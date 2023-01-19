Hogwarts Legacy lands quite soon for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X, but if you just can't wait until then, there's a way to return to the magical school a whole 72 hours before the official release date.

After what feels like the wait of a lifetime, it's almost time for us to head to the immersive, action-filled wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy . Set in the 1800s, the role-playing game puts players at the centre of their own adventure.

Here's everything you need to know about getting early access to Hogwarts Legacy - but be warned, you'll have to pay for the privilege to do so.

How to get Hogwarts Legacy early access

To get Hogwarts Legacy early access, you need to pre-order either the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition or the Collector's Edition.

The Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition price is £74.99 on consoles — the PlayStation version is in stock at GAME, while the Xbox version is listed at Amazon — and £59.99 on PC via Steam.

As well as early access to the game itself, the Deluxe Edition also comes with:

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Now for the Collector's Edition - which comes in at an eye-watering £274.99, exclusively on GAME. Be warned however, at time of writing, the PS5 version was out of stock!

As well as coming in a big box, and including everything that you get with the Deluxe version, this expensive merch-heavy version includes:

Life-Size Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book Base

Steel Case

Kelpie Robe

