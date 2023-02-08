You would have probably come across various locked doors in your Hogwarts adventures and don’t know what to do with them. No, we don’t mean those doors covered in numbers and symbols .

There are a bunch of different spells to learn in Hogwarts Legacy but the Alohomora spell will prove itself more useful than some thanks to it allowing you to lockpick and unlock doors. It’s definitely a spell you will want to learn.

There are a load of locked doors that you will need to unlock by lockpicking. Fortunately, the Alohomora spell will do exactly that for you. Learn the spell and you can start unlocking these doors to find the treasures and secrets hidden behind them.

Knowing how to learn the Alohomora spell in Hogwarts Legacy is another thing entirely, however. Luckily, we’re here to help. Read below to find out how to learn the Alohomora spell, how to lockpick and unlock doors, and how to increase the Alohomora skill level to unlock higher-level doors.

How to learn Alohomora spell in Hogwarts Legacy

To learn the Alohomora spell in Hogwarts Legacy you need to complete The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament quest. This quest is a main story mission so you can’t miss it but it does appear surprisingly late on into the lengthy game.

The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament quest is a relatively straightforward mission to complete so you shouldn’t have any trouble unlocking this useful spell. This level will teach you Alohomora and give you a nice low-stakes area to try it out in.

Not only will the Alohomora spell let you lockpick those pesky locked doors, but it will also allow you to collect those Demiguise Statues scattered throughout the map. You’ll need them all to unlock every achievement/trophy in the game.

How to lockpick & unlock doors in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you have the Alohomora spell you can lockpick and unlock doors in Hogwarts Legacy. Locate a locked door and use the spell on it to start a minigame.

To unlock the door you need to complete the lockpicking minigame (what would an open-world RPG be without a lockpicking minigame?). Follow these steps to lockpick every locked door you find:

Note that your left analogue stick controls the green spark and your right analogue stick controls the red spark

Rotate your analogue sticks, one at a time is best, to make the green outer gears spin and then the red middle gears

You’ll know when you’ve successfully lockpicked as the gears light up

You will need to make sure that your Alohomora spell skill level is as high as the level of the locked door too. More on that below. For now, you can also see the lockpicking minigame in action thanks to the video from YouTuber WoW Quests below:

How to increase Alohomora skill and unlock higher level doors

To increase the skill level of your Alohomora spell in Hogwarts Legacy, you will need to complete side quests for the caretaker. The Man Behind the Moons side quest will open up as soon as you complete The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament story mission.

Simply bring the caretaker back any Demiguise moon statues you find in the open-world to unlock levels two and three of the Alohomora spell and open those higher level doors.

It’s worth noting that these statues can only be retrieved at night (you can press the right stick on the map screen to wait until nighttime). You’ll typically find them behind locked doors but not always. You’ll need nine of them to unlock Alohomora level two and another 13 to unlock Alohomora level three.

