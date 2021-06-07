Get ready to learn more about Xbox and Bethesda’s future plans, with the newly-joined companies slotting into the E3 2021 schedule with a hotly anticipated presentation.

While we still had gaming studios doing online presentations for many of the games they had in store for us in 2020, E3 was off the table last year due to the pandemic, but this year it is back – but as expected, it will be an online-only event

While PlayStation is taking the year off, Xbox is back and they are bringing their recent acquisition, Bethesda, with them. But where can you watch what they have to show us, and when is their presentation? Here is all you need to know.

How to watch the Xbox/Bethesda showcase at E3 2021 online

This year’s E3 conference is free to watch at home, so you may well be wondering how to tune in and watch what Xbox and Bethesda have in store.

It should be an exciting presentation with Xbox and Bethesda teaming up, and there are some games that are almost certain to be included – say hi to new gameplay from Halo Infinite and Starfield, for example. But there should also be new titles announced and surprises on the way.

To make sure you do not miss the presentation, head over to the official Xbox YouTube channel and subscribe and be ready to press play just before 6pm UK time on June 13th – just remember to bring snacks!

You can also sign up for E3 which will, we assume, make it easier to keep track of what is happening when, as well as giving you a place to watch everything. So just follow the link, complete the form, and you will be all set for the E3 fun.

There are a lot of IP’s held by Xbox and Bethesda so the possibilities are endless for what could be announced. Could we get a Gears 6 reveal? Fallout 5? Quantum Break 2?

That last one might be just be wanted by us, but either way, get ready for all that is coming up over the next 12 months and beyond on Xbox to be announced.

