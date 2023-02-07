Instead of spending hours pouring over the books and films and conducting your own thorough research, you can instead wonder if there are any pre-existing tools that can be used to help you create a name that won’t sound out of place in Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, or anywhere in between.

Knowing what to name your character in Hogwarts Legacy might prove to be a difficult task if you don’t already have something in mind. There’s a certain ring to the names in the wizarding world of Harry Potter and you may want to emulate that feeling as best you can.

You can spend an age in the game’s detailed character creation tool. As per our review, "you can pick their name, their skin tone, their body type, their voice and a whole lot more." So, you won’t want to ruin your creation by giving them an ill-fitting name.

Read on to discover if there is a Harry Potter name generator for Hogwarts Legacy or not - and if there is, how to use it. Here is how to find your wizard or witch name for Hogwarts Legacy.

Is there a Harry Potter name generator for Hogwarts Legacy?

Yes, there is a Harry Potter name generator that you can use to name your created player character in Hogwarts Legacy. While there are many out there, the best is probably the officially-licensed Bloomsbury name generator.

The Potter UK publishing house has created its own Harry Potter name generator that’s simple to use. All you need to do is enter your first name, second name, and select whether you’re a wizard, witch, or if you’d rather be surprised.

Based on our use of the name generator, we know that you can use it as often as you like and you should get a different name each time you click that “Make My Name” button. It likely won’t give you your own name if it’s one that doesn’t appear in the books, however, as this writer’s first name is routinely ignored, at least.

What it appears to do is take your initials and apply them to names from the book series. Toby Saunders, for example, comes out as names such as Thomas Shacklebolt, Troy Slytherin, and Terence Snape. If you aren’t happy with your Witch or Wizard name, you can always mix and match your own name and a Potter-sounding surname. Toby Shacklebolt isn’t too bad.

If you’d rather have something random that sounds like it could have been lifted from the pages of the books, you can always use the Imagine Forest Harry Potter name generator. This lets you simply select a randomly generated name. We’ve had hits including Grogan Fawley, Arthur Sky, and Nicola Ohnishi using this name generator.

Whatever you choose, as long as it fits the character you create, your name will be fine. Now get out there and live out your Hogwarts Legacy fantasy.

