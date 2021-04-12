Best horror games on Xbox Game Pass to play right now

Horror games feel like they are getting scarier as time goes on, and there is a huge mix of titles out there for gamers looking to get some chills and scares alongside their playing time.

And if you are a member of Xbox Games Pass, then you already have a large batch of games to explore that tick those boxes perfectly – with a staggering amount of other games from different genres also available to download and play right now.

So sit back and take a look at our list of some of the best horror games that you can play with Xbox Games Pass – just make sure you have a light switch within reach before you start playing.

Alan Wake

Alan Wake remains a favourite among the gaming community and it still holds up remarkably well for a game that first came out in the Xbox 360 days back in 2010. The story is a complex one, Alan’s wife vanishes and while he is trying to find her, he sees that events from his book are coming to life – only he has no memory of writing them.

The game is broken down into episodes and does play out like a TV series – just one that is frequently terrifying and always has us on the edge of our seats. If you’ve never played Alan Wake before then now is a good time to see what you have been missing.

Alien Isolation

After Aliens: Colonial Marines came out and disappointed almost every gamer on the planet who had been looking forward to playing it, many thought we would never see a genuinely great game from the hit franchise – that one didn’t even do justice to AvP Requiem let alone the original Alien movie.

Thank goodness for Alien Isolation then, a game that harkens back to the catastrophic feel of the 1979 film and sees you working your way around a deserted space station while an alien hunts you down. Stealth and staying quiet is key in this game and while the scares do calm down after a while, it remains a tense and nerve-wracking game to play.

Blair Witch

There are jump scares aplenty in Blair Witch, the game that takes its name from the hit 1999 movie – that itself has two sequels, one of which is great (the latest) and the other is not worth talking about. Thankfully, the game is worth talking about and while the jump scares do become predictable and less effective as it goes on, it does nothing to take away from how chilling this is.

A large part of its appeal comes from the atmosphere. You really do feel as though you are there and part of the experience and with that comes a horrible sense of unease that never really goes away. This is definitely one that you want to give some serious thought to before playing in the dark.

Dead Space

We will always remember our first time playing the original Dead Space and assuming that the game would ease us in gently before the terrifying carnage began to unfold. We were wrong. The frights start with a heart-pounding chase sequence almost immediately after you gain control of Isaac and it rarely lets up from that point onwards.

This a genuinely chilling game with numerous moments that shocked us and the same can be said for all three games in the franchise. And they are all available now as part of Games Pass thanks to the recent addition of all the EA Play titles to the catalogue.

Doom Eternal

If you love horror but you prefer it with a huge dose of gore and carnage then the Doom franchise will likely be right up your street – with the latest game, Doom Eternal, proving to be a hit with gamers and a game that we keep finding ourselves drawn back to.

In this one, you are on a mission to “end Hell’s consumption of Earth and foil the alien Maykr’s plans to exterminate humanity”. So the stakes and the scares are high, and the gore and ultra-violence are even higher. There are several Doom games on Games Pass now that range from this one to Doom 64!

The Evil Within

If survival horror is your thing then you will definitely want to spend some time with The Evil Within, a game that follows the adventures of Sebastian Castellanos – someone who gets caught up in a distorted world that is filled with horrific creatures who do not wish good things upon the player.

The horror elements of the game were highly praised when the game was released and it is every bit as scary as you would have been led to believe. Get through the first and you’ll get to do it all over again with the sequel too – although that is not on Games Pass at the time of writing.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

There is a new game coming out in this franchise, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, later in the year, but several of the older games in the series are ready for you to play on Games Pass right now and if that teddy picture looks terrifying to you, then brace yourself before you start playing.

Animatronic characters come to life in the games and they do not look to hang out for tea parties and instead, you will find yourself up against them in a bid for survival – and get ready for some of the scariest jump scares you will come across. Five Night at Freddy’s is as scary as it is fun and it is little wonder it has become a franchise with a massive cult following.

The Medium

In The Medium, a third-person psychological horror game you play as Marianne, a medium (hence the title) who has the ability to travel into the spirit realm – which sounds like the kind of place we would try and avoid if it were us.

Luckily, Marianne is equipped with many abilities that put her in good stead to at least have a chance of getting out alive – but whether you are brave enough to go on the journey with her is entirely up to you… you will be rewarded with a great game though!

Prey

Prey, released in 2017, takes place in an alternate timeline where humans have made their way into space and gone a lot further than we have in the real world. But the game does make a case for us sticking to Earth’s soil as humanity is up against the Typhon – a race of aliens with great powers that include shapeshifting into inanimate objects – which means we need to be wary of almost everything in the game.

While Prey is not quite as scary as some of the other games on the list, and it would be a great game to play if you wanted to nervously enter the horror gaming world for the first time, it remains a tense experience throughout and it fully deserves all the praise it got upon release.

Resident Evil 7

The Resident Evil franchise is one that needs no introduction and it remains one of the biggest, and the best, gaming horror franchises out there – and what better time to play some of the earlier games in the series than now with Resident Evil Village right around the corner.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is a return to the horror focused games after a bit of a detour into the action-adventure territory – it is also the first to switch the players perspective to FPS. You play as Ethan Winters, a man searching for his wife on a derelict plantation occupied by an infected family and, well let’s just say things do not go brilliantly well for Ethan…

Telltale’s The Walking Dead

This is a very different game from the others on the list as Telltale made games that were more a click and point type adventure than a game where you spend a lot of time in the action. Its key selling point is the story and it is one that will draw you in and have you feeling way more invested in the characters than you were expecting.

Lee and Clem are two great leads and they are backed up by a whole host of characters – some you can trust, and some you should be wary of. And all this is going on in the midst of the zombie apocalypse and many people you will grow to love will not make it out alive.

All 3 of the Telltale Walking Dead games are on Games Pass alongside a Michonne centric story that makes place during the time jump that occurred in the comics. They are all worth playing.

