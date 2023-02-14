Are you wondering what the best builds in the game are? Whether you're struggling, new to the game, or just curious, you might find the following ideas useful or interesting.

Hot new title Hogwarts Legacy is already becoming one of the most widely-discussed games on the internet. The game's Talent system is a contributing factor here. Players have been creating and sharing their builds on various sites since the game's release last week.

So keep reading to see our favourite builds!

Best Hogwarts Legacy character builds

We'll quickly add here that you'll need to complete the “Jackdaw’s Rest” quest before you can access the Talent system. But this is part of the main story, and you'll have it done pretty soon.

Now for our recommendations... We'll list different types depending on what type of witch or wizard you're going for.

Dark Wizard

Helena Bonham Carter as Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films. Warner Bros

As in every RPG like this, there are plenty of gamers who just want to be evil in Hogwarts Legacy. We're not here to judge. Better to get it out in a game than in real life! Either way, we'll share here some of the best Talents and spells for those of you who fancy joining the dark side.

Key Spells: Flipendo, Crucio, Imperio, Avada Kedavra.

Talents: Crucio Mastery, Enduring Curse, Blood Curse, Curse Sapper, Avada Kedavra Mastery, Imperio Mastery, Knockback Curse.

Optional extras: When it comes to Hogwarts Legacy plants, Venomous Tentacula is definitely the most evil-sounding and it deals a fair amount of damage to boot. The Focus potion, which reduces spell cooldowns, will also be handy if you want to use those curses in quick succession.

Stealth Build

Stealth in an RPG, we think, is a sign of patience and wisdom. Those who avoid going in all guns blazing have an admirable temperament that should be commended. But how to best utilize that in Hogwarts Legacy?

We'll share the best build to sneak through your magical journey. The Human Demiguise talent is especially essential here, as it allows you to sprint and use Disillusionment at the same time.

Key Spells: Disillusionment, Accio, Levioso, Alohomora, Petrificus Totalus, Glacius

Talents: Human Demiguise, Petrificus Totalus Mastery, Spell Knowledge I, Revelio Mastery, Sense of Secrecy (1 and 2), Invisibility Potion Potency.

Optional extras: On the Hogwarts Legacy potions list, you'll find an Invisibility Potion that allows you to go back into stealth mode widway through a fight.

Tank Build

And now for the complete opposite of stealth. Sometimes it's fun to just rampage through the game, and that's absolutely fine. We should add that this isn't quite the same as the "evil" build - you won't necessarily be killing people here.

This is the build for those of you who don't have the patience to sneak, don't mind a fight, but don't particularly fancy becoming a murderer.

Key Spells: Confringo, Bombarda, Diffindo, Expelliarmus, Incendio

Talents: Confringo Mastery, Bombarda Mastery, Diffindo Mastery, Incendio Mastery, Disarming Curse, Enduring Curse, Curse Sapper, Ancient Magic Throw Expertise, Basic Cast Mastery

Optional extras: Maxima and Endurus potions will come in very handy for this style of play, boosting your attack and defence stats respectively, and the storm-summoning Thunderbrew definitely adds to the drama as you tear through groups of foes.

And lastly, here's a top tip for tank-like play! In the list of Hogwarts Legacy spells, 'Transformation' may not sound like a tank move. But look out for the Transformation Mastery talent in the Spells skill tree - it allows you to turn smaller enemies into explosive barrels. You can lob them at other enemies, which normally dispatches both of the foes involved. This is a great way to start a combat situation - or finish one.

There you have it, folks. Those are our recommendations for Hogwarts Legacy character builds, but you can have a lot of fun in experimenting for yourself. Make your character unique to you!

