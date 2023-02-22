You will only be able to find and complete each astronomy table at night (get onto the map screen and cycle through to nighttime by clicking the right stick or the F key on the mouse and keyboard), just like the Demiguise Statues , and after you have completed the ‘Astronomy Class’ main story mission , which should be just over halfway into the game.

During your time in Hogwarts Legacy , you’ll have plenty of puzzles to solve and items to find, including astronomy tables. Finding all of these stone tables' locations and solving the puzzles attached to them should unlock the Starry-Eyed Seer’s cosmetic set that will change the appearance of your gear.

There are 15 of these tables to find and they will appear as moons on your map as you get near them. Fortunately, we know where to find them all and how to complete each astronomy puzzle.

Read on to discover all of the Hogwarts Legacy astronomy table locations and how to complete each puzzle.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hogwarts Legacy astronomy table: All locations explained

Once you have located an astronomy table in Hogwarts Legacy, you will need to walk up next to them and interact to begin the stargazing puzzle and correctly align the stars to create a constellation. You will find the first of the 15 tables during the Astronomy Class main story mission.

The location of the first astronomy table will be told to you. Use this one to figure out how to complete the constellation puzzles (use a combination of both sticks and the shoulder buttons to move, rotate, and zoom in and out of the image). Now this first one in the South Hogwarts Region (Lyra constellation) has been completed, it’s time to find the rest of them.

If you wish to see each astronomy table location and constellation puzzle in action, check out the very handy Game Guides Channel YouTube video below:

Alternatively, here is the complete list of Hogwarts Legacy astronomy table locations and how to complete each astronomy puzzle:

Clagmar Coast | Lupus | To the south of the Calgmar Castle floo flame - Zoom in and rotate to the right

| Lupus | To the south of the Calgmar Castle floo flame - Zoom in and rotate to the right Cragcroftshire | Cetus | To the south of the floo flame beside Cragcroft hamlet - Zoom out and rotate to the left (point your telescope accordingly)

| Cetus | To the south of the floo flame beside Cragcroft hamlet - Zoom out and rotate to the left (point your telescope accordingly) Feldcroft Region | Horologium | Near the furthest-west you can go in the region (on a hill overlooking the ocean to the north of a floo flame) - Zoom in, rotate to the left, and point the telescope downwards until you can match the constellation to the stars

| Horologium | Near the furthest-west you can go in the region (on a hill overlooking the ocean to the north of a floo flame) - Zoom in, rotate to the left, and point the telescope downwards until you can match the constellation to the stars Feldcroft Region | Lacerta | In the north of the region on the cliffs that overlook a bandit camp - Zoom in and point your telescope slightly to the right

| Lacerta | In the north of the region on the cliffs that overlook a bandit camp - Zoom in and point your telescope slightly to the right Forbidden Forest | Draco | Just to the south-west of the Hippogriff Den - Zoom out fully and rotate to the left

| Draco | Just to the south-west of the Hippogriff Den - Zoom out fully and rotate to the left Hogsmeade Valley | Leo | To the west of the floo flame location just beneath the Upper Hogsfield hamlet - Zoom in and rotate to the left (point the telescope to match up completely)

| Leo | To the west of the floo flame location just beneath the Upper Hogsfield hamlet - Zoom in and rotate to the left (point the telescope to match up completely) Hogwarts Castle | Phoenix | Open the Hogwarts Castle map screen and head to the outer-wall on the far left (just to the south-west of the green building) - Zoom out and rotate to the right, point your telescope accordingly

| Phoenix | Open the Hogwarts Castle map screen and head to the outer-wall on the far left (just to the south-west of the green building) - Zoom out and rotate to the right, point your telescope accordingly Hogwarts Valley | Capricornus | On the ruins beside the river - Zoom in and rotate to the right

| Capricornus | On the ruins beside the river - Zoom in and rotate to the right Hogwarts Valley | Corvus | To the south-west of the hamlet by the floo flame location - Zoom out and rotate to the right, point your telescope accordingly

| Corvus | To the south-west of the hamlet by the floo flame location - Zoom out and rotate to the right, point your telescope accordingly Manor Cape | Sagittarius | Right in the south-east point of the region within the Henrietta’s Hideaway ruins - Zoom out and use the stars in the bottom-left of the constellation as your guide for how to rotate/point your telescope

| Sagittarius | Right in the south-east point of the region within the Henrietta’s Hideaway ruins - Zoom out and use the stars in the bottom-left of the constellation as your guide for how to rotate/point your telescope Marunweem Lake | Canis Major | Head down the hill from the floo flame in the east of the region - Zoom in and rotate to the right (the brightest star should be just underneath the three that make up its head)

| Canis Major | Head down the hill from the floo flame in the east of the region - Zoom in and rotate to the right (the brightest star should be just underneath the three that make up its head) North Ford Bog | Centaurus | Just to the right of San Bakar’s Tower - Zoom out and rotate to the left (point the telescope so the bottom-left star matches)

| Centaurus | Just to the right of San Bakar’s Tower - Zoom out and rotate to the left (point the telescope so the bottom-left star matches) Poidsear Coast | Hydra | Cross the bridge from the floo flame in the south island of the region and head up the path to the north-west (on a hill where you can see the island and bridge opposite you) - Zoom out fully, rotate a little to the left, and point your telescope accordingly

| Hydra | Cross the bridge from the floo flame in the south island of the region and head up the path to the north-west (on a hill where you can see the island and bridge opposite you) - Zoom out fully, rotate a little to the left, and point your telescope accordingly South Hogwarts Region | Scorpius | Head west from the floo flame location next to the bridge - Zoom out fully and rotate to the right

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.