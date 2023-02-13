Not just in Hogwarts, but the huge world outside. In fact, you'll need a broom to get to those far corners for the first time.

Even though, disappointingly, Quidditch isn't a part of Hogwarts Legacy , broomsticks are still a huge part of the game. Once you unlock the broom, we wouldn't blame you for flying instead of fast travelling - it's just so satisfying.

So, what's the deal with brooms in Hogwarts Legacy? When do you first get one, and what upgrades are available? We'll cover everything you'll need to know below.

How to get a broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you can use your broom, first you'll need to learn to fly. After completing the main quest called Flying Class, you'll unlock the ability to use a broom.

But then you'll need to buy one. You can get a broom from Mr Weekes' shop in Hogsmeade (look for the Golden Snitch on the Hogsmeade map), and there are a few other vendors that sell them too.

What are the broom differences in Hogwarts Legacy?

While it would be cool if different brooms had different stats, this simply isn't the case in Hogwarts Legacy.

The difference between the brooms is purely cosmetic. All you really need to do is pick the one you like the look of, put down your hard-earned cash, and away you go!

How to upgrade your broom in Hogwarts Legacy

To upgrade your broom in Hogwarts Legacy, you must compete in a series of time trials against Slytherin student Imelda Reyes. In these side quests, make sure you fly through the bubbles as you complete the race - they refill your boost meter and will definitely help!

Once you've won each of these trials, return to Mr Weekes' shop and he'll start working on the next upgrade! They do cost galleons, mind, so you might need to come back once you've earned more money.

Full list of Hogwarts Legacy brooms and how to get them

As for the brooms themselves - we'll provide a complete list below, including where to get them and how much they are!

Aeromancer - bought from from Rohan Prakash - 3,000 gold galleons

- bought from from Rohan Prakash - 3,000 gold galleons Bright Spark - earned in the balloons challenge - burst 32 sets of balloons

- earned in the balloons challenge - burst 32 sets of balloons Ember Dash - bought at Spintwitches Sporting Needs - 600 gold galleons

- bought at Spintwitches Sporting Needs - 600 gold galleons Family Antique - bought from Pryia Treadwell - 2,500 gold galleons

- bought from Pryia Treadwell - 2,500 gold galleons Hogwarts House - bought at Spintwitches Sporting Needs - 600 gold galleons

- bought at Spintwitches Sporting Needs - 600 gold galleons Lickety Swift - balloons challenge - burst 7 sets of balloons

- balloons challenge - burst 7 sets of balloons Moon Trimmer - bought at Spintwitches Sporting Needs - 600 gold galleons

- bought at Spintwitches Sporting Needs - 600 gold galleons Night Dancer - balloons challenge - burst 2 sets of balloons

- balloons challenge - burst 2 sets of balloons Silver Arrow - bought from Arn - 5,000 gold galleons

- bought from Arn - 5,000 gold galleons Sky Scythe - bought from Leopold Babcocke - 5,000 gold galleons

- bought from Leopold Babcocke - 5,000 gold galleons Wild Fire - balloons challenge - burst 17 sets of balloons

- balloons challenge - burst 17 sets of balloons Wind Wisp - bought at Spintwitches Sporting Needs - 600 gold galleons

- bought at Spintwitches Sporting Needs - 600 gold galleons Yew Weaver - bought at Spintwitches Sporting Needs - 600 gold galleons

