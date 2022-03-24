After all, as the gaming world progresses onto the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, it sometimes feels like the Switch is starting to get left out of the bigger multi-platform releases. It wouldn't he unheard of for a game this big and ambitious to skip the Switch altogether.

Ever since Hogwarts Legacy was first announced, fans of the Wizarding World have been wondering if the game is coming to Nintendo Switch.

There is good news for Harry Potter fans in this instance, though, with a Switch release now confirmed for Hogwarts Legacy. Keep on reading and we'll tell you all about it.

Will Hogwarts Legacy come to Switch?

Yes, Hogwarts Legacy will release on Nintendo Switch.

The developers made this clear by including the Switch on the list of confirmed platforms on the Frequently Asked Questions page of the game's official website.

The FAQ page states: "Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC."

The game's community manager, Chandler Wood, then stated on Twitter: "We don't have anymore details right now except to confirm that yes, Hogwarts Legacy is coming to the Switch."

When will Hogwarts Legacy come to Switch?

The exact Hogwarts Legacy Switch release date is yet to be confirmed, but there's nothing in the FAQ page or Wood's Tweet to suggest that it will be arriving any later than the other versions of the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is slated to launch in the holiday season at the end of 2022, and unless anyone tells us otherwise between now and then, we'd hope to be playing the Switch version within that same time period.

In the meantime, if you're desperate for some Harry Potter action on Switch, don't forget that the LEGO Harry Potter games are available right now on Nintendo's handy hybrid console. You can buy them for £30 or less from a wide range of retailers if you check out the current deals in our magical widget below.

Latest deals

Will Hogwarts Legacy on Switch be a cloud version?

It's not unheard of for cloud versions of games to release on Nintendo Switch, with players accessing an online version of a game instead of inserting a physical cartridge or partaking in a digital download.

This is becoming increasingly common, especially with larger and more complicated games that might not be able to run on Switch without the help of some cloud-based online streaming.

Hitman 3 and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game, for example, were only available on Switch through the cloud — in other words, you had to be online if you wanted to play them.

It's only natural to wonder, then, will Hogwarts Legacy on Switch be a cloud version of the game? At the time of writing, however, neither the FAQ page nor Wood's Tweet have confirmed or denied that this will be the case. We don't know at this stage, basically, whether Hogwarts Legacy on Switch will be a cloud affair or a more traditional release.

Interestingly, on Amazon US, the product page for Hogwarts Legacy displays boxed cover art for the game on Switch — you wouldn't expect to buy the game in a box if you weren't getting a physical cartridge, right? Perhaps that's something of a clue.

For now, we'll await official confirmation one way or another, and we'll update this page when we get it. Keep your eyes peeled for any extra information about Hogwarts Legacy on Switch.

