unlocks Plo Koon.

- Unlocks Plo Koon. 4592wm - Unlocks Poggle The Lesser.

- Unlocks Poggle The Lesser. 2d3d3l - Unlocks Princess Leia (Classic).

- Unlocks Princess Leia (Classic). zqrn85 - Unlocks Queen Neeyutnee.

- Unlocks Queen Neeyutnee. lkhd3b - Unlocks Qui-Gon Jinn (Classic).

- Unlocks Qui-Gon Jinn (Classic). rz5huv - Unlocks R2-D2.

- Unlocks R2-D2. z87pau - Unlocks R3-S6.

- Unlocks R3-S6. 5mxsya - Unlocks R4-P17.

- Unlocks R4-P17. 7pmc3c - Unlocks R6-H5.

- Unlocks R6-H5. pzmqnk - Unlocks Rebel Commando (Classic).

- Unlocks Rebel Commando (Classic). 2klw5r - Unlocks Robonino.

- Unlocks Robonino. 4ptp53 - Unlocks Rys.

- Unlocks Rys. mell07 - Unlocks Savage Opress.

- Unlocks Savage Opress. epbplk - Unlocks Senate Commando.

- Unlocks Senate Commando. s4y7vw - Unlocks Senate Commando (Republic).

- Unlocks Senate Commando (Republic). ea4e9s - Unlocks Senator Kharrus.

- Unlocks Senator Kharrus. 9q7yct - Unlocks Senator Philo.

- Unlocks Senator Philo. g4n7c2 - Unlocks Shahan Alama.

- Unlocks Shahan Alama. 5c62yq - Unlocks Sionver Boll.

- Unlocks Sionver Boll. hpe7pz - Unlocks Stormtrooper (Classic).

- Unlocks Stormtrooper (Classic). mjkdv5 - Unlocks Super Battle Droid.

- Unlocks Super Battle Droid. fyvshd - Unlocks Tee Watt Kaa.

- Unlocks Tee Watt Kaa. hebhw5 - Unlocks Turk Flaso.

- Unlocks Turk Flaso. gc2xsa - Unlocks Tuscan Raider (Classic).

- Unlocks Tuscan Raider (Classic). pe7fgd - Unlocks TX-20.

- Unlocks TX-20. qgenfd - Unlocks Undead Geonosian.

- Unlocks Undead Geonosian. egqq4v - Unlocks Vader's Apprentice (Classic).

- Unlocks Vader's Apprentice (Classic). vruvsz - Unlocks Wag Too.

- Unlocks Wag Too. zp8xvh - Unlocks Wat Tambor.

- Unlocks Wat Tambor. bnje79 - Unlocks Waxer.

- Unlocks Waxer. drglws - Unlocks. Wedge Antilles (Classic).

- Unlocks. Wedge Antilles (Classic). 4vvyqv - Unlocks Whorm Loathsom.

- Unlocks Whorm Loathsom. mp9dre - Unlocks Workout Clone Trooper.

- Unlocks Workout Clone Trooper. csqtmb - Unlocks Yoda.

Get more from games with cheat codes: GTA 3 cheats | GTA San Andreas cheats | GTA Vice City cheats | GTA 5 cheats | Little Alchemy cheats | Pokémon Emerald cheats | Age of Empires 3 cheats | RDR2 cheats | The Sims 4 cheats | LEGO DC Super Villains cheats | LEGO Star Wars codes | Roblox promo codes | Age of Mythology cheats | KotOR cheats | Shindo Life codes | Cookie Clicker cheats | Sims 3 cheats | Sonic Origins cheats | Sonic Origins Blue Spheres codes | Subway Surfers codes | LEGO Marvel Superheroes cheats | LEGO Harry Potter cheats | Pokémon Fire Red cheats | NecroMerger cheats | Valheim cheats | Douchebag Workout 2 cheats | Roblox music codes

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.