However, there's one area you'll likely end up spending time in more than any other, where other students usually aren't allowed - your house common room.

As the title suggests, Hogwarts Legacy looks to put the famous School for Witchcraft and Wizardry front and centre and let you explore fully by broomstick, Hippogriff or on foot like a plain old Muggle.

Yes, once you've taken the house sorting quiz you'll be sorted into either Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Slytherin, which will then determine your house colours, values and, of course, common room.

Being set in the 1890s, the common rooms differ slightly from the films but still look pretty swanky - so took a look at the options available as it might just sway your decision.

Gryffindor Common Room

As you can see, the common rooms here are slightly more detailed than the classic PS1 games or the delightfully playful LEGO Harry Potter adaptations.

Embodying the house's values of courage and chivalry, the Gryffindor common room is adorned with suits of armour, castle imagery and paintings of warriors and knights.

There are also house banners and trophies on display, showcasing the team spirit of the house in activities such as Quidditch.

The house colours of red and gold are also draped everywhere, which together with the roaring fire make a rather warm atmosphere.

Ravenclaw Common Room

Bright and airy to facilitate frequent studying, the Ravenclaw common room quite clearly embodies their values of wit, wisdom and learning.

Crisp, clean, symmetrical and orderly in order to minimise distractions, even the ceilings suggest knowledge with their intricate star constellations.

We could imagine ourselves getting cosy with a book in front of those big windows and being content for hours...

Hufflepuff Common Room

Earthy and homely, the Hufflepuff Common Room is giving us Hobbiton vibes already. This is partly due to the round architecture, decorative barrels and abundance of vegetation, which goes some way to explain why Hufflepuffs often excel at Herbology.

Never seen in the films - and indeed the only common room not seen by Harry in the books - the Hufflepuff common room really is moulded on the house animal of a badger, located in the basements and shaped like a snug little badger den.

Slytherin Common Room

The Slytherin Common Room echoes the brief look we saw in the Chamber of Secrets film, with low lighting, relatively minimal features and large windows allowing you to peer into the Black Lake.

As explained in the book, being located under the lake does give a green tinge to the dark furniture and dungeon-esque design, though not without an air of regality for proud Slytherins.

The entrance reveal alone might swing your choice in this direction - with a giant snake revealing a secret door hidden in an otherwise plain brick wall.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on 10th February for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with older consoles getting the game later in the year.

