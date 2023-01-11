Although the story is set ages before the books and films, there are a couple of familiar faces from the pop culture pantheon — including one actor from the Harry Potter films.

The key Hogwarts Legacy cast has been revealed, with nine voice actors being confirmed for roles in the upcoming game (which is available to pre-order now ).

The headline news here is that Simon Pegg has been cast in a major role. And no, it's not the 'drunk Ron Weasley' character that he jokingly portrayed on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon way back in 2013. (That appearance did create a handy image to use with this article, though.)

Instead, Warner Bros and Avalanche Games have confirmed that the Hot Fuzz star will play Phineas Nigellus Black, a "cantankerous Headmaster" who comes from "a long lineage of Slytherins".

Phineas is said to be "hated by the students" and wildly "ill-suited to his job". He is also an ancestor of Sirius Black, as discussed in the video below.

The deputy head will be Professor Matilda Weasley, an ancestor to Ron Weasley and his siblings, with Lesley Nicol providing her voice. She sounds like a mentor of sorts, who will help the player-character catch up (since they are joining Hogwarts as a Fifth Year student).

Luke Youngblood, who played Lee Jordan in the Harry Potter films, has also been confirmed for a role — he will voice a new character named Everett Clopton, who is described as "a Ravenclaw and a half-blood underachieving rule-breaker and prankster."

Players, meanwhile, will control a custom character of their own creation, with Sebastian Croft or Amelia Gething providing their voice (depending on the choices you make at the start).

Numerous other actors have been confirmed for roles, too, and fans will be pleased to know that the Sorting Hat and Nearly Headless Nick are both making comebacks here. You can keep on reading to learn more!

Hogwarts Legacy cast list: All confirmed voice actors

Per the official announcement, which also gave us the images below, the following voice actors have been confirmed among the Hogwarts Legacy cast:

Simon Pegg plays Phineas Nigellus Black (Headmaster, Slytherin)

plays Phineas Nigellus Black (Headmaster, Slytherin) Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething play the main character (Fifth Year student)

and play the main character (Fifth Year student) Lesley Nicol plays Professor Matilda Weasley (Deputy Head, Gryffindor)

plays Professor Matilda Weasley (Deputy Head, Gryffindor) Kandace Caine plays Professor Onai (Divination)

plays Professor Onai (Divination) Sohm Kapila plays Professor Satyavati Shah (Astronomy)

plays Professor Satyavati Shah (Astronomy) Luke Youngblood plays Everett Clopton (student, Ravenclaw)

plays Everett Clopton (student, Ravenclaw) Asif Ali plays Mahendra Pehlwaan (student, Ravenclaw)

plays Mahendra Pehlwaan (student, Ravenclaw) Jason Anthony plays Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat

If the player becomes a member of the Gryffindor, it sounds like you'll get a special encounter with Nearly Headless Nick. The press materials note that, "He may be the key to helping the Gryffindor player find answers crucial to solving a significant mystery – if they are willing to do him one small favour involving a bit of rotten roast beef!"

We're sure there will be many further actors added to that list as the release nears, and we'll be sure to let you know when that happens by updating this page. Watch this space, folks.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on 10th February for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with older consoles getting the game later in the year.

