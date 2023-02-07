With achievements unlocking for completing story sections of the game, reaching certain points in the open-world map, excelling in combat and more, there is plenty you’ll need to do in order to earn them all and unlock that platinum trophy.

The completionists among us will be looking to unlock every Hogwarts Legacy trophy on PS5 or achievement on Xbox and Steam. You can’t say you’ve completed a game 100 per cent until you’ve unlocked every one now, can you?

And as if by magic, we now know what all of the achievements/trophies are in Hogwarts Legacy and how to unlock them. Read on to find out how to unlock every trophy in Hogwarts Legacy and how to earn that platinum.

Hogwarts Legacy trophy list: All achievements revealed

In total, there are 46 trophies/achievements to unlock in Hogwarts Legacy. Spoilers follow based on achievement descriptions, so don’t read on if you want nothing ruined for you.

The full Hogwarts Legacy trophy list is as follows (in alphabetical order):

A Forte for Achievement | Gold | Reach Level 40

| Gold | Reach Level 40 A Keen Sense of Spell | Bronze | Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time

| Bronze | Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time A Sallow Grave | Bronze | Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line

| Bronze | Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line A Talent for Spending | Bronze | Spend five Talent Points

| Bronze | Spend five Talent Points Beast Friends | Bronze | Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line

| Bronze | Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line Challenge Accepted | Bronze | Complete all tiers of a challenge

| Bronze | Complete all tiers of a challenge Coasting Along | Bronze | Visit Poidsear Coast

| Bronze | Visit Poidsear Coast Collector’s Edition | Silver | Complete every collection

| Silver | Complete every collection Demiguise Dread | Bronze | Find every Demiguise statue

| Bronze | Find every Demiguise statue Finishing Touches | Silver | Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in Hogwarts Legacy

| Silver | Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in Hogwarts Legacy First Class Student | Bronze | Attend your first class

| Bronze | Attend your first class Flight the Good Flight | Silver | Beat Imelda’s time in every broom race

| Silver | Beat Imelda’s time in every broom race Floo Around the World | Bronze | Unlock every Floo Flame

| Bronze | Unlock every Floo Flame Followed the Butterflies | Bronze | Follow butterflies to a treasure

| Bronze | Follow butterflies to a treasure Going Through the Potions | Silver | Brew each type of potion

| Silver | Brew each type of potion Grappling with a Graphorn | Bronze | Subdue the Lord of the Shore

| Bronze | Subdue the Lord of the Shore Loom for Improvement | Bronze | Upgrade a piece of gear

| Bronze | Upgrade a piece of gear Merlin’s Beard! | Silver | Complete every Merlin Trial

| Silver | Complete every Merlin Trial Put Down Roots | Silver | Grow all types of plant

| Silver | Grow all types of plant Raising Expectations | Bronze | Reach a combo of 100

| Bronze | Reach a combo of 100 Rise to the Challenges | Silver | Defeat enemies in every battle arena

| Silver | Defeat enemies in every battle arena Rising From the Ashes | Silver | Rescue the phoenix

| Silver | Rescue the phoenix Room with a View | Bronze | Reach the highest point in the castle (the Headmaster’s upper study)

| Bronze | Reach the highest point in the castle (the Headmaster’s upper study) Savvy Spender | Silver | Spend every Talent Point

| Silver | Spend every Talent Point Spilled Milk | Bronze | Use Flipendo 10 times to tip one cow or several at once

| Bronze | Use Flipendo 10 times to tip one cow or several at once That’s a Keeper | Bronze | Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber

| Bronze | Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber The Auror’s Apprentice | Bronze | Locate the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff

| Bronze | Locate the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff The Avenging Gazelle | Bronze | Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line

| Bronze | Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line The Defender of Dragons | Bronze | Save a dragon

| Bronze | Save a dragon The Ends Petrify the Means | Silver | Defeat 50 enemies using Petrificus Totalus

| Silver | Defeat 50 enemies using Petrificus Totalus The Good Samaritan | Silver | Complete every side quest

| Silver | Complete every side quest The Gryffindor in the Graveyard | Bronze | Locate the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor

| Bronze | Locate the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor The Hallowed Hero | Bronze | Wield a Deathly Hallow

| Bronze | Wield a Deathly Hallow The Hero of Hogwarts | Silver | Defeat Ranrok

| Silver | Defeat Ranrok The Intrepid Explorer | Bronze | Discover every Cairn dungeon

| Bronze | Discover every Cairn dungeon The Nature of the Beast | Silver | Breed all types of beast

| Silver | Breed all types of beast The One Who Mastered Memories | Bronze | View every Pensieve memory

| Bronze | View every Pensieve memory The Root of the Problem | Bronze | Use a Mandrake to stun 10 different enemies

| Bronze | Use a Mandrake to stun 10 different enemies The Seeker of Knowledge | Gold | Win the House Cup

| Gold | Win the House Cup The Sort Who Makes an Entrance | Bronze | Finish the introduction and complete the Sorting Ceremony

| Bronze | Finish the introduction and complete the Sorting Ceremony The Spell Master | Silver | Learn every spell

| Silver | Learn every spell The Toast of the Town | Bronze | Locate the Map Chamber as a Slytherin

| Bronze | Locate the Map Chamber as a Slytherin The Wise Owl | Bronze | Locate the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw

| Bronze | Locate the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw Third Time’s a Charm | Silver | Upgrade a piece of gear three times

| Silver | Upgrade a piece of gear three times Troll with the Punches | Bronze | Survive the troll attack at Hogsmeade

| Bronze | Survive the troll attack at Hogsmeade Trophy Triumph | Platinum | Collect every trophy

