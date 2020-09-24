Hogwarts Legacy release date: trailer, story and news

One of the first games we got to see when Sony unveiled a ton of new details about the PlayStation 5 was Hogwarts Legacy, a game that has got all Harry Potter fans, us included, instantly excited about what the game has to offer.

Set way before any of the characters we know were on the school register, the open-world RPG will allow us to explore many locations that we are familiar with – in a time far earlier than we have seen them before.

But what is Hogwarts Legacy, and what is it about? Here is all we know so far.

When is the Hogwarts Legacy release date?

All we know so far is that Hogwarts Legacy was due for release in 2021 but the game has since been delayed and will now arrive at some point in 2022. Given the year delay, we hope this means that it will be coming along early that year as the wait felt long enough as it was.

What platforms can I get Hogwarts Legacy on?

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on next-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC release also confirmed.

What is the Hogwarts Legacy story?

As per the official synopsis: Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards and decide the fate of the wizarding world.

So it’s Hogwarts, but set a long time before anyone had ever heard the name, Harry Potter. Also, while this is inspired by the stories we have all been reading for many years now, JK Rowling herself is not involved in the game and it is not a new story from her.

Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

Again, as we are still some way out from playing the game ourselves, and we still have a while to wait before we find out all the gameplay details, the official Hogwarts Legacy website sums up what we know so far best.

“Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic, putting players at the centre of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will grow their character’s abilities as they master powerful spells, hone combat skills and select companions to help them face off against deadly enemies. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for.”

We do know that the choice of what house you are in is yours – so maybe the sorting hat doesn’t exist yet? Also, the action will not just be set in the castle itself with the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village being just two of the other places you will visit as you play.

Can I pre-order Hogwarts Legacy?

You certainly can, for both generations of consoles. GAME and Smyths are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day, whenever that may be!

Is there a trailer for Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes! Revealed at the PlayStation 5 showcase event, fans of the wizarding world were instantly excited when the familiar locations came into view. Check out the gorgeous looking trailer for yourself below.

