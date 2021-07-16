Valve Steam Deck lets you play PC games on the go – when pre-orders for £350 console go live today

Steam Deck pre-orders are now live as Valve revealed their new handheld gaming PC set for release in December 2021, priced at £349.

First leaked under the name SteamPal, the Steam Deck looks similar to the well known Nintendo Switch but with twin trackpads below its analogue sticks.

The Steam Deck has three options, 64GB for £349, 250GB with an SSD for £459 and 512GB with SSD for £569. While it’s not cheap, it does mean you can run every PC game on Steam on the go.

You get a free carry case too and anti-glare etched glass on the top-priced console, so the only real difference is storage when it comes to making a decision on what to buy.

Steam Deck has a 7-inch screen, four shoulder buttons, in-built motion controls and uses a Zen 2 AMD processor.

The Steam Deck has its own dock, like the Switch, and connects to the TV or a monitor.

If you’re wondering whether to get the new Nintendo OLED or the Steam Deck, the Switch is £310, while the Steam Deck has the higher price point at £349, but the Switch is less powerful than its rival.

Steam is using a reservation system that opens at 6pm UK time (Friday, 16th July). Once the slots open, you can reserve one of the three options based on storage for £4 ($5 in the USA).

How to pre-order Steam Deck

Pre-orders go live today (16th July 2021) for the Steam Deck from 6pm UK time. You have to pay for a pre-order, and you can only buy one per customer – the idea being to curb unauthorised sellers, aka scalpers.

To pre-order, head to the Steam Deck pre-order page.

£349 – 64GB and carrying case

£459 – 256GV + SSD + carrying case + Steam Community profile bundle

£569 – 512GB + SSD + anti-glare etched glass + carrying case + Steam Community profile bundle + Virtual Keyboard theme

You have to have a Steam account to pre-order, too and have bought a game before June 2021.

If you still want to pre-order one, then wait until Sunday 18th July, when anyone in the UK, EU, or North America can pre-order without the restrictions.

The device will ship in December, so in time for Christmas.

