Hogwarts Legacy: release date rumours for new Harry Potter game

There was speculation that a new Hogwarts Legacy trailer might drop at this year’s The Game Awards but, sadly, there were no new exciting announcements about the franchise-based game.

Hogwarts Legacy might be one of the most hotly-anticipated games out there right now but Avalanche Software, which is developing the new Harry Potter game under the Warner Bros Games umbrella, has given few details about its latest creation after its delay to 2022.

However, ahead of the game show, Sumo Digital revealed on Twitter that two of its studios, Sumo Nottingham and Red Kite Games, were involved in the open world action RPG – and that they had “been hard at work”.

We are very excited to share the news that two of our studios - @RedKiteGames and Sumo Nottingham - are involved in the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy videogame. pic.twitter.com/tNHHv9HyXe — Sumo Digital (@SumoDigitalLtd) December 9, 2021

Currently in development for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC, Hogwarts Legacy is currently set for release next year.

The timing is great for this game too in the wake of the recent news that a Harry Potter reunion is coming to our screens in 2022. So, grab your nearest wand and incantation book, and read on for everything we know so far about Hogwarts Legacy!

When is the Hogwarts Legacy release date?

The Hogwarts Legacy release date will take place in 2022, and that’s as precise as we can be at the moment in terms of official information.

Prior plans had pointed to a 2021 release, but a tweet in January confirmed that 2022 is now the target. The reason for this delay seems to be quality control, with the tweet saying: “Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizard Worlds and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs.”

The latest rumours point towards a Hogwarts Legacy release date of Tuesday 8th March 2022, but we will let you know if and when that gets confirmed.

What platforms can I get Hogwarts Legacy on?

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros Games

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on next-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC release also confirmed. There’s no sign of a Nintendo Switch or Google Stadia release, so bad luck if you were hoping to play on those platforms.

What is the Hogwarts Legacy story?

As per the official synopsis: “Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards and decide the fate of the wizarding world.”

So it’s Hogwarts, but set a long time before anyone had ever heard about Harry Potter. Also, while this is inspired by the stories we have all been reading for many years now, JK Rowling herself is not involved in the game and it is not a new story from her.

Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

Again, as we are still some way out from playing the game ourselves, and we still have a while to wait before we find out all the gameplay details, the official Hogwarts Legacy website sums up what we know so far best.

“Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic, putting players at the centre of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will grow their character’s abilities as they master powerful spells, hone combat skills and select companions to help them face off against deadly enemies. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for.”

We do know that the choice of what house you are in is yours – so maybe the sorting hat doesn’t exist yet? Also, the action will not just be set in the castle itself with the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village being just two of the other places you will visit as you play.

Can I pre-order Hogwarts Legacy?

You certainly can, for both generations of consoles. GAME and Smyths are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day, whenever that may be! We’d expect more retailers to add their product pages nearer the time.

In terms of the Hogwarts Legacy price, it looks like the next-gen version will set you back £69.99 GBP, while the previous-gen version is expected to go for £59.99. The differences between the two will probably include faster loading times and better graphics for the next-gen version.

Is there a trailer for Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes! Revealed at the PlayStation 5 showcase event, fans of the wizarding world were instantly excited when the familiar locations came into view. Check out the gorgeous looking trailer for yourself below.

