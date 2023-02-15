So how do we get rich quick? Outside of outright cheating (check out our Hogwarts Legacy mods piece if you're open to bending the rules), there's no easy answer, but there are a few things you can do to fatten your wallet efficiently.

In an open world RPG like Hogwarts Legacy , it's a given that money plays a huge part in certain parts of character development. Grinding and farming XP will only get you so far, we're afraid.

We'll share a few tips and tricks below! If you follow these tried and tested methods, you'll eventually collect more gold than a Niffler.

Best ways to get gold in Hogwarts Legacy

There are so many ways to get gold in the game, so we'll just list a few. But don't forget the conventional wisdom from real life - look after the Knuts, and the Galleons will look after themselves.

Collect the eyeball chests

Opening these chests requires a bit of work, but you can read our guide on how to do it here.

It's definitely worth doing though, because once you've gone through the trouble you'll be rewarded with 500 Galleons. Not something to be sniffed at.

Pick your side quests wisely

Although this isn't the case with all quests, there are some quests listed on the menu that advertise that you'll be rewarded with gold. If you're on the poor side, pick these.

Also, there will be the option at the end of some quests to ask for more money. If you're doing a morally dubious run, then this shouldn't be a problem for you.

Really spam Revelio

Revelio is a nifty little spell that you unlock early on, in the Path to Hogwarts main quest. If you use this often enough, you'll see that there are treasure chests and little bags of gold scattered all over the world.

Granted, these are often in small amounts - but every little helps.

Sell your unwanted gear

Unless you're a hoarder, there's very little point in hanging on to your unwanted gear once you've outgrown it. And there are plenty of shops in Hogsmeade that will take pretty much anything. Well, anything except potions or plants, we're afraid. But they'll never stop buying your gear.

Rehome your excess beasts

The Niffler from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Warner Bros

We're all for compassion towards animals, so why not kill two birds with one stone... we mean, why not send two birds to a new and loving home while also filling your pockets?

There is a shop in the game that can do just that. Better than keeping them all cooped up in the Room of Requirement, right?

Go to Brood and Peck in Hogsmeade and you'll find they buy any beast you're willing to part with for around 120 coins. Don't think of the dystopian vibes and you can make a consistent source of money by breeding beasts and then selling them on.

Get your own Hogsmeade shop

For all you budding entrepreneurs out there, why not start a business? In an article about making money in Hogwarts Legacy, it would be silly to leave out this side quest. However, we should add that this quest is only available on the PlayStation edition at the moment.

The quest is aptly called "Minding Your Own Business", and it becomes available in the winter. The premise is the following: wander around Hogsmeade (near the broomstick shop) until you're offered the chance to buy a shop of your own. You will then need to complete a fairly long quest, and the shop is yours.

Once you own the shop, you can sell gear to it - this is, apparently, where you'll get the best prices in the game for your unwanted clobber.

So there are plenty of ways to earn money in Hogwarts Legacy. Some methods are more roundabout than others, but it can be done. Good luck!

