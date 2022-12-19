And one thing that has remained consistent with games is the need and ability to be a dirty cheat, and there are plenty of cheats to choose from in this game when it comes to choosing a new character to appear as.

There are more games being released now than ever, but sometimes we need a bit of nostalgia and the original Star Wars Lego trilogy game is certainly one that ticks that box.

So, without further ado, here are all the cheat codes to use in LEGO Star Wars the original trilogy - including poor old Ben Kenobi's ghost.

Important note: this article is about 2006's LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy, which was also included in 2007's The Complete Saga. See our separate guide to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats if you're playing the 2022 redo.

How to use cheats in LEGO Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy

Really simply! Just head to the Mos Eisley cantina and make sure you are in free play mode. Speak to the barman and select the question mark symbol. This will bring you to the 'Enter Codes' screen, and we've got all of those for you below. Read on for the important cheat codes!

Full list of LEGO Star Wars original trilogy cheat codes

The following are the complete list of cheats codes you can use in the game to get new characters:

Beach Trooper - UCK868

- UCK868 Ben Kenobi's ghost - BEN917

- BEN917 Bespin Guard - VHY832

- VHY832 Bib Fortuna - WTY721

- WTY721 Boba Fett - HLP221

- HLP221 Death Star Trooper - BNC332

- BNC332 Ewok - TTT289

- TTT289 Gamorean Guard - YZF999

- YZF999 Gonk Droid - NFX582

- NFX582 Grand Moff Tarkin - SMG219

- SMG219 Greedo - NAH118

- NAH118 Han Solo with hood - YWM840

- YWM840 IG-88 - NXL973

- NXL973 Imperial Guard - MMM111

- MMM111 Imperial Officer - BBV889

- BBV889 Imperial Shuttle Pilot - VAP664

- VAP664 Imperial Spy - CVT125

- CVT125 Jawa - JAW499

- JAW499 Lobot - UUB319

- UUB319 Palace Guard - SGE549

- SGE549 Rebel Pilot - CYG336

- CYG336 Rebel Trooper from Hoth - EKU849

- EKU849 Santa outfit added to Character Customiser - CL4U5H

- CL4U5H Skiff Guard - GBU888

- GBU888 Sandtrooper - YDV451

- YDV451 Snowtrooper - NYU989

- NYU989 Stromtrooper - PTR345

- PTR345 The Emperor - HHY382

- HHY382 TIE Fighter - HDY739

- HDY739 TIE Fighter Pilot - NNZ316

- NNZ316 TIE Interceptor - QYA828

- QYA828 Tusken Raider - PEJ821

- PEJ821 Ugnaught - UGN694

- UGN694 White beard added to Character Customiser - TYH319

If you're wanting to earn invincibility in the game, head to level 'Episode IV: Chapter 5 - Death Star Escape' and make sure you are in free-play mode. C-3PO can unlock the first door, and any Jedi/Sith can open the fridge in the next room. This will give you a Super Red Power Block, which will allow you to purchase the gift of invincibility from the Mos Eisley Cantina.

