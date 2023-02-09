As you may have seen in the game's trailers, it is also possible to ride certain creatures to get yourself around the world a little bit quicker. If you pre-ordered the game, you will have received a specific Hippogriff as a bonus item as well.

The world of Hogwarts Legacy is positively overrun with fantastic beasts, adorable creatures and all sorts of others animals. Everything from Nifflers to Thestrals can be found in the game's wide open world, and you'll eventually learn how to catch and tame them.

If you want to know more about catching creatures and riding animals in Hogwarts Legacy, keep on reading for our handy guide that should hopefully answer all of your burning questions.

How many Hogwarts Legacy beasts are there?

There are a total of 13 creatures to catch in Hogwarts Legacy: Diricawl, Fwooper, Giant Purple Toad, Graphorn, Hippogriff, Jobberknoll, Kneazle, Mooncalf, Niffler, Puffskein, Thestral, Unicorn and Phoenix. Some of these are even 'mounts' you can ride around on!

It's also worth noting that there are different colour variations to consider, too, if you really want to get the full collection. Colour-coded Nifflers are hard to resist, after all.

How to catch beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy will teach you how to catch beasts in a main story mission called The Elf, the Nab-Sack and the Loom, which is the 23rd entry on the long list of Hogwarts Legacy chapters.

In that mission, Deek will give you a magical 'Nab Sack' that feels very similar to Newt Scamander's enchanted briefcase from the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them films. Once you've received the Nab Sack, you can channel your inner Magizoologist and rescue endangered beasts from nasty poachers whenever you happen to spot them.

To use the Nab Sack to catch creatures, you must equip it like you would a spell, and then cast it as you would a spell, making sure that you're aiming/firing at the creature in question. Follow the button prompts (it's Square on PlayStation, which must be X on an Xbox controller) as they appear on screen and the creature will be yours.

More like this

Note: if a beast is particularly keen on running away from you, don't forget that you can use Accio or Levioso to hold the creature in place, before you use the Nab Sack to seal the deal. The Harry Potter universe has never felt more like Pokémon.

How to ride animals in Hogwarts Legacy

When exactly can you start riding around the world on your Hippogriff? You'll unlock the ability to ride around on 'mounts' in a mission called The High Keep, which is the 25th chapter of the game's main story.

Once you've completed that mission, which sees you teaming up with Natty to save some captured Hippogriffs, you'll be able to ride one at any time (and you'll also gain access to any other mounts, such as the Thestral, that you might have received as a pre-order bonus).

To mount your Hippogriff on PS5, press L1 to bring up the skill wheel and then press Triangle to select the creature. On Xbox, that would be LB to bring up the skill wheel and Y to select the Hippogriff.

Later in the game, after you complete San Bakar's Trial, you will also be able to use a Graphorn as a mount. So, you won't be short of options when it comes to riding around on powerful beasties.

Stay ahead of the game... Level up your gaming insights with our weekly newsletter charting the hottest releases, the news you need to know, and expert tips of what you should be playing. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can you expand your Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy?

In the mission where catching creatures is introduced (The Elf, the Nab-Sack and the Loom), you will also gain access to a Vivarium in the Room of Requirement. Head into this magical safari park and press R1 (or RB on Xbox) to bring up a special menu that controls which creatures are in there.

One thing that will become apparent quite quickly is that your Vivarium does not have room for every single animal in the game. In fact, it can only house four different species at any given time. So, you might be wondering if it is possible to expand that number.

The answer you're actually looking for is this: rather than expanding this one Vivarium, what you can do is unlock more Vivariums for the Room of Requirement:

To unlock the second Vivarium (a coastal version), you must complete a side mission called The Plight of the House-Elf - this will become available after the main mission called The High Keep.

- this will become available after the main mission called The High Keep. To unlock the third Vivarium (swamp biome), you need to finish the side quest named Foal of the Dead - that becomes available after the main story chapter dubbed Charles Rookwood’s Trial.

Once you have all three Vivariums up and running, you should be able to house every species safely and securely away from poachers.

Remember that if you feed and groom your animals using the tricks that Deek taught you (they're all equipped like spells), you'll be able to receive resources from your creatures - like feathers and fur - that you can use to upgrade your gear or make traits at The Loom.

If you end up with too many creatures, you can also sell your spare animals to the store in Hogsmeade named Brood and Peck. They promise to find good homes for them, so you don't have to worry about selling your adorable friends into a terrible situation.

Full list of Hogwarts Legacy beasts and where to find dens

If you want to discover fantastic beasts in Hogwarts Legacy in an organic-ish way, look for the paw print shaped icons on the open world map. These are dens where animals can be found, and they have some quite cute detailing (eg Niffler dens are stuffed with hoarded coins). If you're being a bit more methodical, though, we've got the info for you below!

Diricawl

Where to find den: Hogwarts Valley (see video guide)

Hogwarts Valley (see video guide) Produces: Diricawl Feathers

Diricawl Feathers Used for: Upgrading gear and making traits

Fwooper

Where to find den: Marunweem (see video guide)

Marunweem (see video guide) Produces: Fwooper Feather

Fwooper Feather Used for: Upgrading gear and making traits

Giant Purple Toad

Where to find den: West Forbidden Forest (see video guide)

West Forbidden Forest (see video guide) What does it produce: Toad Warts

Toad Warts Used for: Upgrading gear and making traits

Graphorn

Where to find den: Southern Calgmar Coast (see video guide)

Southern Calgmar Coast (see video guide) Produces: Graphorn Horn

Graphorn Horn Used for: Upgrading gear and making traits

Hippogriff

Where to find den: Feldcroft (see video guide)

Feldcroft (see video guide) Produces: Hippogriff Feather

Hippogriff Feather Used for: Upgrading gear and making traits

Riding a Hippogriff in Hogwarts Legacy. Warner Bros

Jobberknoll

Where to find den: Upper Hogsfield (see video guide)

Upper Hogsfield (see video guide) Produces: Jobberknoll Feather

Jobberknoll Feather Used for: Upgrading gear and making traits

Kneazle

Where to find den: Irondale (see video guide)

Irondale (see video guide) Produces: Kneazle Fur

Kneazle Fur Used for: Upgrading gear and making traits

Mooncalf

Where to find den: Pitt-upon-Ford (see video guide)

Pitt-upon-Ford (see video guide) Produces: Mooncalf Fur

Mooncalf Fur Used for: Upgrading gear and making traits

Niffler

Where to find den: Feldcroft Catacomb (video guide embedded above)

Feldcroft Catacomb (video guide embedded above) Produces: Niffler fur

Niffler fur Used for: Upgrading gear and making traits

Puffskein

Where to find den: Jackdaw's Tomb (see video guide)

Jackdaw's Tomb (see video guide) Produces: Puffskein Fur

Puffskein Fur Used for: Upgrading gear and making traits

Thestral

Where to find den: North Ford Bog (see video guide)

North Ford Bog (see video guide) Produces: Thestral Hair

Thestral Hair Used for: Upgrading gear and making traits

Unicorn

Where to find den: Forbidden Forrest (see video guide)

Forbidden Forrest (see video guide) Produces: Unicorn Hair

Unicorn Hair Used for: Upgrading gear and making traits

How do you get a Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are 13 creatures to catch in Hogwarts Legacy, and the last one you're likely to get is the Phoenix.

This is one is a bit different - you won't find a Phoenix den anywhere on the map. Instead, to get a Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy, you must complete all of Deek's side quests, the last of which is called Phoenix Rising.

This quest line will lead you to a cave called Phoenix Mountain, which is where you'll find and catch the one Phoenix that's available in the game. Check out the video below if you want to see how it goes down.

To unlock this quest, you need to reach level 20 as well as completing Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial and Deek's Foal of the Dead side quest. Once you've done that and nabbed yourself a Phoenix, well, Ash Ketchum would be proud. You've gone and caught them all!

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.