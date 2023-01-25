Before a game has been released and without review playthroughs, it’s difficult to judge how many hours it will take to beat it. This is precisely where we find ourselves with Hogwarts Legacy before its release date on 10th February on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Avalanche Software and Warner Bros' Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG where you create your character, attend lessons, complete quests, and explore Hogwarts and its surrounding areas. Based on all of this, it’s set to be a long game - but how long is it exactly? That’s another question.

Nevertheless, based on developer interviews and our own best judgment, we can make an educated guess as to how long the game might be. Read on below to find out how long Hogwarts Legacy should be and how many hours it could take to complete.

How long is Hogwarts Legacy? The latest news and rumours

Based on a leak (the original source has since been deleted) on Reddit, Hogwarts Legacy is around 35 hours long. This is how long it should take the average player to complete the story.

According to the same leak, it’s suggested that it will take up to 75 hours to 100 per cent complete Hogwarts Legacy. That’s a lot of prime Hogwarts time right there. This is set to be one long game if the leak is to be believed.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Based on this, it’s easy to suggest that you should be playing the game for around 40-50 hours if you’re looking to take your time in its story mode, to take in the sights and complete a good handful of side quests. As the game is selling itself on its different gameplay aspects and open-world exploration, we were expecting this one to be a bit of a beast.

Of course, as this information is based on a leak, it could all be misleading. The leak suggests, though, that there will be a lot for players to complete in the game, with a load of puzzles to face, a bunch of side quests, and potentially even subtly different storylines depending on which house you choose to represent out of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw.

More like this

If the leaks are to be believed, you will be spending a lot of time in Hogwarts Legacy and you need to prepare yourself accordingly. It’s now time to decide which house you’ll be a part of and whether or not you’ll need to take some time off work in order to play through the game or not. This isn’t a game you’ll be completing in a weekend, it seems.

As always, we’ll update this page with official information as and when it becomes available. For now, though, expect to spend dozens of hours in the Wizarding World.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.