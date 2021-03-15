Upcoming Xbox games: What’s coming soon on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

It was the time that gamers lived for late last year as we got a brand new generation of gaming with the release of both the Xbox Series X and the PS5 – if you were able to get hold of either of course as demand far exceeds supply.

But those who were able to buy one have been enjoying the incredibly powerful Xbox Series X for some time now and the improved graphics and loading times, amongst many things that it has at its disposal.

And now the console is out, it is all about the games that we will be able to play on it and there is a lot in the pipeline – even if many of the big hitters are still awaiting a release date.

Here are all the games with confirmed dates for release on the Xbox Series X so far.

Upcoming Xbox exclusive games

While the situation looks set to change in the near future with all the studios that Microsoft have purchased, including Bethesda, at the moment exclusive titles are thin on the ground and the ones that we know are coming do not have set release dates at the time of writing. Here they are listed below and when we get a release date we will update it so you know when the next one is coming.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Arriving 25th March 2021)

Adios (TBC 2021)

The Artful Escape (TBC 2021)

The Ascent (TBC 2021)

The Big Con (TBC 2021)

Crossfire X (TBC 2021)

Dead Static Drive (TBC 2021)

Echo Generation (TBC 2021)

ExoMecha (TBC 2021)

Exo One (TBC 2021)

The Gunk (TBC 2021)

Halo Infinite – (TBC, expected late 2021)

The Last Stop (TBC 2021)

Lake (TBC 2021)

Little Witch in the Woods (TBC 2021)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (TBC, expected Summer 2021)

Psychonauts 2 (TBC 2021)

RPG Time (TBC 2021)

Sable (TBC 2021)

Scorn (TBC 2021)

She Dreams Elsewhere (TBC 2021)

Shredders (TBC 2021)

Song of Iron (TBC 2021)

Tunic (TBC 2021)

Twelve Minutes (TBC 2021)

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy (TBC 2021)

Warhammer 40K: Darktide (TBC 2021)

Way to the Woods (TBC 2021)

The Wild at Heart (TBC 2021)

Non-exclusive upcoming Xbox games

While we may not have much information on the exact dates that we can play the Xbox exclusives coming in 2021, we do know the dates for many games that will be released on multiple platforms. As with the above list, there will be changes to the below and new additions added as the year goes on – including the big hitters coming later in the year as part of the 2021 gaming season.

Marvel’s Avengers Series X upgrade (available 18th March 2021)

Can’t Drive This (available 19th March 2021)

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (available 23rd March 2021)

Paradise Lost (available 24th March 2021)

Black Legend (available 25th March 2021)

DARQ: Complete Edition (available 25th March 2021)

Balan Wonderworld(available 26th March 2021)

It Takes Two (available 26th March 2021)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (available 26th March 2021)

Narita Boy (available 30th March 2021)

Outriders (available 1st April 2021)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (available 6th April 2021)

MLB The Show 21 (available 20th April 2021)

MotoGP 21 (available 22nd April 2021)

Judgment (available 23rd April 2021)

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (available 23rd April 2021)

R-Type Final 2 (available 29th April 2021)

Resident Evil Village (available 7th May 2021)

Hood: Outlaws & Legends (available 10th May 2021)

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (available 14th May 2021)

Subnautica: Below Zero (available 14th May 2021)

Knockout City (available 21st May 2021)

Biomutant (available 25th May 2021)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (available 4th June 2021)

Chivalry 2 (available 8th June 2021)

Back 4 Blood (available 22nd June 2021)

Samurai Warriors 5 (available 27th July 2021)

King’s Bounty II (available 24th August 2021)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (available 30th September 2021)

