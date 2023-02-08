This pesky numbers and symbols riddle can cause confusion when it first appears but, as if by magic, we’re here to help you solve it and understand what to do each time a puzzle door appears. It’ll be worth doing each time, too, as a hidden room filled with treasures will be waiting behind those locked doors.

Throughout your time in the Wizarding World of Hogwarts Legacy , you will have a few puzzles to complete. Instead of scratching your head and winding yourself up because you can’t figure it out, you did the correct thing in coming to us for advice on how to solve the door puzzle.

There are a few different doors with puzzles on them to solve, scattered throughout the map. Once you know how to solve one, though, you will be able to solve them all. It’s just a matter of knowing what each symbol is worth numerically.

Below, you’ll find out how to solve the Hogwarts Legacy door puzzle every time you come across one and what each of the numbers and symbols mean.

How to solve the Hogwarts Legacy door puzzle

Scattered throughout the long game’s map, you will occasionally come across a locked door you can interact with covered in numbers and pictures of animals.

The animal symbols appear around these doors, too. You will need to choose the correct animal symbol on the rollers beside these doors to solve the puzzle and unlock the door. All you need to do to solve these puzzles is complete a maths question.

Solving the puzzle doors in Hogwarts Legacy will unlock them and reveal hidden rooms containing treasure chests for you to open. It’s definitely worth solving every door puzzle you come across.

Fortunately, solving these door puzzles is simple enough, even if it does look tricky initially. The game provides you the answers in a collectable clue sheet. Head to the top floor of the library annex and you can pick up a piece of paper telling you that each animal symbol is worth a number between 0-9.

Let’s say you’ve found the door with a number 17 in its top centre circle surrounded by the number six, a picture of a crab, and a question mark. Your job is to find out the value of the question mark and use the roller on the left of the door to select the correct animal symbol. In this instance, the answer is the lizard/newt as that is worth six. Essentially, six + crab (five) + lizard (six) = 17. You will need to figure out, too, whether each puzzle is an addition or subtraction question.

Hogwarts Legacy numbers and symbols explained

Each animal symbol in the Hogwarts Legacy door puzzle has an assigned number. As stated above, you can find a cheat sheet telling you what each animal is worth. We’ve put this cheat sheet in the image above for you. Bookmark this page and come back every time you come across a puzzle door.

Alternatively, the symbols are worth the following numbers:

Owl : zero

: zero Unicorn : one

: one Dragon : two

: two Hydra : three

: three Demiguise : four

: four Quintaped (crab) : five

: five Salamander (lizard/newt) : six

: six Octopus : seven

: seven Spider : eight

: eight Snake: nine

The animals always appear in correct numerical order around each door frame, too. Starting with the Owl in the bottom left, stretching around to the Snake in the bottom right.

Alternatively, if you wish to not do any maths for yourself, you can watch this handy video from YouTuber ESO showing you the location of each door, the exact location of the cheat sheet, and how to solve each numbers and symbols riddle:

That’s all there is to know about the Hogwarts Legacy door puzzles. Now get out there and open those magically locked doors and claim the prizes within.

