For the most part, Hogwarts Legacy is quite a wholesome experience. But if you're trying to play the game in an evil fashion, you've likely already started Sebastian Sallow's dark quest line.

Note: in this article we're getting deep into spoilers for Sebastian's side mission storyline, up to and including the mission entitled 'In the Shadow of Fate'.

Hogwarts Legacy has multiple endings to its main story, and this side mission also presents players with a choice that has major consequences, branching the narrative into two distinct paths.

Will you turn Sebastian in or not? If you've got to that point in Hogwarts Legacy and you're looking for some guidance, read on!

Should you turn Sebastian in or not in Hogwarts Legacy?

If you've reached the point in the game where you're asking this question, you already know that Slytherin student Sebastian Sallow kills his father using Avada Kedavra in the dramatic conclusion of his dark quest line. It is, without a doubt, the darkest mission in the game.

Later, in the Undercroft, the game gives you the option to turn Sebastian in or to let him get away with the murder of his dad. Of course, in the real world, patricide is a serious crime and should always be reported. But what is the right choice in the game?

We'd say that the choice to turn Sebastian in or not comes down to personal preference and your unique play style.

If you are playing Hogwarts Legacy as a goodie, making the right and honourable choices at every opportunity, it would make sense for your character to turn Sebastian in and make him answer for his crime. It is the morally/legally right thing to do, after all.

However, if you are embracing evil in Hogwarts Legacy and trying to live the life of a Dark Wizard, it would make sense for your character to let Sebastian get away with it. But what does this actually change in the game? We've got the info below.

More like this

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What happens if you turn Sebastian in or not?

If you're wondering whether this choice has consequences, we're here to tell you that it does. This is what happens based on your choice.

If you turn Sebastian in, he will be expelled from Hogwarts and you will not be able to interact with him again in the game. This means that, if he hasn't already taught you the Unforgivable Curses, now he never will. He will be taken to the Ministry of Magic to face justice.

If you choose not to turn Sebastian in, he will remain at Hogwarts and get away with murder (literally). If he hasn't already taught you the Unforgivable Curses, you can chat to him later and he'll teach you them.

Even if Sebastian does stay in your game, he still won't be a very cheery chappy, because his still-cursed sister wants nothing to do with him. So there are consequences either way!

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.