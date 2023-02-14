However, that's not to say there aren't a few tricky challenges throughout, with the Charles Rookwood trial being a prime example.

Warner Bros' Hogwarts Legacy is getting strong reviews across the board, with the game being praised for its stunning visuals, expansive open world and impressive original story.

The second trial in the main story, Charles Rookwood's test will have you backtracking a fair bit during the two Archway puzzles - so we're here to help. Here's how to solve the Charles Rookwood trial.

How to solve the puzzles in Charles Rookwood’s Trial

As in the earlier Percival Rackham trial, the Archway works as a sort of parallel dimension in which you can enter and pull objects back and forth from. This can get a bit confusing, so see below for step-by-step guides to complete the two main Archway puzzles.

Look out for Pensieve Sentries and Pensive Protectors on your journey!

Charles Rookwood Trial Blocking Pillar Puzzle Solution

After entering the Charles Rookwood Trial, your first major puzzle will see a pillar blocking the Archway back to the original reality. Here's how to solve the pillar puzzle:

Use a Basic Cast on the button on the right-hand wall.

Cast Accio through the Archway, pulling the pillar into your current reality (where it will turn into a cube).

The pillar should now be removed, and you can walk around the Archway into the next room.

Charles Rookwood Trial Bridge Puzzle Solution

Your final puzzle before the big boss battle involves a broken bridge that you need to navigate to reach the other side. Here's how to do it:

Use a Basic Cast on the wall-mounted button, rotating the Archway towards the little ledge where you came in.

On the ledge, cast Levioso (not Wingardium Leviosa) on the cube to levitate it.

Climb on the floating cube to get up onto the bridge.

Shoot the wall-mounted button again, rotating the bridge back to its original position.

You should now be able to jump across into the next room.

If you need a visual guide to help picture all those trips through the Archway, check out this nicely sped-up and to-the-point video below. The first puzzle starts at one minute into the video, and the second puzzle starts at 02:30 into the video.

