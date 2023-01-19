After all, the Switch will be the last device to receive the game, with players on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One all getting to play the title before Nintendo purists will be able to.

With the news that we've got a longer wait than anticipated to play Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch, many of us are looking at other ways we can enjoy a handheld version of the wizarding open-world game. Like Valve's portable PC, the Steam Deck , for example.

Despite that staggered launch, with less than four weeks until the game's initial release date, Hogwarts Legacy is already looking at being one of 2023's bestsellers.

Set in the 1800s, your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the Wizarding World apart.

But what about Steam Deck? Will the game be coming to Valve's handheld PC device? Read on to find out.

Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Steam Deck?

It's good news, everyone! Thanks to confirmation from WB Games Support, we now know that Hogwarts Legacy will run on the Steam Deck.

This will allow fans of the franchise to play the new Harry Potter game on a handheld device months before it hits the Nintendo Switch.

Obviously, you'll need to buy the Steam version of the game in order to play it on Steam Deck - and you'll need to buy a Steam Deck if you haven't already.

WB Games Support confirmed this information in a reply to a Tweet on January 13th.

They wrote in a response to a user: "We wanted to let you know that the game is compatible with the Steam Deck, and you will not be required to maintain an online connection in order to play."

Yup, there's no need for an online connection, allowing you to take your Hogwarts adventure anywhere with you. Magic indeed.

