Back 4 Blood release date – trailer, pre-order and latest news

The Back 4 Blood release date is a cause for excitement among many gamers, because this new co-op horror experience fills a real gap in the market.

“Give us Left 4 Dead 3” is something we have been yelling for years now – the last game in the series, Left 4 Dead 2, was just as strong as the first, and it released all the way back in 2009.

While Left 4 Dead 3 almost certainly never going to happen, we do have the next big thing in Back 4 Blood, a game that has been described as the “spiritual successor” to Left 4 Dead and is made by Turtle Rock Studios who were behind the original game.

So excitement is high for this one then, even more so after the recent delay, but we now know the new date that is coming and more and more information is coming out about it. Here is all we know about the fun zombie-filled Back 4 Blood so far.

When is the Back 4 Blood release date?

We’re trying not to think too much about the fact we were supposed to be playing the game in the summer, with Back 4 Blood originally set to be released on 22nd June. A pesky delay came along though and it was pushed back, but we do now know that it will be with us on 12th October, 2021.

What platforms can I get Back 4 Blood on?

Back 4 Blood is set to be released on PC and Xbox – with an Xbox Series X release confirmed – as well as PS4 and PS5. Sorry, Nintendo Switch gamers! Hopefully, it will be ported across to it at some point down the line.

Back 4 Blood gameplay

Get ready for all the Left 4 Dead feels with this as, as expected and hoped, there are lots of similarities between the two.

Four-player cooperative games are the way to play on this one, with four different characters you and your friends can choose to play as – each having their own skills and personality. We also get an eight-player PVP mode and the game is made to be one that is endlessly replayable. Consider us sold already.

Something that was not in Left 4 Dead though is cards and they will play a big part in Back 4 Blood. Whenever you start a level, you will add cards to your deck and what ones you will pick will influence the game in different ways. For example, you can have a card that will give you a health boost or give you extra stamina.

Cards will also be used against you and the AI Director will be able to dish out Corruption cards that do things like adding extra zombies to an attack or creating fog to hinder your vision.

Can I pre-order Back 4 Blood?

You certainly can! GAME and Amazon are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day.

Is there a trailer for Back 4 Blood?

There sure is and here it is below. Get ready for a new one, and a lot of gameplay, to be shown off at E3 2021 where WB Games have a whole showcase planned for the game.

