However, it seems the fantasies of some fans have included the chance to play as a dark wizard, and cast a few unforgivable curses while running riot over Hogwarts.

The newly-launched Hogwarts Legacy looks to be the Harry Potter game that we've always wanted, allowing you to live out your fantasy of enrolling in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Hogwarts Legacy's RPG gameplay does give you a wide variety of spells to wield and some control over the story, but can you go full Voldemort and become an earlier dark lord?

Light story spoilers abound for those interested in exploring the different paths you can take in this Harry Potter RPG - you have been warned!

Read on for an explainer of just how evil you can get in Hogwarts Legacy.

Can you be evil in Hogwarts Legacy? Morality explained

Unlike several RPGs that have a clear morality system - think Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - Hogwarts Legacy has no such system outlining whether your character and their actions are good or bad.

The Hogwarts Legacy FAQ states: "Hogwarts Legacy does not have a morality system, but players will encounter various quests and storylines that will influence the witch or wizard they choose to become."

Essentially, there's no version of the story where you'll be recognised as inherently evil and rise up as a proto-Voldemort. However, this also means you won't be punished for any mischievous or immoral acts.

You do have the option of slightly meaner conversation options throughout, even if they have little impact on the overall story. But if you choose to pursue the side missions of Slytherin student Sebastian, you'll unlock one undoubtedly evil spell...

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hogwarts Legacy Avada Kedavra - how to get the killing curse

Yes, in Hogwarts Legacy you can unlock Avada Kedavra, the fabled killing curse and the strongest of the Unforgivable Curses.

As hinted above, to unlock Avada Kadavra you'll fittingly have to complete a few side quests for a Slytherin pupil named Sebastian Sallow. You'll have to complete his quest line, up to and including a mission named In the Shadow of the Relic, to unlock the curse.

You'll need to be at least level 28 to complete this quest, which is even higher than the final quest of the main story - meaning it's likely you'll have to beat the game before you start spamming Killing Curses. Many of Sebastian's quests are missable also, so you'll have to look out for him if you're intent on becoming a wizard murderer.

You'll be rewarded with Avada Kedavra at the end of In the Shadow of the Relic, after fighting off a cave full of Inferi and a short boss battle.

As in the books and film series, Avada Kedavra is an instant kill and unblockable - even against bosses! While it may take the challenge out of the game, we're sure it will be immensely satisfying to one-hit some of the previous enemies - especially the many, many spiders...

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.