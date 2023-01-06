The development team over at Avalanche Software has magically supplied us with both the minimum and recommended specs needed to play the game on PC.

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment’s Hogwarts Legacy is out soon and new information is trickling out regarding the game, including its PC requirements.

As it turns out, you’ll need a bit of a powerhouse PC to play the game. This shouldn’t be too surprising based on the gorgeous visuals we’ve seen in the game and its faithful, detailed recreation of Hogwarts.

If you’re keen to explore Hogwarts of the past on PC, you’ll need to make a note of its minimum PC requirements as your rig will need to match them at least, just to play the game with low-quality settings.

Read on to discover the Hogwarts Legacy minimum PC requirements and the recommended specs needed to play the open-world game in high-quality settings.

Minimum PC requirements to play Hogwarts Legacy

The minimum PC requirements to play Hogwarts Legacy are as follows:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM GPU: AMD RX Vega 56 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

AMD RX Vega 56 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 85 GB available space (SSD preferred)

As revealed on Steam, if your PC matches the above specifications you should be able to run Hogwarts Legacy at 1080p/60 fps in low-quality graphics settings (or you can up the graphics with a lower resolution/frame rate) and an upscale performance setting.

If you’re looking to get more out of the game’s graphics, you will need to match (or outpace) its recommended system requirements.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Recommended specs for Hogwarts Legacy

The recommended specs for Hogwarts Legacy on PC are as follows:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: AMD RX 5700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti

AMD RX 5700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 85 GB

You will need an SSD to match the recommended specs for Hogwarts Legacy, and while you can ply it with a standard hard-drive, the SSD will always be preferable.

If your PC matches the above-recommended specs, you should be able to play Hogwarts Legacy at 1080p/60 fps with high-quality graphics settings and an upscale quality setting. Of course, you can always forego resolution and/or framerate for increased graphical fidelity.

Whether your PC can run the game in minimum or recommended specs, Hogwarts Legacy is sure to be something of a stunner thanks to detailed locations, characters, and effects.

If you’re looking to play the game in 4K, meanwhile, you will need to have a beefier PC than the recommended specs listed above. It’s time to return to Hogwarts and create your own wizarding legacy, aside from the Harry Potter story that’s so well-known.

More like this

Read more:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.