When any big release comes out on PC, mods are inevitable. Remember when the cat from Stray had a CJ from San Andreas makeover?

If you've already rinsed Hogwarts Legacy , you might be wondering if there's any DLC available beyond the cosmetic packages. Unfortunately, there isn't any just yet. But if you're playing on PC then there are other ways to have fun...

Hogwarts Legacy has had the same treatment, and then some. It look like it takes a week after a game's release for the modding community to work their magic (or curses). We have a few favourites already, and we'll share them below. We'll also walk you through how to use them.

How to use mods in Hogwarts Legacy

The first step in downloading a mod for Hogwarts Legacy is choosing which website to use. There are plenty of mod sites out there. Nexus Mods is probably the most popular.

On Nexus Mods (and other sites) there are usually apps to download to make installing mods easier. You'll usually have to make an account on the site to use it, though. So if you don't fancy that, here's how to install the mods manually:

Open File Explorer on your PC, and find Hogwarts Legacy's file.

Once inside open the Phoenix file, then look for "Content", and then for "Paks".

Unzip the mod file that you've downloaded, copy it, and paste it into the Paks folder

Hopefully, after you've followed these steps, the mod will be installed!

The best Hogwarts Legacy mods

And now for the mods themselves! We can't list them all (there are far too many) but we'll aim to cover the variety of what's available. From the practical to the downright absurd.

Thomas the Tank Engine

Speaking of the absurd, we'll start with Thomas the Tank Engine (who else?). The famous anthropomorphic train isn't exactly new to the modding community. He took the role of Mr X in the Resident Evil 2 remake a few years ago, and he's made an appearance in the wilderness of both Skyrim and Elden Ring.

It's only fair that he now gets to fly around Hogwarts as a broom alternative. If that sounds like something you'd like to do, download the mod from Nexus Mods.

Ascendio Mod

Now for one of the more practical ones. The Ascendio Mod tweaks the settings of the game to make for a smoother experience. Hogwarts Legacy has a tendency to drop its frame rate on occasion, and the Ascendio Mod aims to fix that.

More like this

It's becoming one of the most popular mods out there, so it might be worth giving it a try - especially if the lag is frustrating you. If the recent Hogwarts Legacy patch notes didn't do enough to smoothen your experience, you can download that mod from Nexus Mods.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Arachnophobia

As the name suggests, this is a mod for those scared of spiders. There are plenty of spiders around Hogwarts - some of them giant - which might be a bit much for some.

Use this mod, and they'll all automatically be turned into blocks or boxes instead of looking like spiders. You can download the mod from Nexus Mods.

Puzzle Door Answers

This is more like an old-school Action Replay cheat than a typical mod, but it might be handy nonetheless.

You can download this mod from Nexus Mods to quickly answer any of those tricksy Hogwarts Legacy door puzzles that you come across in the game.

Unlock Everything

This is another mod that makes up for the lack of official Hogwarts Legacy cheats. Who wouldn't want to get every single item in the game without having to spend a single Knut?

Play out the ultimate power fantasy in Hogwarts Legacy without having to grind your way to the best Hogwarts Legacy gear. If you download this mod from Nexus Mods, you will get everything you could possibly want. But will it ever be enough?

Remove Fog

This one is quite self-explanatory! Downloading this mod from Nexus Mods will remove the distant fog so that you can see right into the distance.

We think the fog adds to the mood of the game, but there's also an impressive view to be seen once it's gone. Definitely worth a look, even if it's temporary!

Shrek Broom

Shrek has become an internet sensation over the last few years, as children of the millennium have turned their favourite ogre into the most absurd memes.

So it's no surprise that modders have created a broomstick shaped exactly like Shrek. Poor Shrek doesn't seem very alive as you glide around Hogwarts and the surrounding area on his back, but maybe he's just resigned to his fate.

If this is the kind of deranged Hogwarts Legacy experience you want to create for yourself, you can download the Shrek Broom mod from Nexus Mods.

We can't wait to see what other wacky ideas modders come up with for Hogwarts Legacy, but these are our favourites so far!

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.