However, with an 1890s setting and original plot rather than following the movies, fans won't be playing as Harry and co this time - instead, they'll be making their own brand new character.

After years of charming but occasionally middling Harry Potter games based on the films, Potterheads are (hopefully) finally getting the wizarding world RPG of their dreams with Hogwarts Legacy .

The game's in-depth character creation tools allow you to rather accurately recreate yourself in-game as a Hogwarts student, or indeed make anyone you like thanks to some in-depth customisation tools.

So yes, you can create your own character in Hogwarts Legacy and better yet, change their appearance however you like. Here's how it works.

Hogwarts Legacy Character Creator revealed

The Hogwarts Legacy character creator was revealed in the gameplay showcase video below - an in-depth look at the character creator starts about three minutes in (don't worry, you don't have to watch all 45 minutes to see it in action!).

So this is how can make your own wizard or witch! As with most character creators, the process is split into several subsections:

Presets

To give you a starting point so you're not spending hours creating your character, you'll first have to choose from a wide variety of presets and choose one that most resembles the character you're aiming for.

Don't worry if it's not 100 per cent perfect - you'll be able to alter pretty much everything in the next steps. This includes robes which you can unlock and change throughout the game.

Facewear

You'll next be deciding on a rather important element - your face. This will assumedly feature prominently in cutscenes from here on out, so choose a face shape you're happy with!

There's also a slider for skin colour and a few options for glasses, including a round pair similar to Harry's own specs. You'll then be able to unlock more glasses later in the game, so don't fret if you're not a fan of the initial designs.

Hairstyle

Another classic character creation section - here you'll choose the colour and style of your hair. There's a rather wide variety of options here with high levels of detail and impressive textures, including options to have your hair pink, green or almost any other colour in the rainbow.

Unlock other aspects of your character, hairstyle and colour can be customised throughout the game, so there's no pressure if you wish to try an outrageous style.

Complexion

Here we get into the details, allowing you to alter your complexion, add moles and freckles and even incorporate scars. There are some really subtle ways to add some individuality here.

Eyebrows

No, this entire section is not just for eyebrows - you'll choose your eye colour here, before selecting your eyebrow colour and shape. It turns out there are a lot more eyebrow shapes than you might expect!

Finalise your character

Here you can choose your character's voice from a more masculine option or a more feminine one, and then use a slider to alter the pitch however you like.

You then choose a difficulty level between Story, Easy, Normal, or Hard. No judgement if you want to choose Story - we too are looking to get absorbed into this world!

You then have to name your character in order to continue with both a first and last name, but bear in mind that this doesn't necessarily have to be your own name.

While you don't outright choose to be a girl or boy in Hogwarts Legacy, you do select whether your character stays in the Witch or Wizard dorms.

And that's it - you're character is finished and you'll then be ready to start your Hogwarts journey! It's yet to be revealed what happens next but you'll soon be sorted into your house, or you can take the house sorting quiz early and import your data over from Wizarding World for an exclusive in-game robe and mask.

Have a good first term at Hogwarts!

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on 10th February for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with older consoles getting the game later in the year.

